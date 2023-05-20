Italian Chicken Marinade

Ingredients

* 1 bottle Italian-style salad dressing

* 1 teaspoon garlic powder

* 1 teaspoon salt

* 4 skinless, boneless chicken breast halves

Directions

* Whisk salad dressing, garlic powder, and salt together in a shallow baking dish; add chicken breasts and turn to coat. Cover the dish with plastic wrap and marinate in the refrigerator, 4 hours to overnight.

* Preheat an outdoor grill for high heat and lightly oil the grate.

* Remove chicken from marinade and shake off excess; discard remaining marinade.

* Cook chicken on the preheated grill until no longer pink in the centre and the juices run clear, about 7 to 8 minutes on each side. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the centre should read at least 74 degrees Celsius.

Courtesy: www.allrecipes.com





Turkey Burgers

Ingredients

1.5 kg ground turkey

* ¼ cup seasoned bread crumbs

* ¼ cup finely diced onion

* 2 egg whites, lightly beaten

* ¼ cup chopped fresh parsley

* 1 clove garlic, peeled and minced

* 1 teaspoon salt

* ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

Directions

* Gather all ingredients.

* Mix ground turkey, seasoned bread crumbs, onion, egg whites, parsley, garlic, salt, and pepper together in a large bowl.

* Form into 12 patties.

* Cook the patties in a medium skillet over medium heat, turning once, to an internal temperature of 85 degrees Celsius.

* Serve hot and enjoy!

Courtesy: www.allrecipes.com