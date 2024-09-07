Navigating cultural crossroads

Travel is a pursuit that shapes our understanding of the world, and as an Indian traveler, venturing out to explore unfamiliar places presents its own set of unique experiences and lessons. Whether you are headed to a neighbouring country or flying to a distant land, there are several things that an Indian traveler should be mindful of to ensure a smooth and enriching journey. Drawing from personal experiences, here’s a travelogue that not only offers practical advice but also brings in relatable anecdotes to help you prepare for your next adventure.

1. Understanding the local culture

One of the first things to consider when traveling from India is the cultural difference you’ll encounter. Every country has its own traditions, customs, and social etiquette, and it’s important to respect these. I remember my first trip to Japan, where I was instantly struck by the politeness of the people. Simple gestures like bowing, which is a common greeting there, felt unfamiliar at first but soon became second nature.

In contrast, during a visit to Spain, I was amused by the relaxed pace of life, especially during siesta hours. Coming from the hustle and bustle of Mumbai, where the day doesn’t stop, adjusting to the slower rhythm was a challenge. My friend and I once found ourselves hungry and wandering the streets of Seville, only to realise that restaurants were closed between 2 to 5 PM. Now, I always make a point of learning local schedules and customs before heading anywhere new!

Pro tip: As an Indian traveler, try to familiarise yourself with local customs before your trip. Whether it's dress codes, manners, or religious practices, doing a little research can help avoid misunderstandings.

2. Adapting to different cuisines

As much as we love our spicy curries and masalas, finding the right food abroad can be tricky. On a trip to Italy, I found myself struggling with the fact that while the pizzas were great, I was craving some comforting dal-chawal after a week of eating pasta. In France, vegetarian food options were often limited, and I quickly realised that communicating dietary preferences could be challenging.

This is where personal preparation comes in. I learned to carry a stash of Indian snacks — whether it's packets of thepla or a jar of achar — which came in handy when I couldn't find a meal that hit the spot. On one occasion, I even shared my snacks with a group of fellow travelers from Argentina who were curious about Indian flavours.

Pro tip: If you’re a vegetarian or have specific dietary needs, it’s always good to research local food availability in advance. Pack a few ready-to-eat meals or snacks from home to tide you over during times when local food options don’t suit your palate.

3. Managing language barriers

English might be a global language, but in many countries, it is not widely spoken or understood. During my travels through Eastern Europe, I encountered several situations where I struggled to communicate. In Poland, for instance, asking for directions was an adventure in itself, as most people spoke Polish exclusively.

A lesson I learned during my trip to Russia was the importance of learning a few basic phrases in the local language. A simple “hello,” “thank you,” or “where is the nearest metro station?” can go a long way in breaking the ice. When I attempted to say "spasiba" (thank you) in Russia, the warmth with which people responded was heartwarming, making me feel more connected to the locals.

Pro tip: Download a translation app or carry a pocket dictionary for countries where English isn’t widely spoken. Learning a few key phrases in the local language is always appreciated and can make your travel experience smoother.

4. Respecting religious sensibilities

As an Indian, I’ve always been attuned to the importance of religion in everyday life, and this has helped me navigate countries where religion plays a significant role. During my trip to Turkey, I was mesmerised by the call to prayer that echoed through the streets at dawn and dusk. In contrast, my visit to Malaysia taught me about the intersection of multiple religions, with temples, mosques, and churches coexisting side by side.

One particularly poignant moment happened in Jordan when I visited the Dead Sea. I was struck by the reverence that visitors showed as they floated in the saline waters, a holy site for many religions. This experience reminded me of the significance of being mindful of the religious beliefs and practices of the places I visit, much like the respect we expect for our own religious practices back home in India.

Pro tip: Research the religious and cultural norms of the place you’re visiting, and dress modestly when needed. If visiting places of worship, always adhere to the local dress code and guidelines for visitors.

5. Handling finances abroad

Managing money while traveling abroad can be daunting, especially when it comes to understanding exchange rates, foreign transaction fees, and tipping customs. I vividly remember my first trip to the United States when I was caught off-guard by the tipping culture. In India, tipping is more of a token gesture, whereas in the US, it's expected to tip between 15-20 per cent, and failing to do so might be seen as rude.

On another trip to Thailand, I made the mistake of converting too much currency at the airport, only to find out later that the rates in the city were much better. Since then, I always exchange a small amount of money at the airport and wait until I reach the city for better rates. A tip from a fellow traveller also helped me avoid excessive ATM fees by using a forex card instead of relying solely on cash.

Pro tip: Always compare exchange rates before converting currency, and carry a mix of cash and cards. It’s also wise to familiarise yourself with the tipping culture in the country you're visiting.

6. Dealing with weather extremes

India's climate varies widely, from the cool Himalayan region to the hot and humid southern states, but stepping into foreign lands can introduce weather extremes unlike anything experienced back home. On a trip to Finland, I underestimated the intensity of the cold despite being adequately warned. Coming from Delhi's winter, which I considered quite cold, I was ill-prepared for temperatures plunging to minus 20 degrees Celsius.

Conversely, during a summer trip to Dubai, I was not ready for the searing desert heat that made even stepping outside feel like entering a furnace. Learning from these extremes, I now pack thoughtfully, making sure to check the weather forecast and adjust my wardrobe accordingly.

Pro tip: Weather can make or break your travel experience. Be sure to pack appropriately, and always check local forecasts. If you're traveling to a cold destination, invest in quality winter wear — you’ll thank yourself later!

7. Staying safe and healthy

Safety is a concern for all travelers, but as an Indian, there are a few specific considerations to keep in mind. For instance, food hygiene can be a concern when traveling to countries where street food is as ubiquitous as it is in India. I had a memorable experience in Vietnam, where the street food was tempting, but I had to be cautious about the water and cleanliness of the stalls.

Similarly, I always carry a basic first-aid kit, as well as medicines for common ailments like an upset stomach, headaches, or cold. During a trek in Nepal, I had a minor fall and was grateful for the antiseptic wipes and bandages I had packed.

Pro tip: Prioritise your health and safety by taking necessary vaccinations before your trip and packing a travel medical kit. Stay hydrated and be cautious about food and water hygiene, especially in countries with a different sanitation standard than India.

8. Embracing the journey

Travel, at its heart, is about embracing the unknown. From the minute you leave your home in India to the moment you land in a foreign land; every step is a part of the journey. On one of my solo trips to New Zealand, I learned the importance of being adaptable. Plans fell through, flights got delayed, and yet, the unexpected adventures that came my way made the trip all the more memorable.

While you can plan meticulously, not everything will go as expected — and that’s okay. Whether it's a missed train or a sudden change in weather, the key is to remain flexible and open to the experience. After all, it’s the stories of overcoming challenges that you’ll remember fondly when you return home.

Pro tip: Stay positive and adaptable during your travels. Not everything will go according to plan, but that’s part of the adventure. Embrace the unexpected, and you’ll come away with richer memories.

Traveling from India to explore the world is a thrilling adventure filled with lessons, surprises, and unforgettable moments. From respecting local cultures to adapting to new cuisines and climates, each journey offers a chance to grow. Whether you’re a seasoned globetrotter or embarking on your first international trip, being mindful of these aspects will help you navigate the world with ease and grace, ensuring that you come back home not just with souvenirs, but with stories that will last a lifetime.

The writer is a freelance travel journalist