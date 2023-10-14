SEYCHELLES - An Eden in obscurity

The moment I touched down on the sun-kissed runway of Seychelles International Airport, I knew I was about to embark on a journey like no other. Seychelles, a remote archipelago nestled in the azure embrace of the Indian Ocean, had long beckoned me with its promise of unspoiled beauty, powdery beaches, and vibrant coral reefs. I was about to uncover the secrets of this pristine paradise, where time seemed to stand still, and nature ruled the day.

Praslin: where paradise begins

My voyage began on Praslin, the second-largest island of Seychelles, where beauty unfurled at every step. Anse Lazio, with its blindingly white sands and translucent waters, was the embodiment of a tropical dream. As I reclined under the shade of a coconut tree, I felt the cool sea breeze washing over me, a gentle caress from the Indian Ocean. It was a place where the stresses of everyday life simply melted away.

The Vallée de Mai Nature Reserve was a journey into the heart of the Seychellois jungle. I wandered through the lush forest, surrounded by towering coco de mer palms, often referred to as the “love nut” due to its suggestive shape. The echoes of rare black parrots, Seychelles’ national bird, provided the soundtrack to my exploration. It was as if I had entered a prehistoric world, where nature’s creations thrived undisturbed.

La Digue: where time slows to a crawl

La Digue, a short ferry ride away, welcomed me with its idyllic charm. Renting a bicycle, the preferred mode of transportation on the island, I pedaled my way to Anse Source d’Argent. This beach was like stepping into a postcard, with its surreal boulders scattered along the shore and the turquoise waters inviting me to take a dip.

One evening, I watched the sun set at Anse Patates, the sky ablaze with oranges and pinks. As the colours deepened, I realized that here, on this tiny island, time moved at its own leisurely pace. It was a reminder that sometimes, we need to slow down and savour the moments.

Silhouette Island: a private paradise

Silhouette Island, the third stop on my Seychelles sojourn, was a place of exclusivity and untouched beauty. The island’s eponymous resort offered a private stretch of beach and a house reef teeming with marine life. Snorkelling in these waters was like exploring an underwater wonderland. I marvelled at the kaleidoscope of corals, the darting fish, and the graceful turtles that seemed to dance through the blue.

The nature trails of Silhouette Island, crisscrossing

the lush interior, revealed secrets of the jungle. A guided hike took me to a hidden waterfall, where I bathed in its cool waters. The island was a place where the rhythm of nature was the only clock that mattered.

Mahé: the capital of serenity

My journey continued to Mahé, the largest of the Seychelles islands. But even on this relatively populous island, serenity reigned. The Jardin du Roi, a spice garden dating back to the 18th century, was a fragrant escapade into Seychellois history. The aroma of vanilla, cinnamon, and cloves hung in the air as I strolled through the well-tended gardens.

Anse Intendance was a beach of raw beauty, where powerful waves pounded the shore, and granite rocks stood as sentinels against the tides. I watched surfers ride the waves and beachcombers collect seashells. It was a place where the forces of nature were on full display.

Exploring the unexplored: Praslin’s outer islands

Praslin’s outer islands were my next destination, and the journey took me to remote coral atolls. Curieuse Island was a haven for giant tortoises, and I had the privilege of walking among these ancient creatures. I marvelled at their size and the grace with which they moved, a reminder of Seychelles’ commitment to conservation.

St. Pierre Island, a tiny islet, was a snorkeler’s paradise. The waters were teeming with fish of all colours, shapes, and sizes. I watched as a sea turtle glided by, its movements a testament to the peace of this underwater world.

Aldabra: the world of giants

My journey culminated with a visit to Aldabra, a remote UNESCO World Heritage site. This atoll was a place of superlatives – it was home to the world’s largest population of giant tortoises, and the lagoon teemed with marine life, including sharks and manta rays. Exploring the tidal flats, I marvelled at the complex ecosystems that thrived in these pristine waters.

One evening, I climbed to the top of the Aldabra Atoll, a vantage point that offered panoramic views of the surrounding islands and the vast Indian Ocean. As the sun dipped below the horizon, painting the sky in shades of orange and purple, I felt a deep connection to this untouched wilderness.

The bounty of the sea: Seychellois cuisine

Seychelles’ culinary delights were a journey of their own. Seafood was, of course, the star of the show. I savoured grilled fish fresh from the ocean, Creole curries bursting with flavour, and octopus salads seasoned with local spices. The fusion of African, French, Chinese, and Indian influences created a symphony of tastes that delighted my palate.

Carrying paradise in my heart

As I bid farewell to Seychelles, I knew that this journey had left an indelible mark on my soul. Seychelles was more than a destination; it was an escape to a world where nature reigned supreme, where the water was impossibly blue, and the sands impossibly white. The islands were a treasure trove of natural beauty, and the people I met along the way added warmth to the experience.

Promising to return one day, I left with a heart full of memories and a profound sense of gratitude for the beauty, tranquillity, and

ecological awareness that defines Seychelles. These islands had opened their arms to me, revealing the wonders of the Indian Ocean, the secrets of the jungle, and the simple joy of life at a slower pace.

As I journeyed away from this pristine paradise, I carried with me the sounds of the ocean, the rustling of palm fronds, and the spirit of Seychelles – a piece of paradise that would forever remain close to my heart.

The writer is a freelance travel journalist.