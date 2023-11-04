From the moment I touched down in Chiang Mai, I was enveloped in the warmth of Thai hospitality and the serenity of a city that had mastered the art of blending tradition with modernity. This charming city, nestled in the lush hills of Northern Thailand, had always intrigued me with its rich cultural heritage and breathtaking natural beauty. As I embarked on my journey through Chiang Mai, I was about to uncover a destination where ancient temples whispered stories of the past, mist-covered mountains beckoned with tranquillity, and the flavours of Thai cuisine danced on my palate.

The Old City

My exploration began in the heart of Chiang Mai, the Old City, where history was etched in every brick and tree-lined street. The city’s historic centre was once a fortress, surrounded by a moat and ancient walls. As I strolled through Thapae Gate, I felt like I had stepped back in time.

The old city was a labyrinth of narrow lanes, each leading to a hidden gem. The Wat Phra Singh temple, with its exquisite Lanna-style architecture and the revered Phra Singh Buddha, was a tranquil oasis amidst the city’s bustle. The glittering golden stupa of Wat Phra That Doi Suthep, perched atop a mountain, beckoned in the distance, promising a breathtaking view of the city.

Morning alms: a spiritual sunrise tradition

Rising early one morning, I joined the locals and travellers in the age-old tradition of offering alms to the monks. As saffron-robed monks walked in a silent procession through the streets, devotees and tourists placed offerings of food and flowers in their bowls. The quiet reverence of this ritual was a poignant reminder of the spiritual heart that beat within Chiang Mai.

Doi Suthep

My journey to Doi Suthep was a winding ascent through lush forests and serpentine roads. The temple, perched at an elevation of 1,676 meters, held an air of tranquillity and spirituality. As I climbed the Naga Staircase, adorned with dragon-like serpents, I felt a sense of anticipation.

Reaching the temple’s summit, I gazed in awe at the golden chedi, with its intricately carved parasols and bells. The views of Chiang Mai and the surrounding countryside were nothing short of spectacular. Doi Suthep was a place where the spiritual and the natural world seemed to merge seamlessly.

The Thai culinary journey

Chiang Mai’s culinary scene was an adventure in itself. The city’s street markets, especially the renowned Sunday Night Walking Street, were a feast for the senses. I indulged in local delicacies like khao soi, a northern Thai curry noodle soup, and gai yang, succulent grilled chicken.

Taking a cooking class offered an intimate look at the art of Thai cuisine. I learned to craft dishes that burst with flavours, from pad Thai to green curry. The vibrant ingredients, the aromatic herbs, and the skilled guidance of local chefs made it an experience I would cherish.

Hill tribe villages

Leaving the city behind, I ventured into the surrounding hills to visit the hill tribe villages. The Hmong, Karen, and Akha tribes welcomed me with their warm smiles and open hearts. I marvelled at the intricacy of their handmade textiles and listened to stories passed down through generations.

Trekking through the countryside, I was treated to stunning vistas of rice terraces, lush forests, and waterfalls. The connection between the hill tribes and the land was palpable, and I left with a deep appreciation for their way of life.

Elephant sanctuaries

Chiang Mai’s elephant sanctuaries were a unique and ethical way to connect with these majestic creatures. I joined in the care and feeding of rescued elephants, bathed them in the river, and learned about the conservation efforts aimed at protecting their habitat.

The experience was a reminder of the importance of responsible tourism and the need to support organisations dedicated to the welfare of elephants.

Artistic explorations

Chiang Mai’s creative spirit was evident in its art galleries and workshops. The city is a haven for artists, and I explored the vibrant arts scene by visiting galleries like the Chiang Mai City Arts and Cultural Centre and the Tita Gallery. Each gallery offered a unique perspective on contemporary Thai art.

A visit to the Bo Sang umbrella village allowed me to witness the intricate process of making

traditional parasols and paper umbrellas. The artisans’ craftsmanship was a testament to the

city’s dedication to preserving its cultural heritage.

Massage and wellness

No visit to Chiang Mai would be complete without indulging in the renowned Thai massage. I savoured the experience of being stretched, kneaded, and relaxed in a tranquil spa setting. The traditional Thai massage was not just a physical treat but a mental and spiritual rejuvenation.

The Loy Krathong festival

My visit coincided with the Loy Krathong festival, one of Chiang Mai’s most celebrated events. As night fell, the city’s waterways were adorned with thousands of illuminated krathongs, small floating offerings made of leaves, flowers, and candles. The sight of these floating lights on the river was a breathtaking spectacle, symbolising the letting go of grudges and negative emotions.

A farewell to Chiang Mai

As my time in Chiang Mai came to an end, I left with a heart full of memories and a deeper connection to a city that had offered me tranquillity and culture in equal measure. Chiang Mai was more than a destination; it was a place where tradition, spirituality, and natural beauty merged seamlessly.

Promising to return one day, I left Chiang Mai with a sense of gratitude for the temple bells that had filled my ears, the flavours that had filled my heart, and the warmth of the Thai people that had filled my soul. Chiang Mai had revealed its multifaceted beauty and invited me to explore its depths.

As I journeyed away from this enchanting city, I carried with me the serenity of misty mountains, the fragrance of incense, and the spirit of Chiang Mai – a piece of the city that would forever remain close to my heart.

The writer is a freelance travel journalist.