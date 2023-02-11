Ingredients

3 avocados: peeled, pitted, and mashed

1 lime, juiced

1 teaspoon salt

2 roma (plum) tomatoes, diced

½ cup diced onion

3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 pinch ground cayenne pepper (optional)

Preparation

Mash avocados, lime juice, and salt together in a medium bowl; mix in tomatoes, onion, cilantro, and garlic. Stir in cayenne pepper.

Serve immediately, or cover and refrigerate for 1 hour for improved flavor.

Courtesy: www.allrecipes.com