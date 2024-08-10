The path of unfathomable beauty

As your plane descends into Leh, the capital of Ladakh, you’re greeted with breathtaking views of snow-capped peaks and rugged terrain. Given the fact that the high altitude of Leh is approximately 11,500 feet above sea level, it’s crucial to take it easy on your first day. Leh is the largest town in Ladakh and serves as the perfect base for acclimatizing before embarking on an arduous journey. After spending a relaxed afternoon and having a garlicky soup (as advised), you feel a bit more acclimatized. You can take a light stroll around, as this gentle walk will help your body adjust to the altitude and give you a chance to start exploring Leh.

Now, it’s time to embark on your journey through some of the region’s most iconic destinations. Start your day with a visit to the serene Pathar Sahib Gurudwara, nestled at an altitude of 12,000 feet, which is dedicated to Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Next, head to the mysterious Magnetic Hill, known for its gravity-defying phenomenon. This spot will leave you in awe as your vehicle seemingly moves uphill on its own. Continue your journey to Sangam, the meeting point of the majestic rivers Indus and Zanskar. Drive further to Lamayuru, home to one of the oldest and most picturesque monasteries in Ladakh. The Lamayuru Monastery, often referred to as the “Moonland” due to its unique landscape, offers a glimpse into Ladakh’s rich Buddhist heritage. Next, visit Alchi Monastery, a UNESCO World Heritage site known for its exquisite wall paintings and ancient architecture. After a morning of exploration, treat yourself to a delicious Ladakhi lunch at Alchi Kitchen, a cosy eatery run by an all-women team.

Journey to Chang la from Leh

In July, the landscape around Leh and along the route to Chang La is breathtaking as the winter snow melts away; it reveals lush green meadows dotted with vibrant wildflowers. The clear blue skies contrast beautifully with the rugged mountain terrain. As you approach Chang La, the road begins to wind more steeply. The ascent is a mix of paved and gravel paths, challenging yet rewarding. You’ll pass through quaint villages, where you can catch glimpses of local life and the unique Ladakhi culture. At an elevation of approximately 17,688 feet, Chang La is one of the highest motorable passes in the world. The pass is marked by prayer flags fluttering in the wind, adding a touch of spirituality to the rugged environment. There is a small temple dedicated to Changla Baba, the guardian of the pass, where travellers often stop to pay their respects. After spending time at the pass, you begin your descent towards the Pangong Lake through the enchanting valleys below.

Journey from Chang La to Pangong Lake

Leaving Chang La at an altitude of 17688 ft, you begin your descent through winding roads that cut through the rugged mountain terrain. The air is crisp, and the panoramic views of the surrounding peaks provide a majestic backdrop as you make your way down from the high-altitude pass. As you descend, the scenery transitions from stark, rocky landscapes to verdant valleys. The snowmelt from the peaks creates numerous streams and small waterfalls, adding a touch of greenery and vibrancy to the otherwise arid terrain. You’ll pass through the quaint village of Tangste, a common stop for travellers heading to Pangong Lake. Tangste offers basic amenities and a chance to interact with the local Ladakhi people, making it a great place to grab a snack, refuel, and stretch your legs before continuing on your journey. The lake, situated at an altitude of 4,350 meters, stretches over 134 kilometres and is shared between India and China. Its crystal-clear water changes colours throughout the day, ranging from deep blue to turquoise, depending on the sunlight. The surrounding mountains, with their snow-capped peaks, add to the lake’s ethereal beauty. Whether you’re seeking adventure, tranquillity, or a bit of both, this journey promises an experience that will stay with you forever.

Journey from Leh to Khardung la

Begin your next day’s adventure with an early morning trip to Khardung La and Nubra Valley. Leaving Leh, the road to Khardung La is well-paved and maintained, but it quickly reveals its challenging nature as you start climbing. The journey covers approximately 40 kilometres, with the elevation rising steeply from Leh’s 3,500 meters to Khardung La’s staggering 5,359 meters (17,582 feet). The air becomes thinner, the temperature drops, and the landscape shifts from the lush green patches of Leh to a more rugged and barren terrain. The road winds through narrow passes and along steep cliffs. Arriving at Khardung La is a triumphant moment. While the journey is thrilling, it’s essential to be aware of the challenges. The altitudes can cause Acute Mountain Sickness (AMS), so it’s crucial to acclimatize properly in Leh before making the ascent.

From Khardung La to Nubra Valley

The journey continues with a descent into the enchanting Nubra Valley. July is an ideal time for this trip, as the summer months provide clear skies, relatively mild temperatures, and accessible roads. The road from Khardung La to Nubra Valley is a mix of paved and gravel sections, and the descent is a thrilling drive with sharp bends and steep drops, surrounded by the rugged Ladakhi terrain. As the altitude drops, the landscape changes from barren, rocky terrain to lush green patches with flowing rivers and streams. The Shyok and Nubra rivers flow through the valley, creating a beautiful contrast against the stark mountains. Fields of barley and mustard, along with patches of poplar and willow trees, add to the valley’s charm. The first notable settlement you encounter is Khalsar. A small village serving as a gateway to the Nubra Valley. Continuing your journey, you’ll reach Diskit, the administrative centre of Nubra Valley. Diskit Monastery, the largest and oldest monastery in the valley, is a must-visit. It houses a magnificent 32-meter-tall statue of Maitreya Buddha overlooking the valley. A short drive from Diskit brings you to the Hunder Sand Dunes, a unique desert area set amidst the high-altitude mountains famous for its white sand dunes and double-humped Bactrian camels.

After exploring the wonders of Nubra Valley, including Diskit Monastery Hunder Sand Dunes, it’s time to head back to Leh.

A Day in Leh

The next day, you set out from Leh at around 10 for the Hemis Monastery. Leaving you in awe of its grandeur, it is the largest and wealthiest monastery in Ladakh, renowned for its annual festival honouring Guru Padmasambhava, the intricate thangka paintings, and the museum housing ancient artefacts. The journey continues to Thiksey Monastery. It’s a striking twelve-story complex with a towering statue of Maitreya Buddha and exquisite murals.

The white-domed Shanti Stupa, built by Japanese Buddhists to promote world peace, is yet another spectacle. The Leh Palace, a nine-story palace built in the 17th century, was once the residence of the royal family.

The final day in Leh is filled with a mix of emotions—gratitude for the enriching experiences and a hint of melancholy for having to leave this beautiful region.

Views expressed are personal