Stepping into Paradise

My journey to Calicut, or Kozhikode as it is traditionally called, began with a visit to one of its hidden gems—the Beypore Uru Boatyard. This century-old tradition of building Urus (majestic wooden ships) in the quaint town of Beypore is fading. Standing tall like a guardian of the silent river, the sheer scale of the Uru left me awestruck. Each Uru you witness tells a story of labour, patience, and expertise passed down through generations. Talking to the people involved in making these beauties, you will understand that it is a dying craft that still breathes magic. Upon further exploration of this village, you will come across families engaged in small businesses like candle-making and Uru miniature-making. This initiative, taken by Kerala’s Responsible Tourism Department, ensures that local families are trained in such crafts to sustain their livelihoods.

SM Street

After your Beypore visit, take a stroll through the narrow lanes of SM Street (Sweet Meat Street), which is Calicut’s answer to Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar. It’s a paradise for those with a sweet tooth, as you can indulge in gooey halwa (sweet meat) infused with flavours ranging from almond and walnut to fig and pineapple. The alleyways are lined with shops selling everything from handicrafts and spices to clothes and jewellery, making it a paradise for budget shopping.

Paragon Delight

My lunchtime took me to Paragon—a restaurant equally famous among locals and tourists. The flavours here are absolutely divine, showcasing a perfect balance of spices. The comforting embrace of Ilaneer Payasam and veg mango curry is going to stay with me forever.

Kozhikode Beach

As evening approached, I made my way to Kozhikode Beach. The sound of waves crashing at my feet brought a pause to my fast-moving day in Calicut. I simply stood there, watching the golden hues merge into the sea.

Raviz Retreat

The Raviz Calicut, a centrally located hotel, offers everything you need for a perfect stay. From their warm hospitality to impeccable services, the comfortable rooms with plush interiors made sure that I was well-rested for my next adventure—Wayanad.

Wayanad

Wayanad—a perfect retreat for nature lovers and adventure seekers alike—is almost a three-hour drive from Calicut. The winding road leading uphill to Wayanad is an experience in itself, with nature embracing you at every bend. I chose Saptha Spa and Resort for my stay in Wayanad. The resort, located in Sultan Bathery, is an oasis of relaxation overlooking paddy fields. When in Kerala, one must try their signature Ayurvedic spa, and I was no exception. The spa prepared me for my Wayanad exploration, melting away all my travel fatigue.

Edakkal Cave

My Wayanad exploration started with Edakkal Cave, which dates back to the Neolithic Age. The name Edakkal means ‘a stone in between’, fitting perfectly with how a boulder is stuck between two rocky cliffs forming a roof. Reaching the cave requires a trek of 347 steps, which grow narrower and steeper as you ascend. The trek to this Neolithic cave is both exhilarating and rewarding as you can watch Wayanad city from the top wrapped in a lush green blanket, surrounded by misty mountains. Upon reaching the cave, you will witness signs of ancient civilisation with the carvings depicting paintings and messages all around the cave walls. The experience instantly draws the picture of history in your head, making you feel as if you are in the Neolithic age.

Honey Bee and a Dash of Adventure

Next was an interesting stop at the Wayanad Honey Museum, where you can enjoy fascinating facts and stories about honey bees and honey making. The passionate staff took us around the museum, sharing insights about how honey bees choose their queen when one dies, their role in maintaining ecological balance, different varieties of honey and their importance. After learning such fascinating facts, I couldn’t resist myself from buying a few jars of these golden nectars of nature.

After being fascinated by the Honey Bee Museum, I took myself to the serene waters of Karlad lake, edged with beautiful floating water lilies. Looking at the boat activities offered here, my adventurous side kicked in and I indulged in a session of Kayaking. Paddling through the calm expanse and spotting birds, one truly engages with the surrounding nature.

Thirunelli Temple

Known as the “Kashi of the South,” Thirunelly Temple is dedicated to Maha Vishnu. It is one of Kerala’s ancient temples, exuding peace and history. Devotees here perform rituals related to life and death, their families, and their ancestors. The road to the temple leads through a forest, making for an enchanting journey. You can spot deer, wild hens, and, if luck permits, an elephant might make an appearance en route to the temple.

Kuruva Island – A Forest Walk

Separated by a river, Kuruva Island is accessible to adventure seekers via a short bamboo raft ride. Stepping onto Kuruva Island feels like entering another world—a realm ruled by nature, where you feel truly insignificant. The island is a complete dense forest inhabited by tribal people deep within the forest. For tourists, designated pathways have been created, allowing them to breathe in the fresh forest air, while various signs mark the boundaries between mankind and nature. The sounds of rustling leaves and chirping birds make you forget the outside world, deepening your connection with nature. Wade through a small stream and feel the tickle in your toes as tiny fish nibble at your feet. Releasing yourself in the arms of nature is an experience you wouldn’t want to miss.

Forever in Your Heart

As my Kerala journey is coming to an end, I marvel at how God’s Own Country seamlessly blends culture, tradition, history, nature, and adventure into a single immersive experience. From the craftsmanship of Beypore in Calicut to the misty hills of Wayanad, every moment is immersive. The place has a contagious spirit which embraces you with a promise of discovery and delight. Do add Calicut and Wayanad to your list when in Kerala. The memories you make here will stay with you forever.

Views expressed are personal