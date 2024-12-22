Chicken Wrapped Olive with Sriracha Mayo Recipe
Ingredients
- 1 chicken breast
- 20 g black olives & Kalamata olives
- 15 ml olive oil
- 10 g crushed garlic
- 5 g chili flakes
- 5 g black pepper
- 8 g salt
- 50 ml Sriracha sauce
- 2 sprigs basil leaves
- 50 g mayonnaise
- Dijon mustard
Directions
- Slice the chicken breast into strips and marinate with Dijon mustard, salt, garlic, pepper, and olive oil.
- Roll the chicken strips on olives gently and pierce with a satay stick to hold.
- In a pan, cook the chicken wrapped olives with olive oil until light golden.
- Check the tenderness and drizzle with chili flakes. Retain the cooked chicken for plating.
- For the sauce: Mix Sriracha sauce and mayonnaise well. Check the seasoning and pour into a ramekin.
- With the help of a piping bag, drizzle the sauce on the plate and serve the dish.
Courtesy: Chef Diwas, Executive Chef at Eros Hotel, Nehru Place
Next Story