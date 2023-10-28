Japanese Christmas Cake

Ingredients

* 6 large eggs, separated and at room temperature

* 22 tablespoons white sugar, divided

* 1/4 teaspoon salt

* 1 1/2 cups cake flour, sifted

* 2 tablespoons avocado or grapeseed oil

* 2 tablespoons whole milk

* 1/2 cup water

* 3 tablespoons orange liqueur, such as Grand Marnier®

* 3 cups whipping cream

* 1/2 to 3/4 cup powdered sugar

* 1 tablespoon vanilla extract

* 500 gram fresh strawberries, sliced (3 cups)

Directions

* Preheat the oven to 160 degrees Celsius. Lightly grease an 8-inch cake pan; line with parchment paper. Parchment should extend 1 to 2 inches above the edge of the pan.

* Mix egg yolks and 10 tablespoon white sugar in a large bowl with an electric mixer on high until mixture is pale and thick, 2 to 3 minutes. Wash and dry beaters.

* Mix egg whites and 6 tablespoon white sugar in a medium bowl with an electric mixer on high until medium-stiff peaks form (tips curl). Mixture should be glossy and extremely fluffy.

* Gently fold about one-third of the egg white mixture into the egg yolk mixture. Add the remaining two-thirds egg white mixture; gently fold in, taking care not to deflate batter, until fully incorporated, about 30 folds.

* Stir together salt and flour in a medium bowl. Sift half of the flour mixture into batter; fold until just combined. Add remaining flour mixture; fold until well combined, about 40 folds.

* Stir together oil and milk in a small bowl; microwave on High for about 30 seconds. Pour into batter; fold until well combined, about 30 folds. Batter should still be airy.

* Pour batter into the prepared pan. Gently tap the pan on the countertop to remove any air bubbles.

* Bake in the preheated oven until top is golden brown and an instant-read thermometer inserted in center registers at least 88 degrees Celsius, 40 to 45 minutes. Invert onto a wire rack; let cool.

* Meanwhile, for simple syrup, combine hot water, liqueur, and remaining 6 tablespoons white sugar in a small bowl, stirring until sugar is dissolved. Let cool.

* Pulse whipping cream, powdered sugar, and vanilla in a food processor until stiff peaks form, 45 seconds.

* To assemble the cake, slice the cooled cake horizontally into 3 equal (1-inch) layers. Brush simple syrup evenly over each portion, using all of it. Put one cake portion on a cake plate or serving tray.

* Spread about 3/4 cup whipped cream on a plated cake layer. Arrange 1/3 of strawberries over cream. Spread another 3/4 cup whipped cream over strawberries, pressing whipped cream between berries. Top with a second cake layer; repeat with whipped cream, berries, and third cake layer.

* Frost top of cake (and sides, if desired) with whipped cream. Garnish with remaining 1/3 of strawberries.

* Chill cake at least 1 to 2 hours and up to 4 hours before serving to allow flavours to meld. Cut into 10 slices.

Courtesy: allrecipes.com