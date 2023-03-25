An era of enriched visuals

It is obvious that the AR/VR market is increasingly and quickly becoming a mass market, attracting interest from consumers and professionals from many areas — from industry to architecture, and from marketing to publishing. By 2020, the AR/VR market is expected to reach almost USD 19 billion in sales, including hardware and software. The opportunity that augmented reality presents to content producers is to give viewers a fun way of exploring traditional media, by making it live rather than just still.

This is particularly true for photographers, who employ several technological and digital tools but ultimately produce static content in the form of printed or digital images. We examined a number of use cases connected to their job in an effort to figure out what they could do to provide more dynamic and engaging products, assisting them in understanding how they may surprise their customers and set themselves apart from the competition.

As photographers and videographers produce a lot of information, it is easy for them to develop augmented reality products and services based on the material they currently have. To compile all the images from a particular event, such as a trip, wedding, birthday, or other memorable occasion, photographers produce photo albums. Their photo albums are printed items with a conventional method of use — individuals flip through them to view the images.

Yet, today’s photographers accomplish much more. They produce excellent movies, 360-degree photographs, and even video clips using drones. Such content must instead be seen individually on a computer, smartphone, or smart TV; sadly, it cannot be included in a printed picture album.

Ultimately, the depiction of slideshows, films, and 360-degree contents on printed photo albums is now possible with augmented reality apps, which commonly run on smartphones. The product comes to life, making the overall experience funnier and more enjoyable. Photographers who capture panoramic and 360-degree images and films cannot provide their clients with printed materials that allow them to visualise that type of content. Of course, a smartphone is a minimum requirement for viewing 360-degree multimedia properly. Photographers may quickly generate 360-degree material that their clients can access by scanning a photo they already have in their photo album or that has been printed by using an Augmented Reality platform in conjunction with a mobile app like AR-media Player. With an Augmented Reality software and platform, it is simple to increase the interest level of a photo display. Each image from the show can be linked to other multimedia materials, enhancing the visitor’s enjoyment of the space.

An augmented reality programme like AR-media Player can activate extra materials including photographs, videos, and 3D models by scanning a photo. By utilising a variety of available AR applications, photography professionals may use augmented reality to make the most of their job and improve the quality of their images and films. With AR, you can effectively surprise customers, differentiate yourself from the competition, and sell services and goods with larger margins.

In this case, AR-media is the best solution for photographers to produce and publish augmented reality projects because it does not require coding knowledge and lets users create AR material using a straightforward visual process.

I am including some of the 360 Captured Photographs with this article for your better Understanding. These pictures become a vital tool for gamers and architects to articulate their visual perceptions. Software and application programmes are more powerful than the previous versions to frame out the videos as per your need in the real-time post productions.

The estimated value of the global augmented reality and virtual reality market in 2022 was USD 41.56 billion, and it is anticipated to reach USD 859.35 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 46.03 per cent from 2022. The market’s primary drivers are the expanding use of the internet and the expanding video

gaming sector. Due to the rising use of augmented reality and virtual reality in sectors like healthcare, retail, entertainment, media, manufacturing, aerospace, and the military, the AR & VR market will increase rapidly throughout the projected period.

Crucial ideas

According to device type, the gesture control device sectors considerably contributed to revenue in 2021 and are expected to grow. According to the offering type, the software category is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR between 2022 and 2030, at about 41.8 per cent. According to offering type, the software category had the highest revenue share in 2021, accounting for 59.8 per cent of all revenue. It is anticipated that VR will have a significant market share in the Asia Pacific area and experience faster growth.

The writer is Professor, Computer Science and Engineering, Sister Nivedita University. Views expressed are personal