Holiday Hot Spinach Dip

Ingredients

1 (250 gram) package frozen chopped spinach, thawed and drained

½ cup red bell pepper, diced

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 (200 gram) jar artichoke hearts, drained and mashed

½ cup sour cream

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

Salt and ground black

pepper to taste

¼ cup heavy cream

Preparation

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Mix together spinach, bell pepper, garlic, artichokes, sour cream, and parmesan cheese. Season with salt and pepper. Mixture will be thick; add cream too thin to dip consistency. Spoon into a 1-quart baking dish. Bake for 20 minutes, or until bubbly. Serve with crackers.

Courtesy: www.allrecipes.com





Chicken Marinade

Ingredients

2/3 cup olive oil

2/3 cup reduced-sodium soy sauce

¼ cup lemon juice

2 tablespoons liquid smoke flavoring

2 tablespoons spicy brown mustard

2 teaspoons ground black pepper

2 teaspoons garlic powder

4 skinless, boneless chicken breast halves

Preparation

Mix olive oil, soy sauce, lemon juice, liquid smoke, mustard, pepper, and garlic powder together in a large glass or ceramic bowl. Place chicken in the bowl turn to coat with marinade. Cover and marinate in the refrigerator for 1 to 4 hours. Do not marinate longer than 4 hours. Preheat an outdoor grill for high heat and lightly oil the grate. Remove chicken from the marinade and shake off excess. Discard the remaining marinade. Cook chicken on the preheated grill until no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, 6 to 8 minutes per side. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).

Courtesy: www.allrecipes.com





Feta Cheese Foldovers

Ingredients

225 gram feta cheese, crumbled

3 tablespoons finely chopped green onions

1 egg, beaten

1 (500 gram) package frozen puff pastry, thawed

1 egg yolk, beaten with 1 teaspoon water

Preparation

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). In a small bowl, blend feta cheese, green onions, and egg. Cut pastry into 12 (3 inch) squares. Place a mounded tablespoon of feta mixture in the center of each square. Moisten edges with water, and fold pastry over filling to form a triangle. Press edges together firmly with a fork to seal. Lightly brush pastries with the egg yolk mixture. Bake for 20 minutes in the preheated oven, or until golden brown. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Courtesy: www.allrecipes.com



