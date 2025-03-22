Symphony of serenity

When I think of Goa, I think of it as a cocktail of experiences—a complete package vacation. From calm to wild beaches to lush green mountains, from wild party hopping to getting in touch with the traditions and Portuguese-era architectural history, cuisine to booze, it offers something to every soul.

Goa is hardly about staying in a hotel, it’s about exploring every leaflet of the package every day and only repeating the cycle the next day. Goa surprises you with something new every time you pay it a visit. Goa is anything but boring and dull!

But this time, while booking with St. Regis, Goa, I had a different plan. It was about soaking in the beauty, indulgence and luxury. Having drowned myself with the online images of the property and laced with curiosity and desire to experience every bit of it, I booked myself into St. Regis.

Tucked between the dreamy setting of the Sal River and the Arabian sea, the resort is superlatively luxurious. It’s like an entire village with oozing luxury. You step out of your booked room, go to your choice of restaurants (within the property), take a nature walk, make friends, cycle around or take a buggy, go to the beach, star gaze, do golf, you think of it and you do it!

Reaching

The moment you land at the Goa airport, St. Regis takes the reins. Forget the tiresome work of calling the hotel and coordinating rides. Their impeccable hospitality starts then and there. The resort personnel wait at the exit with your placard and escort you to your chauffeur and car. My case, it was a BMW (wow, right!) thanks to booking a Manor Pool Suite. It takes almost an hour from the airport to reach this expansive property of 49 acres lush green with 300 varieties of plants and trees. The moment you reach the resort you are escorted to the lobby, aptly named The Great Hall, and are welcomed with a coconut drink and offered a shell bracelet which, according to the locals, brings good luck. The gorgeous lobby has a waterbody teeming with koi fishes and has a lagoon in the front filled with water lilies. The grandness of the place sets the tone for the resort.

The Suite Life

After the great hall (the lobby), which also has a café/bar/snacks area which is called the Drawing Room, where you can please yourself with whatever refreshments your heart desires, I was taken to my suite in a buggy crossing a lagoon bridge. I got my first taste of the world-renowned butler service of St. Regis when my butler, Ritwik was introduced to me, who ensured I felt right at home.

The glamorous manor pool suite offers a plush bedroom, expansive living area, outside sitting area, walk-in closet area, bath-tub with a view, shower cubicle and the best—an alfresco shower and an outdoor private pool with deck area surrounded by greenery. The minute you open the door to your suite; it smiles at you with warmth and you instantly feel at home and not in any commercial setting. All the rooms in the offerings promise a view, be it a tranquil lagoon dotted with water lilies, manicured golf-course view or the calming sea. And trust me! You’ll not be disappointed.

Food and Drink

As a self-confessed food enthusiast, I love to savor the local cuisine whenever I travel, and since this Goa visit is absolutely about indulging in St. Regis’s Goan air, I did not leave anything (that’s what I think). And St. Regis does not just offer meals, it curates experiences. The resort offers a range of dining options with a total of six restaurants spread across the area to help you indulge in the vibe. Miri, their all-day dining option spoils you with their local and global assortment. Oliveto, with their refined setting, is sure to woo your Italian palette. And the credit for its perfection goes to its Head Chef all the way from Italy, Chef Silvio. Riverside, as the name suggests is on the bank of river Sal, offers a selection of Pan-Asian flavours. In the picturesque setting of the flowing river Sal, with indoor and outdoor seating, you can watch fishermen boats sail in and out. Susegado, perched right on the Mobor beach overlooking Arabian Sea offers a fusion cuisine. Taking hints from the coastal regions of India and adding Goan touch to them definitely adds a layer of flavour to their offerings. The Manor, next to a pool and golf course with indoor and outdoor seating under the trees is an enchanting setting with an open kitchen. You can enjoy your meals next to a pool with Cattle Egret (bird) near your table taking a leisure stroll with a view of a manicured golf course. The Drawing Room is a café/bar in the Great Hall (the lobby) for your cravings. The vastness of the place with a luxury setting and water body swarming with koi fish makes up for a perfect glass of a cocktail or a cuppa coffee, walk around and let your mood decide that. And if you have something in mind regarding your dining experience, do share it with your butler and he will be happy to curate the same, like Ritwik (my butler) did it for me. I for one, had a picture in mind wherein I dine surrounded by candles and flowers by the sea. And St. Regis gave life to my picture with their celestial dining experience and special curated menu for me with my preferences. And that’s how I know they offer bespoke services keeping you at the centre.

To Do

Now, since this time Goa was all about St. Regis for me, I wanted to feel and experience every bit of Goan St. Regis vibe. Spread across 49 acres, St. Regis gives you the best of everything you need to unwind yourself from the hustle bustle while keeping the Goan spirit alive. Starting with the Mobor beach, just a few steps away, you can spend hours and hours walking on the wet sand with waves crashing at your feet or just immerse yourself in the view and sound of the sea while sipping your choice of mood. Don’t forget to take part in Champagne sabering, an evening ritual that takes place near Susegado restaurant at the Mobor beach where you can enjoy a free-flow of champagne. The ritual dates back to the battles of Napoleon Bonaparte, who opened champagne with his saber in both victory and defeat and famously said—“in victory you deserve to drink champagne and in defeat you need it”. The art of sabrage is the signature evening ritual ceremony of St. Regis. As the sun goes down and melts in the sea, indulge yourself in some live music and food at Susegado (their beach side restaurant). Take a 10 min walk along the beach and meet an estuary where the river Sal mixes with the Arabian Sea. Soak yourself in this amazing view of a river fading away in the vastness of a sea. Now, after immersing yourself in the melting sun in the sea, be awakened by the rising one above the river Sal. Take an early morning walk to the Riverside restaurant and observe the orange hue painting the canvas of the sky with the fishermen preparing their boat for the day. After the yellow takes over the orange sun, bond with nature with their nature-walk specialist, Haresh. Thanks to his insights and knowledge, I came to know that Bay leaves and Cinnamon come from the same tree and that I am walking among trees which are more than 300 years old. Walking through a variety of trees and plants bearing fruits, spices and medicinal properties, and spotting different kinds of birds (some migratory) and bee houses, one feels deeply connected with nature and its calmness. His knowledge brought trees to life. Since I have grown up in houses with gardens, visiting their nursery and kitchen garden made me nostalgic. Serenity Island, surrounded by a lagoon filled with water lilies is dotted with different varieties of mango, fig, coconut, Indian gooseberry and chikoo trees (to name a few) along with some flowering and medicinal plants and trees. Soak in the cool breeze on a hammock here or try some yoga early morning with a dedicated meditation centre with a guided supervision. Try out and learn a few cooking techniques with a masterclass. For me, I tried my hands on Risotto with the Italian Chef Silvio and tiramisu with the inhouse pastry chef, Sumit. For me who always believes cooking is an art only a master can excel, this experience was one of the highlights. After cooking insights and techniques, cycle around the property amidst nature checking the produce. Indulge in archery, star gazing, golfing and more fun games around. With so much to indulge in, I should mention their world class Spa services. With an elaborate option from both Ayurveda and Western spa, and talking about my concern, their specialist guided me to an option best suited for me. After a relaxing sesh, I was all set to repeat from Day 1. But when the boss (Delhi) calls, you answer!

All in All

This sprawling resort is an epitome of luxury blended with the spirit of Goa. The landscaped garden, the nature, the beach, the river, the warmest welcome, ever-smiling faces and helpful staff that makes an instant connection with you, meals with splendid view, curated experiences, thoughtfully designed spaces—let you hit the pause button and revel in the beauty of the surrounding. Every moment feels curated, yet effortless. You have to be here to experience this address, The Best Address. No blog, no photos can quite capture what St. Regis makes you feel, right from the airport pick-up. Love and care like their own. Next time, let Goa surprise you through the luxury lenses of St. Regis.

Views expressed are personal