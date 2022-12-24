Christmas Breakfast Sausage Casserole

Preparation

Crumble sausage into a medium skillet. Cook over medium heat until evenly brown; drain. In a medium bowl, mix together mustard powder, salt, eggs and milk. Add the sausage, bread cubes, and cheese, and stir to coat evenly. Pour into a greased 9x13 inch baking dish. Cover, and chill in the refrigerator for 8 hours, or overnight. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Cover, and bake for 45 to 60 minutes. Uncover, and reduce temperature to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Bake for an additional 30 minutes, or until set.

Ingredients

1 pound ground pork sausage

1 teaspoon mustard powder

½ teaspoon salt

4 eggs, beaten

2 cups milk

6 slices white bread, toasted and cut into cubes

8 ounces mild Cheddar cheese, shredded

Preparation





Shredded Potato Quiche





Ingredients

1 (16 ounce) package frozen shredded hash brown potatoes, thawed

¼ cup butter, melted

5 eggs, lightly beaten

1 ½ cups shredded Swiss cheese

1 cup cooked ham

¼ cup milk

salt and pepper to taste





Preparation

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9-inch pie pan. Press potatoes into a greased pie plate. Brush with melted butter. Bake in a preheated oven until lightly browned, about 10 to 15 minutes. In a large bowl, stir together beaten eggs, milk, cheese, ham, salt and pepper. Pour egg mixture into baked crust. Bake in a preheated oven until the center is set, about 20 minutes. The quiche will be browned on top and a knife inserted into the center will come out clean.

(Courtesy: http://www.allrecipe.com)