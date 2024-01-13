Cioccolata Calda (Hot Chocolate Italian-Style)

Ingredients

* 3 tablespoons cocoa powder

* 1 ½ tablespoons white sugar

* 1 ½ cups milk

* 2 tablespoons milk

* 1 tablespoon cornstarch

Directions

* Mix the cocoa powder and sugar together in a small saucepan. Stir the 1 1/2 cups milk into the saucepan until the sugar has dissolved. Place over low heat; slowly bring the mixture to a low simmer.

* Whisk 2 tablespoons of milk together with the cornstarch in a small cup; slowly whisk the cornstarch slurry into the cocoa mixture. Continue cooking, whisking continually, until the hot chocolate reaches a pudding-like thickness, 2 to 3 minutes.

Courtesy: allrecipes.com





Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Ingredients

* 4 slices white bread

* 3 tablespoons butter, divided

* 2 slices Cheddar cheese

Directions

* Preheat a nonstick skillet over medium heat. Generously butter one side of a slice of bread. Place bread butter-side down in the hot skillet; add 1 slice of cheese. Butter a second slice of bread on one side and place butter-side up on top of cheese.

* Cook until lightly browned on one side; flip over and continue cooking until the cheese is melted. Repeat with the remaining 2 slices of bread, butter, and slice of cheese.

Courtesy: allrecipes.com