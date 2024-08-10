MillenniumPost
Home > Sunday Post > Trending > Gastronomy > Mango Duet Terrine
Gastronomy

Mango Duet Terrine

BY MPost10 Aug 2024 4:55 PM GMT
Mango Duet Terrine
X

Ingredients


FOR MANGO SORBET

  • 500 grams ripe mango chunk
  • 2 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 50 grams custor sugar
  • 2 tablespoon condensed milk

FOR WHIPPING CREAM

  • 240 grams whipping cream
  • 200 ml condensed milk
  • 2 stick vanilla bean

FOR CRUMBLE

  • 500 grams cookies crumble
  • 170 grams melted butter
  • 75 brown sugar
  • 160 almond giri
  • 70 grams refined flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder

Process

  • Combine all mango, lemon juice, sugar and condensed milk together in a blender jar.
  • Taste and adjust the sugar and lemon juice as needed (the amount may vary depending on the flavour of the mangoes)
  • In a mixing bowl, combine the cookie crumbs, brown sugar and cinnamon.
  • Add the melted butter and mix until well incorporated.
  • Spread the cookie crumb mixture evenly over the set vanilla whipping cream layer and press down using the back of a spoon.
  • Cover with plastic wrap and freeze for 6 hours or until the terrine is firm.


COURTESY: The Park, New Delhi

MPost

MPost


Next Story
Share it
X