Italian Chicken Marinade
Ingredients
* 1 bottle Italian-style salad dressing
* 1 teaspoon garlic powder
* 1 teaspoon salt
* 4 skinless, boneless chicken breast halves
Directions
* Whisk salad dressing, garlic powder, and salt together in a shallow baking dish; add chicken breasts and turn to coat. Cover the dish with plastic wrap and marinate in the refrigerator, 4 hours to overnight.
* Preheat an outdoor grill for high heat and lightly oil the grate.
* Remove chicken from marinade and shake off excess; discard remaining marinade.
* Cook chicken on the preheated grill until no longer pink in the centre and the juices run clear, about 7 to 8 minutes on each side. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the centre should read at least 74 degrees Celsius.
Courtesy: www.allrecipes.com
Turkey Burgers
Ingredients
1.5 kg ground turkey
* ¼ cup seasoned bread crumbs
* ¼ cup finely diced onion
* 2 egg whites, lightly beaten
* ¼ cup chopped fresh parsley
* 1 clove garlic, peeled and minced
* 1 teaspoon salt
* ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
Directions
* Gather all ingredients.
* Mix ground turkey, seasoned bread crumbs, onion, egg whites, parsley, garlic, salt, and pepper together in a large bowl.
* Form into 12 patties.
* Cook the patties in a medium skillet over medium heat, turning once, to an internal temperature of 85 degrees Celsius.
* Serve hot and enjoy!
Courtesy: www.allrecipes.com