Interwoven threads of culture

I’ve always been enthralled by Colombia’s charm; it’s a far-off place with an abundance of natural beauty, culture, and history. Originating from India, a nation renowned for its diversity, I was intrigued to investigate how Colombia, with its turbulent history and dynamic current, could provide a distinct yet profound experience. Mumbai, the starting point of my voyage, is a vibrant city that is always alive, much like Bogotá, the capital of Colombia, where my excursions would commence.

Excitement was in the air as I stepped onto my flight from Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport. Though I had a long way to go before me—crossing both continents and oceans—I was excited about what this South American nation had in store for me. I finally touched down in Bogotá, a city nestled high in the Andes Mountains, after a layover in Europe. The air there was notably thinner, cooler, and infused with a feeling of mystery.

It was as though I had entered a time capsule when I strolled through Bogotá’s old La Candelaria quarter. The vibrantly coloured facades of the colonial buildings and the cobblestone streets provided a stark contrast to the busy metropolitan sprawl of Mumbai. While meandering around, I couldn’t help but notice a tiny café that was offering hot, freshly brewed Colombian coffee made with the deep, earthy beans that the nation is known for. I was invited to sit and chat with the kind middle-aged woman who owned the café once she saw my interest. She told tales of Bogotá’s past over a cup of tinto, a strong black coffee, describing the hardships during the violent years and the city’s gradual but steady development into the thriving cultural centre it is today.

Her stories struck me as being remarkably familiar, reflecting the resilience I had seen in my native country. The inhabitants of Mumbai, a city that has seen its fair share of difficulties due to natural catastrophes and terrorist attacks, have a resilient spirit that enables them to go on and rebuild. That same energy was apparent in Bogotá. Street artists, singers, and neighbourhood merchants offering everything from handcrafted jewellery to empanadas were all over the streets. Similar to Mumbai, the city exuded an unwavering vitality, refusing to let its history define it.

I went to the renowned Gold Museum one afternoon, which has the greatest collection of pre-Columbian gold artefacts in the world. I was struck by the exquisite craftsmanship and couldn’t help but think of the ancient Indian temples, where each sculpture and carving narrates a historical event. The startling similarities between the two deeply rooted cultures were evident. Moments like this, in a world that frequently seems divided, serve as a reminder of the universal human experience—namely, the beauty and significance that diverse peoples, divided by distance, may produce in their works of art and artefacts.

I made the acquaintance of Carlos, a local guide in Medellín, who volunteered to take me around his neighbourhood. Pointing out the new parks, libraries, and cultural facilities that now function as community hubs, he spoke proudly about how far the city had gone. Carlos’s life narrative paralleled the city’s: it was one of overcoming adversity and looking forward to a better future. His upbeat outlook brought to mind the numerous tales I’ve heard from Indians, both in rural and urban regions, about their relentless efforts to better their own and their families’ lives—often in the face of overwhelming adversity.

I was having dinner with some locals in a little café one evening in Medellín. Notwithstanding the language issue, we had a great talk while eating bandeja paisa, a classic Colombian delicacy. I felt at home because of the people’s warmth and welcome, and I was reminded of all the times I had encountered the same kindness in India, whether in a busy metropolis or a small village. Moments like these serve as a reminder of the universal themes that bind all people together, regardless of our backgrounds.

After departing from Medellín, I travelled to the Zona Cafetera, the centre of Colombia’s coffee region. Compared to the cities I had visited, this verdant, lush environment with its undulating hills and misted valleys felt like another world. In the tiny village of Filandia, I resided with a family that had a small coffee farm. I used to wake up every morning to the sound of birds singing and the sight of the sun rising over the fields of coffee plants, bathing everything in a golden glow.

I became aware of the labour-intensive procedure involved in cultivating and harvesting coffee during my visit. The family discussed the difficulties they had, such as erratic weather patterns and shifting coffee costs, but it was clear that they loved the land and the labour they did. One afternoon, when I assisted in picking coffee beans, I couldn’t help but think about the Indian farmers I had met, many of whom deal with comparable difficulties in their respective areas. There is a strong bond between the people and the land, whether it is through rice in Kerala or tea in Assam.

The family would spend their evenings in Filandia drinking freshly brewed coffee while taking in the local folklore on the porch. They talked about the festivities that celebrated the harvest, the shifting seasons, and the satisfaction of seeing their labours paid off. It reminded me of the many evenings I’ve spent with families in rural India, where life moves at a slower pace, and the connection to the land is palpable. Whether in Mumbai or Bogotá, there’s a certain laid-back charm to these areas that’s easy to lose in the bustle of city life.

The coastal city of Cartagena, where my trip through Colombia came to a close, was like walking into a vivid picture. The city’s walled old town was a sensory extravaganza with its vibrantly coloured buildings, winding streets, and balconies covered in flowers. I was amazed by the melting pot of African, Indigenous, and Spanish elements that had formed Cartagena as I meandered throughout the city, each contributing to the creation of something distinct.

I was sitting on the old city walls one evening, watching the sky turn pink and orange as the sun sank over the Caribbean Sea. It was an incredibly beautiful moment that brought back memories of the sunsets I had seen in Goa when the sky seemed to melt into the water in a similar fashion. Sitting there, I considered the journey that had brought me thus far: from the busy streets of Mumbai to the peaceful coffee region’s hills and ultimately to this beautiful coastal city.

As my stay in Colombia came to an end, I became aware of the lasting impact this nation had made on me. The stories, the people, and the landscapes all reminded me of the complexity and beauty of life in India in a way that felt familiar. Despite their differences, both nations have a strong feeling of resilience, a bond with their past, and an eye toward the future. Colombia had given me a look into a country that was both alien and familiar with its vivid colours, rich history, and kind people. I was also filled with a great sense of appreciation for the stories I would be taking with me and the experiences I had received as the jet lifted off into the darkness.

The writer is a freelance travel journalist.