Crockpot Italian Chicken

Ingredients

* 1 (500 gram) bottle Italian dressing

* 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

* 4 boneless skinless chicken breasts

Directions

* Stir Italian dressing and Parmesan cheese together in a bowl.

* Place chicken in a slow cooker, and pour dressing mixture over chicken. Cover and cook on Low until chicken is tender, no longer pink in the centre, and the juices run clear, about 8 hours.

Courtesy: allrecipes.com





Firecracker Chicken

Ingredients

* ⅔ cup cornstarch

* 1 teaspoon ground ginger

* ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

* 1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt, divided

* 3 large eggs, beaten

* 750 grams boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch pieces

* ¼ cup canola or peanut oil

* ¾ cup honey

* ½ cup hot pepper sauce

* 1 tablespoon rice vinegar

* ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper (Optional)

* 4 cups cooked white rice

* ½ cup thinly sliced scallions

* toasted white sesame seeds, for garnish

Directions

* Preheat the oven to 200 degrees Celsius. Place a rack in the centre of the oven.

* Combine cornstarch, ginger, pepper, and 1 teaspoon salt in a large bowl. Place beaten eggs in a separate large, shallow bowl. Add chicken to cornstarch mixture and toss to coat.

* Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high until shimmering.

* While oil is heating, transfer 1/3 of the chicken to a dish with eggs and toss to coat.

* Use a slotted spoon to transfer chicken to the hot skillet and cook in hot oil, turning once, until chicken is golden on both sides, about 2 minutes per side (chicken will not be cooked through at this point). Transfer to a 9x13-inch baking dish. Repeat with remaining chicken, adding 1 tablespoon of oil to the skillet per new batch (3 batches total).

* Stir together honey, hot sauce, vinegar, crushed red pepper, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt in a bowl. Pour over chicken in the baking dish and stir to coat.

* Bake in the preheated oven until chicken is no longer pink in the centre and the juices run clear, stirring halfway through, 25 to 30 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the centre of the chicken should read 74 degrees Celsius.

* Serve over rice and sprinkle with scallions and sesame seeds.

Courtesy: allrecipes.com