Echoes from the

As I sat amidst the familiar cacophony of Delhi, poring over maps and guides, the thought of embarking on a journey to Jordan filled me with indescribable excitement. The prospect of walking through the ancient ruins of Petra, feeling the serene silence of the Wadi Rum desert, and floating in the buoyant waters of the Dead Sea seemed almost surreal. This travelogue is a chronicle of my journey from the vibrant lanes of Delhi to the soul-stirring landscapes of Jordan—a voyage that promised to be as enriching as it was exhilarating.

The preparation for my Jordanian odyssey was a whirlwind of activity. Packing was a careful exercise in balancing essentials with the desire to travel light. My checklist was comprehensive, accounting for the diverse experiences ahead—from exploring the dusty trails of Petra to indulging in the tranquil luxury of the Dead Sea.













Leaving Delhi was bittersweet. The city, with its relentless energy and chaotic charm, had been my home for years. As my flight ascended, leaving behind a sprawling tapestry of lights, I couldn’t help but reflect on the contrast awaiting me. The anticipation of immersing myself in a culture steeped in history and tradition was both exhilarating and daunting.

Landing in Amman, the capital of Jordan, was like stepping into a different world. The city’s unique blend of ancient history and modern vibrancy was evident from the first glance. My initial days were spent wandering through its bustling souks, savouring the aromatic Jordanian coffee, and marvelling at the historic sites that dot the city. The citadel, with its sweeping views of Amman, was a highlight, offering a silent narrative of the city’s ancient past and its unyielding spirit.













No visit to Jordan could be complete without witnessing the majesty of Petra. As I walked through the Siq, the narrow gorge leading to the city, the anticipation built with every step. And then, suddenly, it was there before me—the Treasury, Petra’s most iconic facade, bathed in the soft glow of the morning sun. Exploring Petra was like walking through the pages of history. Each rock-cut architecture and intricate carving whispered tales of a bygone era. The enormity of the place and the blend of natural beauty and human craftsmanship were overwhelming.

From Petra, my journey took me to Wadi Rum, known as the Valley of the Moon. The stark beauty of its endless desert, punctuated by towering sandstone mountains, was otherworldly. Riding through the desert on a 4x4, watching the sunset paint the sands in hues of gold and crimson, and spending a night under a canopy of stars at a Bedouin camp were experiences that etched themselves into my soul.













The Dead Sea was a surreal contrast to the desert’s rugged charm. Floating effortlessly in its saline waters, with the Jordanian sun warming my face, was a unique form of relaxation. The mineral-rich mud, known for its therapeutic properties, added an indulgent twist to the experience. It was a moment of pure tranquillity, a stark contrast to the adventurous days spent exploring the country’s natural and historical sites.

As I bid farewell to the tranquil shores of the Dead Sea, my journey through Jordan took me deeper into its cultural heartlands and hidden gems, each with its own narrative and mystique. The next leg of my adventure was a testament to Jordan’s rich tapestry of history, culture, and natural beauty, further enriching my travelogue with tales of ancient cities, culinary discoveries, and the enduring spirit of its people.













Just a short drive from Amman, I found myself stepping back in time as I entered the ancient city of Jerash. Often referred to as the Pompeii of the East, Jerash’s well-preserved ruins offer a glimpse into the grandeur of Roman civilisation. As I walked through the Oval Plaza, flanked by towering columns, and strolled down the colonnaded streets, I could almost hear the echoes of chariots and the bustling life that once thrived here. The remarkable preservation of the site made it easy to imagine the city in its heyday, with its theatres, temples, and markets alive with activity. Exploring Jerash was like walking through a living museum, where every stone and column had a story to tell.

Seeking a change of scenery, I headed to Aqaba, Jordan’s only coastal city, nestled at the northeastern tip of the Red Sea. Aqaba was a refreshing contrast to the desert landscapes that dominated much of my journey. The city’s vibrant coral reefs and clear, warm waters offered a perfect paradise for diving and snorkelling enthusiasts. Exploring the underwater world of the Red Sea, with its colourful coral gardens and diverse marine life, was an exhilarating experience that added a splash of adventure to my travelogue.













Aqaba’s laid-back atmosphere was infectious, and I found myself spending hours strolling along its sandy beaches, watching the sunset paint the sky in shades of orange and pink. The city’s bustling markets and seafood restaurants provided a lively backdrop to my evenings, where the day’s catch was always on the menu, offering a taste of the Red Sea’s bounty.

My journey through Jordan was as much a culinary adventure as it was a historical and cultural exploration. Jordanian cuisine, with its rich flavours and diverse influences, was a delightful discovery at every meal. In the smaller towns and villages, I had the opportunity to experience traditional cooking methods, such as Zarb, where meat and vegetables are slow-cooked in an underground pit, infusing them with a smoky, succulent flavour that was unlike anything I had ever tasted.

One of my most memorable meals was in a local family’s home, where I was welcomed with the warmth and generosity that Jordanians are known for. We shared a feast of Maqluba—an upside-down dish of rice, vegetables, and chicken, seasoned with a blend of aromatic spices. The experience was not just about the food, but about the stories and laughter shared around the table, offering me a genuine insight into the Jordanian way of life.

As my journey through Jordan neared its end, I found myself reflecting on the myriad experiences that had shaped my adventure. From the historical wonders of Petra and Jerash to the natural beauty of Wadi Rum and the Dead Sea, each destination has left an indelible mark on my soul. Jordan’s landscapes had been a canvas of natural and man-made marvels, but it was the spirit of its people that truly defined my journey.

The hospitality and kindness I encountered at every turn, from bustling city streets to remote desert camps, spoke volumes about the heart of this land. It was in these moments of connection—sharing stories over a cup of tea or a shared meal—that I found the essence of Jordan.

As I packed my bags for the journey back to Delhi, I realised that I was taking back more than just memories and photographs. I was carrying with me a renewed sense of wonder, a deeper appreciation for the threads of history and humanity that connect us, and a collection of stories that I would treasure for a lifetime.

Jordan had been more than just a destination; it had been a journey of discovery, not just of a land rich in history and beauty but of the threads of connection and humanity that bind us all. As I boarded my flight back to the bustling streets of Delhi, I knew that the essence of Jordan would stay with me, a reminder of the transformative power of travel and the enduring allure of exploring the unknown.

The writer is a freelance travel journalist.