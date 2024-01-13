A medieval marvel

From the cobbled streets that whispered tales of centuries past to the enchanting canals that mirrored the medieval facades, Bruges beckoned with an embrace of timeless elegance. This Belgian jewel, cradled in the heart of Flanders, was not just a city; it was a living, breathing masterpiece of art and architecture. As I stepped into this enchanting canvas, Bruges unfolded before me like a delicate lace fan, revealing the intricate beauty of its medieval splendour, the aroma of its chocolate-filled air, and the echo of its carillon bells serenading the past.

Markt Square: a medieval tapestry unveiled

My journey began at Markt Square, the heartbeat of Bruges, where the Belfry towered over a panorama that seemed to be painted by the brushstrokes of history. The Markt, flanked by vibrant guild houses adorned with ornate gables, felt like a medieval stage awaiting the next act. As I stood in the square, the scent of Belgian waffles wafting from nearby stalls merged with the rhythmic clatter of horse-drawn carriages. Ascending the Belfry, where a spiralling staircase led me through the tower’s ancient heart, I reached the panoramic terrace. From this vantage point, Bruges lay at my feet, its red-tiled rooftops, and church spires creating a living tableau.

Beguinage: a haven of tranquillity

A short stroll led me to the Beguinage, a secluded oasis embraced by white-washed walls and tranquil gardens. This former sanctuary for Beguines, women dedicated to a pious life without formal vows, felt like a breath caught in time. The Beguinage’s serene courtyard, shaded by ancient trees, whispered a quiet narrative of devotion and community.

I crossed the arched bridge over the Minnewater, known as the Lake of Love, where swans glided gracefully. It was a moment of quiet reflection, a pause in the bustling symphony of Bruges.

Church of our lady: a silent guardian of art

The Church of Our Lady, with its towering spire, housed an artistic marvel that transcended time – Michelangelo’s Madonna and Child. As I stood before this exquisite marble sculpture, I marvelled at the intricacy of the folds in the Madonna’s robe and the tenderness captured in the Christ Child’s gaze. The church, a haven of tranquillity, also cradled the tombs of the last Valois Duke of Burgundy, Charles the Bold, and his daughter, Mary of Burgundy.

Canal cruise: Bruges unveiled from liquid streets

To truly embrace Bruges, one must traverse its liquid streets. A canal cruise was my ticket to an intimate exploration. As the boat glided beneath stone bridges and alongside medieval guild houses, the guide’s tales painted vivid images of Bruges’ merchant history. Quaint gardens, hidden behind ivy-covered walls, revealed the city’s romantic allure.

Under the Rozenhoedkaai’s arched bridge, I witnessed a postcard-perfect panorama of the Belfry and colourful reflections shimmering in the water. Bruges unveiled itself like a cherished secret, whispered through the ripples of its canals.

The Markt by night: a fairytale illumination

As night descended, the Markt transformed into a fairytale realm. The Belfry’s silhouette against the night sky became a beacon, guiding me to a tapestry of light. The Markt Square, adorned with twinkling bulbs, hosted a nightly dance of shadows and reflections.

I savoured a meal in one of the square’s open-air restaurants, where the medieval backdrop was complemented by the flavours of Belgian cuisine. The clinking of glasses and laughter harmonised with the distant melodies of street musicians.

Choco-story: a journey through chocolate

No visit to Bruges is complete without indulging in its sweetest art form – chocolate. At Choco-Story, a museum dedicated to this decadent delight, I embarked on a journey through the history of cocoa. The air was infused with the scent of melting chocolate as skilled chocolatiers crafted intricate pralines and truffles.

A tasting session allowed me to explore the nuances of Belgian chocolate, where each velvety piece was a testament to the country’s mastery in the art of cacao. As I left, a bag of assorted chocolates in hand, I carried with me not just confectionery but a slice of Bruges’ sweet legacy.

Bruges lace: handwoven elegance

Wandering through Bruges’ labyrinth of streets, I discovered lace shops that were more like artisan workshops. Belgian lace, known for its delicate beauty, was meticulously crafted by skilled hands. The Lace Center offered a glimpse into this artistry, where bobbins danced like musical notes, weaving intricate patterns.

I couldn’t resist bringing home a piece of this handwoven elegance – a lace handkerchief that whispered tales of Bruges’ craftsmanship.

De Halve Maan Brewery: brewing history in a glass

For a taste of Bruges’ brewing legacy, I ventured to De Halve Maan, the city’s last active brewery. The guided tour led me through the brewing process, from the mashing of malt to the fermentation in colossal copper vessels. Climbing to the rooftop, I was rewarded with a panoramic view of the city, the Belfry towering over the medieval landscape.

The brewery’s courtyard, shaded by a canopy of greenery, was the perfect setting to savour a glass of their signature Brugse Zot beer. The amber liquid, with its rich flavour, seemed to carry the essence of Bruges’ brewing heritage.

Basilica of the Holy Blood: a relic and a view

Tucked away in Burg Square, the Basilica of the Holy Blood held not only religious significance but also a vial believed to contain a cloth soaked in the blood of Christ. The upper chapel, adorned with richly coloured frescoes, provided a moment of quiet contemplation.

Ascending to the basilica’s balcony, I was treated to a view that extended over the city’s rooftops. The climb was not just a physical ascent but a journey through layers of history and faith.

Delectable discoveries: Bruges’ culinary symphony

Bruges’ culinary scene was a symphony of delectable discoveries. I sampled Flemish classics like stoofvlees (beef stew) and waterzooi (a creamy fish or chicken soup). Quaint brasseries with chalkboard menus lined the streets, inviting me to savour the authenticity of Belgian cuisine.

A visit to a frietkot, a traditional fry shop, was a must. The golden fries, served with an array of sauces, were a crispy delight that epitomized the simple pleasures of Belgian street food.

Windmills of Bruges: A Rustic Canvas

A short walk from the city center led me to the Bonne Chiere windmill, a picturesque reminder of Bruges’ rural past. The windmills, standing tall against the horizon, painted a rustic canvas against the modern world. I strolled through the surrounding meadows, where the wind whispered stories of a bygone era.

The peacefulness of the windmills provided a stark contrast to the lively energy of the city, offering a glimpse into the duality of Bruges’ character.

A farewell to Bruges: carrying medieval whispers

As I bid farewell to Bruges, I carried with me not just the lace, chocolate, and souvenirs but the whispers of a city that had unfolded its medieval tales with grace. Bruges was more than a destination; it was a place where every cobblestone, every canal, and every historic building told a story of resilience, artistry, and timeless beauty.

Promising to return one day, I left Bruges with gratitude for the carillon bells that had serenaded my days, the reflections that had shimmered in its canals, and the medieval whispers that had filled my soul. Bruges had revealed its multifaceted beauty and invited me to dance through the pages of its medieval waltz.

As I journeyed away from this enchanting city, I carried with me the echoes of clinking glasses, the rustle of lace, and the spirit of Bruges – a piece of the city that would forever remain close to my heart.

The writer is a freelance travel journalist.