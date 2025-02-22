Ramgarh Shekhawati: A walk through the heritage

Ramgarh Shekhawati, a heritage town that echoes stories of grandeur, richness and artistic brilliance is located at the intersection of Sikar, Jhunjhuna and Churu districts. A living reminder of the splendour of Marwari merchants, the town is dotted with magnificent havelis, chhatris (cenotaphs) and temples dating back to 18th & 19th centuries. Echoing the traditions of a bygone era, the town is more than just an architectural wonder. Take a walk through the narrow alleys of the town to feel the history of this majestic town.

Haveli’s grandeur

As though competing for creative dominance, each one of the havelis you put your eyes on is exquisite and larger than the last one. Built by rich Marwaris in the 18th and 19th centuries, these huge mansions are adorned with intricate frescoes which are a distinctive feature of Shekhawati havelis. The doorway, walls, and ceilings of these havelis illustrate mythology, European influence and their wealth status in the town. The warm and welcoming locals take immense pride in their heritage and are more than happy to guide visitors into their ancestral homes while sharing interesting stories of their ancestors and the talented craftspeople. Each haveli, whether abandoned or standing tall, has a unique story to share with the outside world, preserving the richness of the heritage town.

Century-old chhatris and temples

In addition to the majestic havelis, Ramgarh Shekhawati is a home to century-old stunning chhatris (cenotaphs) and temples. These imposing chhatris serving as a memorial tribute to the noblemen of the past reflect the perfect fusion of Mughal and Rajput architectural brilliance, further enhancing the town’s grandeur. The well-known ancient shani and ganga temples serve as a spiritual retreat amidst the artistic grandeur. These divine galleries of Ramgarh Shekhawati are adorned with exquisite murals and detailed carvings, adding charm to the cultural legacy of the town. An intriguing temple of the town, Veda temple, does not house any deity but is dedicated to the vedas of mythology, making it the only such temple in the world.

Heritage stay: Mohar Haveli

Mohar haveli, one of the town’s oldest havelis, has been carefully restored to maintain its old-world charm of historic elegance while offering modern comfort. Soaking in the elegance of Ramgarh Shekhawati, staying at Mohar Haveli is an experience in itself while indulging in all the comforts of modern amenities. Transported to a time of regal splendour by intricate fresco, antique furniture and décor, guests feel a strong sense of connection with the history.

VHAH Fest

Recently, Ramgarh Shekhawati witnessed VHAH (Vedaaranya Heritage and Healing) festival — a cultural artistic event organised by Shruti Foundation in association with the Rajasthan Tourism. This artistic event rekindled interest in the preservation of these architectural gems by bringing together musicians, artists and heritage enthusiasts to highlight the beauty of Ramgarh Shekhawati. The event transformed the town into a vibrant hub of performances, exhibitions and interactive heritage walks, revitalising the town’s creative legacy.

Reaching Ramgarh Shekhawati

Ramgarh Shekhawati is well connected by rail and road. Churu is the nearest railway station and is only 24 km from the heritage town, making it an easy destination to reach. Thanks to its appealing charm of a bygone era, Ramgarh Shekhawati offers an instant connection to its rich cultural and architectural heritage, its people and their stories. The richness of the town invites you to immerse yourself in its soul. A narrative is waiting to be told by every peeling fresco, abandoned haveli and warm-hearted locals. It’s a place that leaves a piece of heritage in you even after you have walked away.

