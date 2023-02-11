Buffalo chicken dip

Ingredients

2 (300 gram) cans chunk chicken, drained

¾ cup hot pepper sauce

2 (250 gram) packages cream cheese, softened

1 cup ranch dressing

1 ½ cups shredded Cheddar cheese

1 bunch celery, cut into 4-inch pieces

1 (250 gram) box chicken-flavored crackers

Preparation

Heat chicken and hot pepper sauce in a skillet over medium heat until heated through, 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in cream cheese and ranch dressing. Cook and stir until well blended and warm, 3 to 5 minutes.

Mix in 1/2 of the Cheddar cheese, and transfer the mixture to a slow cooker. Sprinkle the remaining cheese over top.

Cover and cook on Low until the dip is hot and bubbly, about 35 minutes.

Serve with celery sticks and crackers.

Courtesy: www.allrecipes.com