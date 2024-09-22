Getaway with Shervani

Leaving the hustle-bustle and stifling heat of Delhi, I departed early morning for a much-needed getaway to Nainital’s cool and serene weather. After driving for a while in plains, the landscape transitioned to the mountainous terrain and the stunning beauty of the hills. The hills had a gradual effect on me, eliminating any lingering fatigue from the long drive.

Shervani Hilltop, a posh boutique hotel tucked away in the centre of Nainital, was our first destination. The hospitality was warm from the moment we arrived. We were welcomed with a traditional herbal drink which definitely had some refreshing properties making us feel instantly refreshed. The vermillion tilak at the entrance surely had my heart, immediately putting a smile on my face. The property was a perfect blend of charm and elegance in the natural surroundings. Featuring elegant furnishing and wooden flooring well-appointed with comforts, the rooms made the guests feel welcomed right away. The view of hills covered in clouds from my window is what I needed to unwind from the road. The lunch set up in the midst of a real nursery with lush green plants in The Nursery Café was the highlight of the day. The dining experience was truly enhanced by surrounding greenery and you can even buy plants as a token of memory. With crisp mountain air and surrounding mountainous landscape, the evening meal setting was an experience in itself. The meal prepared with local ingredients had depth of flavours leading us to a delectable exploration. The peaceful setting of the resort was ideal for a restful evening.

With the clouds rolling in the next morning, I had a magical start to the day with a hearty breakfast spread.

After breakfast our next stop was two hours’ drive away, Te Aroha, a charming property in the tranquil village of Dhanachuli, Mukteswar. This picturesque route is filled with apple and pear orchards, a tempting sight to behold indeed. Upon reaching, you are welcomed by Te Aroha’s graceful colonial architecture, an ideal fusion of yesteryear’s charm and modern luxury.

The friendly staff created an atmosphere that made the stay feel like home away from home. With high-poster beds that were nostalgic of the past but furnished with contemporary conveniences, each suite had a unique tale to tell. The private balcony was the perfect place for evening tea, with a panoramic view of the majestic Himalayas. A bonfire was also set up by the resort to sink into the warmth of Kumaon’s chilly air—a truly cozy experience. If you happen to forget your warm layers, the friendly staff will lend you a warm, snug wrap. The day concluded with a wholesome dinner and a retreat to the snuggly bed.

Following a restful night’s sleep and healthy breakfast, it was time for Shervani Pebbles and Pine in Jim Corbett, a few hours’ drive from Mukhteswar. Upon arrival, the modern architecture of the property exuding a sense of peace and order caught my attention.

The large rooms provided all the amenities required for a restful stay, including a separate dressing area, seating area, and work area. The tranquil ambiance was enhanced by the small balcony that looked out onto a beautifully landscaped lawn and swimming pool. I indulged myself in a relaxing jacuzzi in my room to shake-off the fatigue from the long drive. After pampering yourself to a relaxing jacuzzi, treat your tastebuds with a delicious spread of regional specialities. Each dish an explosion of authentic, rich flavours will leave you wanting for more.

The intricately blended flavours, rich in history and complexity, provide a warming and unique eating experience. The warm and welcoming staff at Shervani Pebbles and Pine organised a thrilling open-air jeep jungle safari through Jim Corbett's wilderness. The experience was thrilling, as we ventured deep into the jungle, spotting wildlife in its natural habitat, from deer and elephants to vibrant birds.

The hopefulness of sighting a majestic tiger kept us on the edge throughout the safari. And we were not disappointed! We all held our breath as this majestic creature passed us. This exhilarating experience of witnessing this amazing creature move with such grace and power left us in awe, flawlessly encapsulating the untainted beauty and exhilaration of the wild. The evening was kept for a serene nature through the wilderness surrounding the property after the exciting morning. The evening hi-tea was set against the picturesque backdrop of a nearby river and a warm sunset. Following hi-tea by the river, the nature stroll turned into an educational adventure as our guide gave us insights about the local flora and their therapeutic uses. It was a peaceful immersion into the breathtaking surrounding wilderness while gaining fascinating insights into the benefits of these plants. The experience was enhanced by the melodious symphony created by the calming sound of the river and calls of various bird species.

It was a soothing combination of the most beautiful sounds found in nature, providing a peaceful diversion from the cacophony of daily life. It was a remix you would want to listen to repeatedly.

As the weekend was coming to an end, I said goodbye to the tranquil retreat and commenced my return trip to Delhi. After spending quality time at all the three properties of Shervani, one thing is indisputable: their hospitality is unparalleled. From taking care of your comfort the moment you step into giving you a truly homey experience, Shervani is prepared to make your experience memorable by considerate touches and individualised care.

I wholeheartedly recommend Shervani for your next memorable trip to hills blending comfort, luxury and a sense of connection to the natural world.

Views expressed are personal