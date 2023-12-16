Classic Savory Deviled Eggs

Ingredients

* 6 hard-cooked eggs, halved

* ¼ cup mayonnaise

* 1 teaspoon rice wine vinegar

* 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

* ½ teaspoon chopped fresh dill (Optional)

* ¼ teaspoon garlic powder

* ⅛ teaspoon salt

* 12 sprigs fresh dill (Optional)

Directions

* Gather all ingredients.

* Scoop egg yolks into a bowl and set egg whites aside.

* Add mayonnaise, vinegar, mustard, 1/2 teaspoon chopped dill, garlic powder, and salt to the egg yolks; mash well until smooth.

* Spoon or pipe yolk mixture into egg whites. Garnish with dill sprigs. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Courtesy: allrecipes.com





Pine Cone Cheese Ballw

Ingredients

* 2 (225 grams) packages cream cheese, softened

* 100 grams goat cheese, softened

* 3 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

* 2 tablespoons chopped fresh tarragon

* 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme

* ½ clove garlic, minced, or more to taste

* 1 pinch cayenne pepper, or to taste

* salt and ground black pepper to taste

* 1 cup whole almonds, or as needed

* 3 large fresh rosemary sprigs

Directions

* Stir cream cheese, goat cheese, parsley, tarragon, thyme, garlic, cayenne pepper, salt, and black pepper together in a bowl until smooth and well-mixed.

* Turn cheese mixture out onto a serving platter and form into a tapered oval shape to resemble a pine cone.

* Starting at the tapered end, press almonds into the cheese cone so that the tip of the almond is facing out and down, and the cheese cone is completely covered with almonds and resembles a pine cone. Place rosemary sprigs at the top to resemble pine needles.

Courtesy: allrecipes.com