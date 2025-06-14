An Ephemeral Escape

While having dinner one day at the beginning of last month, a sudden plan was made to visit Jaldapara and Gorumara National Parks yet again after years. The region boasts of extremely rich biodiversity in terms of varied flora and fauna. Subsequently, several plans were set in motion to organize the trip. Finally, the journey commenced with us boarding the Vande Bharat Express early in the morning on May 31, 2025. The Aranya Tourism Property (formerly Jaldapara Tourist Lodge), nestled in the vicinity of Jaldapara National Park, was booked for the first three days of our trip. The West Bengal Tourism Development Corporation Ltd (WBTDCL) property preserves the enchanting wild charm, with bison, wild boar, peacock, and monkey sightings being a common affair in and around the campus. With the early commencement of the monsoon this year, the lush green Jaldapara zone after a spell of rain each night was an amazing treat to the eyes.

After a wholesome lunch on Day 1, we took a hushed ride through the Chilapata forest zone in anticipation of elephant sightings. Getting to see a one-horned rhino (among 331 such species in the zone according to the last census) and bison at a stone’s throw during the Elephant Safari at Jaldapara on the second morning was a delight. The 58-year-old elephant deployed for our ride is among the five elephants engaged by the government for such safaris. Usually, four elephants are on duty each day while one is kept as a standby. Their food, on which a few lakhs are spent per month, includes rice, lentils, fruits, and milk. As the forest officer quoted the population of elephants and rhinos as per the last census, I kept wondering about the efforts and expertise it takes to count them. That evening, we dropped in at Phuentsholing briefly with a special authorization. Day 3 morning was spent at the lodge, while around 4 PM we set off for sightseeing at the Jayanti riverbed. We had also visited this place in the winter of 2019 and stayed at a state government bungalow for a couple of days. However, now the water level is seen to be rising with the onset of the monsoon. Some form of tranquility gripped me as I placed my feet in the river water. That night felt thrilling with the incessant downpour and shrieking amphibians and unidentified forest insects. The lunch spread each day at the lodge included the mandatory, delectable Boroli or other local Nodiali fishes, which made these typical maachh-bhaat-e Bangalis super happy. Dinner each day was an assorted platter of different cuisines.

On Day 4, we reached Gorumara around 6 PM. The stay at WBTDCL’s Tilottama Tourism Property (formerly Tilabari Tourist Complex) was again extremely pleasant, with the lovely ambience, jovial and welcoming staff, and delicious food. While the museum inside the campus unraveled fascinating insights about the Dooars, the souvenir shop’s shelves showcased handcrafted curios and items unique to the region. That night, we were invited to a resort under construction adjacent to a rivulet in an offbeat area nearby. Post-dinner, as we made our way through the pitch-dark rustic road with tea gardens on both sides, something caught our attention as the car lights flashed and the driver pressed his brakes. Terrific! A leopard with her three cubs was crossing the road to reach the other side of the garden. The sight made the trip unforgettable and compelled me to write this column. The final day will be remembered for a short visit to picturesque Laliguras at Samsing and the quaint Jaldhaka river valley. The evening was spent at the impressive Baradighi Bungalow, sipping on special tea and snacks as we chatted in the lounge there. As I boarded the flight the next morning, the lovely moments from this trip kept lingering in my mind. They will be cherished in my heart forever.

The writer is an Assistant Professor (Commerce), Naba Ballygunge Mahavidyalaya.

Views expressed are personal