Eggplant Parmesan

Ingredients

3 large eggplants, peeled and thinly sliced

2 large eggs, beaten

4 cups Italian seasoned bread crumbs

6 cups spaghetti sauce, divided

1 (450 gram) package mozzarella cheese, shredded and divided

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese, divided

½ teaspoon dried basil

Preparation

Preheat the oven to 175 degrees Celsius.

Dip eggplant slices in beaten egg, then in bread crumbs to coat. Place in a single layer on a baking sheet.

Bake in the preheated oven for 5 minutes. Flip and bake for 5 more minutes.

Spread spaghetti sauce to cover the bottom of a 9x13-inch baking dish. Place a layer of eggplant slices in the sauce. Sprinkle it with mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses. Repeat layers with remaining sauce, eggplant, and cheese, ending with a cheese layer. Sprinkle basil on top.

Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown, about 35 minutes.

Courtesy: www.allrecipes.com