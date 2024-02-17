Chocolate Mousse

Ingredients

* 150 gram ounces dark chocolate (62% cacao is ideal)

* 1 tablespoon unsalted butter

* 2 large egg yolks

* 1 tablespoon white sugar

* 1/4 cup water

* 1 tiny pinch salt

* 1/2 cup chilled heavy whipping cream

Directions

* Break up or chop chocolate into small pieces and set aside with butter.

* Add egg yolks, sugar, water, and salt to a metal mixing bowl. Cook, whisking, directly over medium-low heat until the mixture is thick, foamy, and hot to the touch 63 to 65 degrees Celsius.

* Once the yolk mixture is thick and hot, add chocolate and butter, and whisk until all chocolate is melted. Let rest for a few minutes on the counter, whisking occasionally to further cool the mixture to just above or at room temperature. The chocolate mixture shouldn’t go into the whipped cream while still warm, but if cooled too long, the mixture may get too firm to fold in.

* Whisk cold cream until medium stiff peaks form. If cream is whisked further, it will separate and the final texture will be grainy.

* Transfer about 1/3 of chocolate mixture into whipped cream, and fold with a spatula until almost incorporated. Gently fold in remaining chocolate, trying to keep as much air in the mixture as possible.

* Transfer into 4 serving dishes, wrap, and chill before serving, at least 1 hour.

COURTESY: ALLRECIPES.COM





Spicy Chicken Noodles

Ingredients

Vegetables:

* 1 large carrot, finely sliced or shredded

* 2 cups shredded green cabbage

* 1 red bell pepper, thinly sliced

* 2 jalapeno pepper, seeded and minced

* ½ cup chopped green onions

* 3 cloves garlic, finely crushed

Sauce:

* ½ cup chicken broth

* ¼ cup seasoned rice vinegar

* 1 tablespoon hoisin sauce

* 1 tablespoon soy sauce, plus more to taste

* 1 tablespoon ketchup

* 1 tablespoon brown sugar

* 1 tablespoon sriracha hot sauce, or more to taste

* 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

Noodles:

* 1 (250 gram) package dried rice noodles

* 1 pinch salt

* 250 gram cooked chicken breast, torn into bite-size pieces

* 1 tablespoon sesame oil

* 1 tablespoon vegetable oil

* ½ cup freshly chopped cilantro

Directions

* Place carrots, cabbage, bell pepper, jalapeno pepper, green onions, and garlic in a mixing bowl.

* Mix chicken broth, rice vinegar, hoisin sauce, soy sauce, ketchup, brown sugar, sriracha sauce, and red pepper flakes together in a separate mixing bowl.

* Place dry rice noodles in a large mixing bowl. Cover with about 6 cups of boiling water; add a pinch of salt. Stir from time to time until noodles are soft, about 10 minutes. Drain; cool with cold water. Drain thoroughly. Transfer to a mixing bowl. Add shredded chicken; drizzle with sesame oil. Toss to coat.

* Heat a large skillet over high heat; drizzle in vegetable oil. When oil is hot (almost but not quite smoking), add the vegetable mixture. Cook and stir until vegetables are hot and steamy, 1 or 2 minutes. Pour in sauce; cook and stir over high heat until sauce starts to bubble, about 1 minute. Add noodles and chicken. Cook and stir to blend ingredients and ensure ingredients are hot, about 1 minute. Remove from heat. Add chopped cilantro; stir.

COURTESY: ALLRECIPES.COM