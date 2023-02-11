Buffalo chicken dip
Ingredients
2 (300 gram) cans chunk chicken, drained
¾ cup hot pepper sauce
2 (250 gram) packages cream cheese, softened
1 cup ranch dressing
1 ½ cups shredded Cheddar cheese
1 bunch celery, cut into 4-inch pieces
1 (250 gram) box chicken-flavored crackers
Preparation
Heat chicken and hot pepper sauce in a skillet over medium heat until heated through, 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in cream cheese and ranch dressing. Cook and stir until well blended and warm, 3 to 5 minutes.
Mix in 1/2 of the Cheddar cheese, and transfer the mixture to a slow cooker. Sprinkle the remaining cheese over top.
Cover and cook on Low until the dip is hot and bubbly, about 35 minutes.
Serve with celery sticks and crackers.
Courtesy: www.allrecipes.com