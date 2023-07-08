A journey of surreal surprises

Hey, want to come visit my home?” my friend Vion asked eagerly, sparking excitement within me.

We all boarded a bus bound for Chandigarh from Kashmiri Gate, and our mutual friend Adi joined us on this adventure. As we embarked on the journey, my Indian friends shared fascinating stories about the historical significance of the places we passed by. They enlightened me about the War of Panipat, Karnal’s connection to the legendary Karn from the Mahabharata, and the epic battle of Kurukshetra.

Our next leg of the journey involved taking another bus to Shimla. The further we travelled, the more breathtaking the hills became, offering us a captivating view. Finally, we arrived at Shimla’s Kanda Gath and patiently waited for the bus that would take us to Chail. This bus, called “Lovely,” had a cozy and intimate ambiance, with Pahari songs playing in the background, enhancing the pleasant atmosphere. We meandered through the hills, surrounded by lush greenery, vibrant flowers, and majestic trees, creating a mesmerizing landscape. The cold breeze embraced us, providing a refreshing sensation.

After a ten-hour journey, we reached our destination. Along the way, we caught sight of a Qila (fort). I heard it was built by a man for his wife, but it turned out that she didn’t like it, leading him to sell it to someone else.

Chail, unlike Shimla, was not crowded but rather a tranquil and serene place. The ambiance was so calm and beautiful. Unlike towering buildings, I could only spot small one-story houses that added to the charm of the surroundings.

Our first stop was the magnificent Chail Palace, renowned for its captivating architecture. As Shimla had become a favoured summer retreat for the British, Maharaja Rajendra of Patiala decided to create his own summer getaway, giving birth to Chail. Maharaja Bhupinder Singh, after an altercation with the British due to his involvement with a high official’s daughter, was expelled from Shimla, the Summer Capital of British India. Determined to establish a grander summer capital for himself, he selected Chail as the site.

Located 45 kilometers from Shimla, this hill station sat slightly higher than its counterpart. Thick deodar forests adorned the surroundings, adding to the natural allure. One of the notable attractions in Chail is the renowned Sidh Baba ka Mandir, situated at an altitude of 8,000 feet above sea level. Maharaja Bhupinder Singh also constructed this temple.

It is worth mentioning that the Maharaja had a total of 365 queens, including 10 authorized queens. He took great care to ensure their comfort and convenience. And all of them lived in the Chail Palace. Additionally, the popular Bollywood movie ‘3 Idiots’ was filmed in Chail, adding to its charm and fame.

The Kali Tibba temple holds a fascinating history. According to a tale, the 19th-century King of Patiala secretly planned, designed, and funded the temple’s construction or enhancement to promote harmony among different religious groups and sects. This intriguing history adds to the temple’s allure and significance.

Adorned with intricate designs and vibrant colours, this sacred place of worship honours Goddess Kali. Breathtaking views of rolling hills and lush forests surround the temple, creating a serene atmosphere.

Whether you’re a spiritual seeker, a history enthusiast, or simply a lover of natural beauty, the temple can touch both your heart and the soul.

After exploring the Kali Tibba Temple with its fascinating history, we proceeded to another temple called the Stoned Kumbh Shiv Temple. This temple has gained quite some attention in the news. It was constructed over a span of 38 years by a 64-year-old man named Satya Bhushan. Inspired by a dream in which Lord Shiva appeared to him in 1980, Satya Bhushan began building the temple. Using cement, ropes, tin sheets, and pieces of slated rock, he meticulously created an elegant and artistic structure. The dedication and passion displayed by Satya Bhushan in bringing his dream temple to life is truly admirable. The temple is rightfully called “A temple in my dreams.”

After visiting these remarkable places, we started feeling tired, so we decided to head back to our hotel. On our way, we came across a traditional mela (fair) taking place.

This annual event spans three days and is filled with vibrant activities. We indulged in delicious padoke (local snack), enjoyed chai (tea), savoured sweets, and even took a thrilling ride on the nagordola (a type of swing). It was a fun-filled day, filled with memorable experiences.

As we returned to our hotel, we couldn’t help but reflect on the beauty and cultural richness we had witnessed throughout the day. It was a day of exploration, spirituality, and delightful encounters that left us with a sense of fulfilment and appreciation for the unique wonders of the region.

Our next destination was Shimla, but after experiencing the tranquillity of Chail, the bustling streets of Shimla failed to leave a strong impression on me. People were everywhere, and the crowded atmosphere was quite different from what I had anticipated. Due to the high taxi fares, we decided to embark on a climb to reach the top instead.

During our exploration, we came across the famous Christ Church, a true gem of Shimla. The church was consecrated on January 10, 1857 by Bishop Thomas Daltrey, the Bishop of Madras. The construction cost of the church at that time was estimated to be around Rs 40,000-50,000. The clock adorning the Christ Church was a generous donation from Colonel Dumbleton in 1860. The church’s exquisite beauty left us in awe.

Our journey then took us to Lakkar Bazar, a popular spot where locals gather for leisurely evenings and shopaholics find their haven. Lakkar Bazar is filled with numerous specialized shops offering a variety of antique works, woollen garments, pashmina shawls,

Himachali handicrafts, and artificial jewellery. We couldn’t resist purchasing a few souvenirs to take back home, preserving memories of our trip.

To relax and enjoy a cup of coffee, we found ourselves near Scandal Point. This place holds an intriguing tale that captures the imagination. The story revolves around two well-known figures: the Maharaja of Patiala and the Viceroy’s daughter. Legend has it that the Maharaja and the viceroy’s daughter met at this very spot, now known as Scandal Point, and eloped together in the year 1892. The historical significance and romantic allure of this place added an extra charm to our visit.

As we soaked in the ambiance of Shimla and delved into its fascinating stories, our trip continued to unfold with new adventures and discoveries at every turn.