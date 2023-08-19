Agua Fresca de Fresas con Crema (Strawberries and Cream)

Ingredients

* 1.5 kg strawberries, hulled and diced, divided

* 2 cups water

* 1 can sweetened condensed milk

* 350 ml evaporated milk

* 1 tablespoon vanilla

* 1/2 cup sugar, or as needed

* 3 cups ice cubes, or as needed

Directions



* Place 1 kg of the strawberries and water in a blender cup and blend until smooth.

* Pour strawberry puree into a large pitcher. Add sweetened condensed milk, evaporated milk, and vanilla. Stir until well incorporated. Taste; add sugar, a little at a time, as needed.

* Add ice cubes and stir. Gently stir in remaining 500 gram diced strawberries. Chill until ready to serve.

Courtesy: allrecipes.com





Chicken Street Tacos

Ingredients

* 500 gram pollo para asar (seasoned, boneless, skinless chicken)

* 1 onion, diced

* 1/2 cup chopped cilantro

* 8 corn tortillas

Directions

* Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat and lightly oil the grate.

* Grill chicken, turning occasionally, until juices run clear and chicken is no longer pink at the center, about 7 minutes. An instant-read thermometer, inserted near the center, should read at least 74 degrees Celsius.

* Heat corn tortillas until soft and pliable in the microwave, about 1 minute. Top with chicken, onions, and cilantro.

Courtesy: allrecipes.com