Eggplant Parmesan
Ingredients
3 large eggplants, peeled and thinly sliced
2 large eggs, beaten
4 cups Italian seasoned bread crumbs
6 cups spaghetti sauce, divided
1 (450 gram) package mozzarella cheese, shredded and divided
½ cup grated Parmesan cheese, divided
½ teaspoon dried basil
Preparation
Preheat the oven to 175 degrees Celsius.
Dip eggplant slices in beaten egg, then in bread crumbs to coat. Place in a single layer on a baking sheet.
Bake in the preheated oven for 5 minutes. Flip and bake for 5 more minutes.
Spread spaghetti sauce to cover the bottom of a 9x13-inch baking dish. Place a layer of eggplant slices in the sauce. Sprinkle it with mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses. Repeat layers with remaining sauce, eggplant, and cheese, ending with a cheese layer. Sprinkle basil on top.
Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown, about 35 minutes.
Courtesy: www.allrecipes.com