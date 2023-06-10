Serene abode of tranquil Chitkul

As I embarked on my journey from the bustling streets of Delhi to the tranquil village of Chitkul, nestled in the lap of the majestic Himalayas, I felt a surge of anticipation. The contrasting landscapes, the rich cultural heritage, and the promise of an adventure-filled trip awaited me.

Leaving behind the chaotic traffic of Delhi, I embarked on a long road trip towards the foothills of the Himalayas. The initial hours passed by in a blur of changing landscapes, with the urban sprawl gradually giving way to vast plains dotted with quaint villages. The air felt fresher, the surroundings greener, and my excitement grew with every passing mile.

As the sun began to set, we arrived at Shimla, the former summer capital of British India. The colonial architecture, with its charming buildings and the famous Ridge, transported me back in time. A leisurely stroll along Mall Road allowed me to savour the local delicacies and soak in the picturesque views of the surrounding hills. As night fell, I retired to my cosy room, eager to continue my journey the next morning.

Rising with the first rays of sunlight, I resumed my expedition towards the final destination of Chitkul. The road meandered through thick forests, revealing glimpses of snow-capped peaks in the distance. The majestic River Sutlej accompanied us, its waters gushing alongside the road, providing a sense of constant companionship.

After hours of winding roads and breath-taking vistas, I arrived at Sangla Valley, a slice of paradise nestled in the Kinnaur district. The valley was a lush green expanse, dotted with apple orchards and terraced fields. The charming village of Batseri, with its traditional wooden houses, caught my eye. It was here that I sampled the famous Kinnauri apples, renowned for their unique flavour.

Continuing further, I reached Chitkul, the jewel of the Kinnaur region. This remote village is the last inhabited settlement on the Indo-Tibetan border. The landscape here was a stark contrast to the bustling metropolis I had left behind. Towering snow-capped peaks formed the backdrop, while the Baspa River flowed serenely, reflecting the beauty of its surroundings. Nestled in the Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh, Chitkul is a remote and picturesque village that stands at an elevation of 3,450 meters, making it one of the highest inhabited villages in the region. From the moment I set foot in this enchanting paradise, I was immediately captivated by its serene beauty, warm-hearted locals, and the aura of tranquillity that permeated the air.

As I explored the village, I was greeted by friendly locals, who wore colourful traditional attire. The traditional Kinnauri culture was alive and thriving, evident in their warm hospitality and vibrant festivals. The tranquillity of the place was awe-inspiring, with prayer flags fluttering in the breeze, adding a spiritual touch to the atmosphere.

Chitkul offers numerous opportunities for adventure enthusiasts like me. Hiking trails led to hidden valleys, while the Baspa River provided an ideal setting for angling and picnicking. I embarked on a trek to the nearby meadows of Nagasthi, where herds of sheep grazed peacefully, and wildflowers bloomed in abundance. The view from the top was simply breath-taking, with panoramic vistas of the Himalayan peaks stretching as far as the eye could see.

In the evenings, I found solace in the simplicity of life. Sitting by the riverside, I marvelled at the star-studded sky, far away from the urban glare. The silence enveloped me, broken only by the distant sound of the flowing river and the occasional tinkling of cowbells.

The cuisine of Chitkul was another highlight of my journey. I savoured traditional Himachali dishes such as Sidu (steamed bread), Madra (chickpea curry), and Tudkiya Bhath (spicy rice). The flavours were unique and infused with the region’s local spices, leaving an indelible mark on my taste buds.

As my time in Chitkul came to an end, I felt a profound sense of fulfilment. The journey from Delhi to this remote

Himalayan village had been an extraordinary experience. The contrasts between the bustling capital and the serene mountains, the vibrant city life and the tranquility of nature, created a tapestry of memories that would forever remain etched in my heart.

The expedition from Delhi to Chitkul had been an incredible voyage of discovery. It had taken me from the chaotic streets of Delhi to the serene abode of Chitkul, offering a glimpse into the raw beauty and cultural richness of the Himalayas. The journey allowed me to disconnect from the noise of everyday life and reconnect with nature and myself. As I conclude my travelogue, I can’t help but encourage fellow travellers to embark on their own odyssey to Chitkul, where the mountains whisper tales of tranquillity and the rivers sing the song of eternal bliss. With a heavy heart and a renewed spirit, I bid farewell to the enchanting village of Chitkul. As I retraced my steps back to Delhi, I couldn’t help but feel grateful for the opportunity to have embarked on this soul-stirring journey. It had reminded me of the incredible diversity and beauty that India has to offer, and had left me with a yearning for more adventures in the untamed corners of this incredible country.

The writer is a freelance travel journalist.