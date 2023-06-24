Chicken Katsu with Tonkatsu Sauce

Ingredients

* 1 tablespoon baking powder

* 1 teaspoon salt

* 1/2 teaspoon black pepper

* 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

* 1/2 teaspoon paprika

* 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

* 2 pounds chicken wings

* 1/2 cup honey

* 1/4 cup soy sauce

* 2 cloves garlic, minced

* 1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger root

* 1 tablespoon cornstarch

* 1 tablespoon water

* 2 tablespoons green onions

Directions

* Preheat the air fryer to 200 degrees Celsius.

* Mix baking powder, salt, black pepper, garlic powder, paprika, and cayenne pepper together in a small bowl.

* Pat chicken wings dry with paper towels, then toss them in spice mixture until evenly coated. Arrange wings in a single layer in the air fryer basket.*

* Cook wings in the preheated air fryer until crispy and golden brown, juices are clear, and meat is no longer pink at the bone, 20 to 25 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted near the bone should read 74 degrees Celsius.

* Meanwhile, make the honey garlic sauce. Stir honey, soy sauce, garlic, and ginger together in a small saucepan over medium heat.

* In a separate small bowl, whisk together cornstarch and water until smooth, then add to the saucepan. Cook until sauce thickens, 1 to 2 minutes.

* Transfer wings to a large bowl, pour honey garlic sauce over wings, and toss to coat evenly. Garnish with chopped green onions and serve hot.

Courtesy: allrecipes.com





Triple Berry Crisp

Ingredients

* 1 ½ cups fresh blackberries

* 1 ½ cups fresh raspberries

* 1 ½ cups fresh blueberries

* ¼ cup white sugar

* 2 cups all-purpose flour

* 2 cups rolled oats

* 1 ½ cups packed brown sugar

* 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

* ½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

* 1 ½ cups cold butter, cubed

Directions

* Gather all ingredients.

* Preheat the oven to 175 degrees Celsius.

* Gently toss together blackberries, raspberries, blueberries, and white sugar in a large bowl; set aside.

* Combine flour, oats, brown sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg in a separate large bowl. Cut in butter with 2 knives or a pastry blender until the crumble mixture resembles coarse crumbs.

* Press 1/2 of the crumble into the bottom of a 9x13-inch pan.

* Cover with berry mixture. Sprinkle remaining crumble over berries.

* Bake in the preheated oven until the fruit is bubbly and the top is golden brown, 30 to 40 minutes.

* Serve with whipped cream. Enjoy!

Courtesy: allrecipes.com



