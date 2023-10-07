Chicken and Mushrooms

Ingredients

* 2 chicken breast halves, boneless, skin-on

* salt and ground black pepper to taste

* 2 tablespoons olive oil

* 225 grams fresh mushrooms, sliced 1/4 inch thick

* 1 pinch salt

* ½ cup water

* 1 tablespoon butter

* salt and ground black pepper to taste

Directions

* Gather all ingredients.

* Preheat the oven to 200 degrees Celsius.

* Season chicken on all sides with salt and ground black pepper.

* Heat olive oil over medium-high heat in an ovenproof skillet. Place chicken skin-side down in a skillet and cook until browned, about 5 minutes.

* Turn chicken over; stir mushrooms with a pinch of salt into skillet. Increase heat to high; cook, stirring mushrooms occasionally, until mushrooms shrink slightly, about 5 minutes.

* Transfer skillet to the preheated oven and cook until chicken is no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, 15 to 20 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read 74 degrees Celsius. Transfer chicken breasts to a plate and loosely tent with foil; set aside.

* Set skillet on the stovetop over medium-high heat; cook and stir mushrooms until brown bits start to form on the bottom of the pan, about 5 minutes. Pour water into the skillet, and bring to a boil while scraping the browned bits off of the bottom of the pan. Cook until water is reduced by half, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat.

* Stir in any accumulated juices from the chicken into the skillet. Stir butter into mushroom mixture, stirring constantly until butter is completely melted and incorporated.

* Season with salt and pepper. Spoon mushroom sauce over chicken and serve.

Courtesy: allrecipes.com

Garlic Ginger Chicken Meatball Bowls

Ingredients

Chicken meatballs:

* 450 grams ground chicken

* 4 cloves garlic, minced

* 1 (1-inch) piece fresh ginger, peeled and minced

* 1/2 onion, finely minced

* 1 tablespoon light soy sauce

* 1 tablespoon sake

* 1 large egg, lightly beaten

* 1/4 cup panko breadcrumbs

* 1/4 cup sliced green onions

Sauce:

* 2 teaspoons light soy sauce

* 1 teaspoon dark soy sauce

* 1 tablespoon honey

* 1 teaspoon oyster sauce

* 1/2 cup water

* 1/2 teaspoon cornstarch

Additional:

* 1 teaspoon sesame seed

* 2 cups chopped mixed stir-fry vegetables, such as red bell pepper, carrots, snow peas, broccoli, and onions, or more to taste

* 2 cups cooked jasmine rice

Directions

* Combine ground chicken, garlic, ginger, onion, 1 tablespoon light soy sauce, sake, egg, panko, and green onions in a bowl. Gently mix and form into 1-inch meatballs. Place shaped meatballs onto a parchment lined tray.

* For sauce, whisk together 2 teaspoons light soy sauce, dark soy sauce, honey, oyster sauce, water, and cornstarch in a bowl; set aside.

* Bring a large pot of water to a boil over high heat. Using a spider or slotted spoon, carefully lower chicken meatballs into boiling water - you may have to do this in batches. Cook until meatballs float to the top, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove meatballs with a spider or slotted spoon.

* Heat sesame oil in a wok. Add chicken meatballs, and cook until lightly browned, about 3 minutes. Pour sauce ingredients into the wok. Add the mixed vegetables, toss to mix. Cook until vegetables are crisp-tender, about 5 minutes.

* Place 1/2 cup cooked jasmine rice in each bowl or on each plate. Add cooked vegetables and chicken meatballs. Serve immediately.

Courtesy: allrecipes.com