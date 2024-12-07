Chicken chettinaad
Ingredients
- legs and drumstick (chicken) 800 gms
- chopped tomatoes 200 gms
- chopped onions 150 gms
- chopped ginger 25 gms
- chopped green chillies 10 gms
- Chettinad masala 50 gms
- Salt 7 gms
- coconut 1
- black pepper 7 gms
- curry leaves 7 gms
- Malabar parantha & ghee daal
- refined flour 250 gms
- ghee 60 gms
- salt 5 gms
- water 100 ml
- oil 60 ml
- dhuli moong dal 100 gms
- cumin 5 gms
- chopped garlic 5 gms
Directions
- Heat oil in a pan and saute onions and ginger. Add in the chicken and saute on high flame.
- Add all the powder masalas and cook further. Add tomatoes and cook till the chicken is cooked.
- Add coconuts, curry leaves and crushed peppercorns.
- Check the seasoning and remove off fire.
- Serve each portion with two Malabar paranthas and ghee dal
COURTESY: Eros Hotel, Nehru Place
Next Story