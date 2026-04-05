Kunafa Chocolate Delight

Ingredients

Kunafa pastry (shredded) — 200 g

Milk chocolate (chopped) — 200 g

Unsalted butter (melted) — 80 g

Pistachio paste — 3 tbsp

Fresh cream — 100 ml

Powdered sugar — 1 tbsp

Pistachios (finely chopped) — 2 tbsp

Vanilla essence — ½ tsp

White chocolate (optional, melted) — 50 g

Edible rose petals (optional) — for garnish

Directions

Begin by preparing the kunafa layer. Loosen the shredded kunafa pastry with your hands so the strands separate easily. In a wide pan, melt the butter over medium heat and add the kunafa strands. Toast them slowly, stirring frequently, until they turn golden and crisp. This step is important because the crunchy texture gives the dessert its signature contrast. Once evenly toasted, remove the kunafa from the heat and allow it to cool slightly. In another saucepan, warm the fresh cream gently without bringing it to a boil. Add the chopped milk chocolate and stir continuously until it melts into a smooth, glossy mixture. Stir in the vanilla essence and powdered sugar. The result should be a rich chocolate ganache that will form the creamy centre of the dessert. Take a serving dish or small dessert cups and begin layering. Spread a portion of the toasted kunafa at the bottom, pressing it lightly to form a base. Spoon a layer of warm chocolate ganache over the crispy pastry and swirl in a little pistachio paste for a nutty flavour. Add another thin layer of kunafa on top to create a crunchy finish. For garnish, sprinkle chopped pistachios over the surface and drizzle a little melted white chocolate if desired. The dessert can be served slightly warm so the chocolate remains soft while the kunafa retains its crisp texture. This modern Dubai-style dessert combines the Middle Eastern tradition of kunafa with the indulgence of chocolate, creating a treat that is rich, crunchy and deeply satisfying.