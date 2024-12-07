MillenniumPost
Gastronomy

Chicken chettinaad

BY MPost7 Dec 2024 5:30 PM GMT
Ingredients

  • legs and drumstick (chicken) 800 gms
  • chopped tomatoes 200 gms
  • chopped onions 150 gms
  • chopped ginger 25 gms
  • chopped green chillies 10 gms
  • Chettinad masala 50 gms
  • Salt 7 gms
  • coconut 1
  • black pepper 7 gms
  • curry leaves 7 gms
  • Malabar parantha & ghee daal
  • refined flour 250 gms
  • ghee 60 gms
  • salt 5 gms
  • water 100 ml
  • oil 60 ml
  • dhuli moong dal 100 gms
  • cumin 5 gms
  • chopped garlic 5 gms

Directions

  • Heat oil in a pan and saute onions and ginger. Add in the chicken and saute on high flame.
  • Add all the powder masalas and cook further. Add tomatoes and cook till the chicken is cooked.
  • Add coconuts, curry leaves and crushed peppercorns.
  • Check the seasoning and remove off fire.
  • Serve each portion with two Malabar paranthas and ghee dal

    COURTESY: Eros Hotel, Nehru Place

