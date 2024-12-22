MillenniumPost
Gastronomy

Chicken Wrapped Olive with Sriracha Mayo Recipe

BY MPost22 Dec 2024 1:07 AM IST
Chicken Wrapped Olive with Sriracha Mayo Recipe
Ingredients

  • 1 chicken breast
  • 20 g black olives & Kalamata olives
  • 15 ml olive oil
  • 10 g crushed garlic
  • 5 g chili flakes
  • 5 g black pepper
  • 8 g salt
  • 50 ml Sriracha sauce
  • 2 sprigs basil leaves
  • 50 g mayonnaise
  • Dijon mustard

Directions

  • Slice the chicken breast into strips and marinate with Dijon mustard, salt, garlic, pepper, and olive oil.
  • Roll the chicken strips on olives gently and pierce with a satay stick to hold.
  • In a pan, cook the chicken wrapped olives with olive oil until light golden.
  • Check the tenderness and drizzle with chili flakes. Retain the cooked chicken for plating.
  • For the sauce: Mix Sriracha sauce and mayonnaise well. Check the seasoning and pour into a ramekin.
  • With the help of a piping bag, drizzle the sauce on the plate and serve the dish.

Courtesy: Chef Diwas, Executive Chef at Eros Hotel, Nehru Place

