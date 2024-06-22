Responsible retreats

As the summer sun begins to beat down on Delhi, the capital has transformed into a sizzling cauldron except for the last couple of days where scattered rains have bought some respite. The relentless heat can make city life almost unbearable, pushing residents to seek refuge in cooler climates. However, in the quest to escape the heat, it's essential to practice responsible tourism and avoid adding to the congestion and strain on already overburdened destinations. Here are some serene and less-trodden getaways from Delhi where you can unwind without contributing to the crowd-induced chaos.

One of the most delightful places to visit is Lansdowne, a quaint hill station in Uttarakhand. Just a seven-hour drive from Delhi, Lansdowne offers a perfect escape from the blistering heat. Unlike more popular hill stations like Shimla or Manali, Lansdowne remains relatively untouched by mass tourism, preserving its charm and tranquillity. Surrounded by lush oak and pine forests, this town provides an idyllic setting for leisurely walks and bird-watching. A visit to the Garhwal Rifles Regimental War Memorial and the Bhulla Tal Lake are musts, offering both a touch of history and serene natural beauty.

Another hidden gem is Kausani, also in Uttarakhand, which is about a 10-hour drive from Delhi. Often referred to as the ‘Switzerland of India’, Kausani is renowned for its panoramic views of the Himalayas. This quaint town is perfect for those looking to enjoy peaceful landscapes without the hassle of large crowds. The tea gardens here offer a refreshing retreat and the Anashakti Ashram, where Mahatma Gandhi once stayed, adds a slice of historical significance to your trip. To minimize environmental impact, consider staying in eco-friendly lodges and partake in community-based tourism initiatives that support local livelihoods.

For those willing to venture a bit further, Tirthan Valley in Himachal Pradesh presents an excellent option. Located about 500 kilometres from Delhi, this offbeat destination is nestled in the Great Himalayan National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Tirthan Valley is ideal for eco-conscious travellers, offering opportunities for trekking, fishing, and camping, all while maintaining a low environmental footprint. The region’s flora and fauna are exceptionally diverse, and efforts to preserve this biodiversity mean that visitors can enjoy a pristine natural experience. Opt for homestays that adhere to sustainable practices to ensure that your visit supports the local economy and conserves the environment.

In Himachal Pradesh, you can also explore the lesser-known town of Chindi, a destination that promises a cool respite without the tourist hordes. Chindi, about 375 kilometres from Delhi, is set amidst apple orchards and dense forests. The tranquillity here is perfect for relaxation, and the beautiful scenery provides ample opportunities for photography and nature walks. Staying in local guesthouses or small hotels helps promote responsible tourism by ensuring that your visit benefits the local community directly.

Closer to Delhi, within a six-hour drive, lies Pangot, a charming village in Uttarakhand. Pangot is a paradise for bird watchers, with over 580 species of birds reported in the area. The lush greenery and cool climate make it an ideal destination to escape the heat without travelling too far. Pangot’s appeal lies in its simplicity and the lack of commercialization, allowing you to reconnect with nature in its purest form. The Kilbury Bird Sanctuary and the various forest trails offer serene spots for reflection and observation.

If you’re looking for a more culturally immersive experience, consider visiting Orchha in Madhya Pradesh. Located about 450 kilometres from Delhi, this historical town is set on the banks of the Betwa River and offers a glimpse into India’s rich heritage. The magnificent palaces, temples, and cenotaphs here are less frequented by tourists, making it a perfect spot for a quiet retreat. Responsible tourism practices are crucial here; engaging with local guides and artisans can provide you with a deeper understanding of the region’s history while supporting local traditions and economies.

Moving towards the deserts, another under-the-radar destination is Khimsar in Rajasthan. This village, located about 450 kilometres from Delhi, offers a unique desert experience without the crowds of Jaisalmer or Jaipur. The majestic Khimsar Fort, now a heritage hotel, offers a luxurious stay while maintaining a commitment to sustainability. The surrounding sand dunes and rural landscapes provide an authentic Rajasthani experience. Camel safaris and visits to nearby villages can be done responsibly by ensuring that local guides and resources are used, thereby contributing to the local economy.

When planning your escape from Delhi’s heat, it’s essential to be mindful of your environmental impact. Choosing lesser-known destinations not only provides a more peaceful and unique experience but also helps to alleviate the pressure on more popular tourist spots. Practice responsible tourism by supporting local businesses, minimizing waste, and respecting the natural and cultural heritage of the places you visit. By doing so, you can enjoy a refreshing and guilt-free getaway while contributing positively to the destinations that welcome you.

In a world where travel is increasingly accessible, the onus is on us to ensure that our journeys are sustainable and respectful of both nature and local communities. So, as you plan your next summer escape from Delhi, remember that the best destinations are those that offer not just relief from the heat, but also a chance to travel responsibly and make a positive impact.

The writer is a freelance travel journalist.