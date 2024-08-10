Mango Duet Terrine
Ingredients
FOR MANGO SORBET
- 500 grams ripe mango chunk
- 2 tablespoon lemon juice
- 50 grams custor sugar
- 2 tablespoon condensed milk
FOR WHIPPING CREAM
- 240 grams whipping cream
- 200 ml condensed milk
- 2 stick vanilla bean
FOR CRUMBLE
- 500 grams cookies crumble
- 170 grams melted butter
- 75 brown sugar
- 160 almond giri
- 70 grams refined flour
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
Process
- Combine all mango, lemon juice, sugar and condensed milk together in a blender jar.
- Taste and adjust the sugar and lemon juice as needed (the amount may vary depending on the flavour of the mangoes)
- In a mixing bowl, combine the cookie crumbs, brown sugar and cinnamon.
- Add the melted butter and mix until well incorporated.
- Spread the cookie crumb mixture evenly over the set vanilla whipping cream layer and press down using the back of a spoon.
- Cover with plastic wrap and freeze for 6 hours or until the terrine is firm.
COURTESY: The Park, New Delhi
