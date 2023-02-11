Guacamole
Ingredients
3 avocados: peeled, pitted, and mashed
1 lime, juiced
1 teaspoon salt
2 roma (plum) tomatoes, diced
½ cup diced onion
3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
1 teaspoon minced garlic
1 pinch ground cayenne pepper (optional)
Preparation
Mash avocados, lime juice, and salt together in a medium bowl; mix in tomatoes, onion, cilantro, and garlic. Stir in cayenne pepper.
Serve immediately, or cover and refrigerate for 1 hour for improved flavor.
Courtesy: www.allrecipes.com
