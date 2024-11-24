Solutions beyond subsidies

As the air quality index (AQI) in Delhi-NCR spirals into hazardous levels each winter, the agricultural belt of Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh continues to see thousands of stubble-burning cases each year, primarily after the kharif paddy harvest. On November 18, 2024, Punjab recorded 1,251 farm fires daily, raising the state’s cumulative to 9,655 cases this season. This marks a slight improvement from previous years, yet far from eliminating the problem. In contrast, Haryana reported a record low of 1,179 cases, attributed to better policy implementation and adoption of alternatives.

However, air quality remains largely unaffected. A report by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) highlights how multiple sources—vehicular emissions, industrial activities, and domestic cooking—significantly contribute to pollution in Delhi NCR, often outpacing stubble burning. Yet, the visual impact of farm fires, visible from satellite data, places them at the forefront of public and political scrutiny every year. On November 17, it contributed 37.5 per cent of Delhi’s PM2.5 levels, the highest contribution of the season

Between October and November 19, 2024, a staggering 42,314 fire instances were reported across India, marking a significant decline from the 65,600 recorded in 2023 and the 133,442 peak in 2016, as per the Indian Agricultural Research Institute. However, while these numbers indicate progress, they mask the underlying problem. Madhya Pradesh led with 12,302 farm fires, followed by Indian Punjab (8,254), Pakistan Punjab (4,902), Uttar Pradesh (3,707), and Haryana (1,179), according to satellite data from Morgan State University researcher Hiren Jethva.

Jethva’s analysis highlights a critical flaw in data interpretation. Fires are often set outside satellite monitoring times, leading to potential underreporting. His observations using GEO-KOMSAT 2A, a Korean satellite, reveal a fire spike in the late afternoon when conventional polar satellites no longer track the region. Moreover, aerosol levels—a pollution marker—show no significant decline, raising concerns about unreported fires.

In 2015, the National Green Tribunal (NCT) banned stubble burning in Delhi-NCR and neighbouring Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

The larger question remains unanswered: How can farmers be encouraged—or enabled—to abandon stubble burning entirely? Experts like Roshan Shankar, who have been working on this issue, have answers.





From problem to potential

With a background in environmental sustainability and six years of advisory experience with the Delhi government, Roshan Shankar believes the answer lies in reimagining parali as an asset rather than waste. Shankar founded Saroj Earth in November 2023, a company dedicated to addressing grassroots environmental issues, including stubble burning. “We travelled extensively across Punjab and Haryana, speaking to farmers, industrialists, and stakeholders to understand the challenges on the ground,” he says.

For Shankar, the problem is not merely a lack of will among farmers but a failure of policy and industrial integration. “The government blames farmers despite the ban, but farmers are not the only ones at fault,” Shankar explains that parali can be used in several ways at the local level. “Small farmers can add parali directly to their soil, which can yield about 2.5 tons of natural fertiliser per acre,” he says, noting that it can also be fed to local animals. Some districts in Punjab, like Pathankot, have successfully addressed the fire problem due to better management practices, but more giant agrarian belts like Sangrur and Barnala face challenges because of limited industrial activity and inadequate agricultural support.

One of the most promising uses of parali is its conversion into valuable products. Shankar explains, “With minimal processing, agricultural waste can be turned into animal bedding, feed, and compost. Further processing can yield biogas, biochar, and luxury goods like biodegradable tableware and cutlery.” Companies like Crash are already pioneering sustainable packaging and building materials from parali .

The financial aspect, however, remains a significant barrier. “Banks refuse to provide loans for storing parali , treating it as waste rather than a commodity. Even mustard gets better treatment,” Shankar laments. He suggests price fixing for parali to create a steady market. “If businesses know they can buy parali at Rs 1.75 to Rs 3 per kilogram, it becomes a viable raw material. CSR funds can also help finance this transition.”

Shankar points to Haryana’s success with a Rs 1000-per-acre subsidy for field clearance, which has reduced stubble burning by 60 per cent. “It’s high time Punjab implements this too. This incentive works because it directly addresses farmers’ financial constraints,” he asserts.

Saroj Earth is also exploring cutting-edge solutions, such as replacing chemical fertilisers with biochar enriched with fungi and bacteria. “This combination improves soil health and reduces dependency on chemical inputs,” Shankar explains. Other industries are using parali to produce biogas, biochar, and compressed strawboards as alternatives to plywood.

Shankar calls this integration a “double-burning model,” where parali fuels farming and manufacturing. “We’re targeting different market segments. For instance, small-scale industries can produce basic compost or animal bedding, while larger ones can invest in biogas plants or sustainable packaging,” he says.

Over the past five years, state governments in Punjab and Haryana have ramped up efforts to curb stubble burning. Ritesh Bhatia, CEO of the India Paryavaran Sahayak Foundation, noted a shift in farmers’ attitudes.

“Burning patterns have changed. Farmers are now partially burning the top layer and using machines for the rest. This has reduced smoke intensity but hasn’t eliminated the problem,” Bhatia explained. “In Punjab, large machines are given to cooperatives to rent out, making them accessible to small-scale farmers. However, many machines remain underutilised, and optimal deployment is still challenging.”

While Haryana has provided Rs 7,000 per acre incentives under the “Mera Pani-Meri Virasat Yojana,” Punjab faces disputes over subsidy funding between the state and central governments. The Supreme Court has urged higher machine utilisation, but implementation remains slow.

Resource and finance constraints

For farmers like Jaismer Singh from Sherdha village in Haryana, alternatives to stubble burning come with their own challenges. Singh, who invested heavily in baling machines to collect stubble, shared the financial burden of managing crop residue.

“I have spent Rs 20-30 lakhs on storing stubble, but with no guaranteed buyers, I am in debt. The parali is left vulnerable to rain and fire, and the government or bank offers no insurance or financial support,” he said. “When companies don’t buy from us, we have no choice but to burn it.”

Subsidies for crop residue management (CRM) machines, ranging from 50-80 per cent, have encouraged some farmers to adopt alternatives. From 2018 to 2024, 1,00,882 CRM machines were distributed in Haryana. However, the Rs 1,000 per acre incentive for crop residue management falls short of covering operational costs, especially with rising diesel prices. Punjab’s “Crop Residue Management Loan Scheme” offers similar subsidies but lacks direct financial support for farmers.

Farmers have long criticised the government’s approach, claiming that the penalties, including FIRs and denial of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops, are not the solution. One farmer from Haryana pointed out, “Imagine how long this land would take to get cleared. One labour charges around Rs 500, and it’s not the work of one labour. Burning stubble would cost around Rs 1,000, so it’s the cheaper and more convenient option any day.”

Another farmer mentioned the inefficacy of stubble management machines, stating, “The government has provided machines, but we can’t use them because they don’t allow seeds to mix with the soil properly, which affects the germination process. Ultimately, it adds to our costs, so we should burn the stubble.”

Kalvinder Singh, a stubble contractor, shared his experience with the economics of stubble burning. He explained that he sells stubble to paper mills for Rs 165 per kg, a profitable business. “I supply stubble to a paper mill factory. For 100 kg of stubble, I get Rs 165, and we also pay labourers who do the shifting work,” Kalvinder said. He added, “Subsidy is also a headache; not all farmers can take it. If the government provides a solution and profit, why would we not consider it?”

However, the availability and accessibility of these machines remain a pressing issue. With only 24,000 subsidised stubble management machines in Punjab, farmers argue that at least 1 lakh machines would be required to clear the stubble in 15 days. This discrepancy between need and supply leaves many farmers with no choice but to burn the crop residue.

The big picture

In her analysis, environmental activist and author Jyoti Pande Lavakare highlighted the systemic issues contributing to the stubble burning crisis. She explained that rice, a water-intensive crop, is unsuitable for Punjab’s drought-prone environment. “Punjab is naturally a drought-prone state, and rice needs a lot of standing water. Rice is not a natural crop in this part of the country,” she said. Lavakare argued that the Green Revolution of the 1960s, which encouraged rice cultivation, exacerbated this issue. She noted that rice requires significant irrigation, and Punjab’s free water supply has only worsened the situation.

Lavakare also critiqued the Punjab Subsoil Preservation Act, which mandates late rice planting to conserve groundwater, leading to late harvesting in November. “When you plant later, you harvest later. The problem is that farmers need to quickly turn their fields around for the next crop, and they have no other option but to burn the stubble,” she said. The short window between harvesting and sowing and the lack of alternatives forces farmers into a burning cycle.

She warned that the government fails to see this as a national public health emergency. “Air pollution triggers diseases. All types of cancer are rising, and pollution is one of the reasons. A cancer train runs from Punjab to Bikaner; that’s how big a problem it is,” she stated.

Despite these innovations, systemic issues persist. “Machines for collecting and processing parali often break down, and no one fixes them due to a lack of market incentives. Industries violating air quality mandates go unpunished. Everyone is to blame—from governments to unions to businesses,” Shankar notes.

For Shankar, solving the parali problem requires a united effort. “We need collaboration—governments, industries, students, academics, and even unions must work together. The Bharatiya Kisan Union should see the potential to increase farmers’ income instead of opposing initiatives for opposition’s sake.”

By turning waste into opportunity, Shankar envisions a sustainable path forward where parali is no longer a problem but an asset driving economic growth and environmental conservation. “The key,” he concludes, “is to align efforts and let the market create solutions that laws alone cannot.”

Views expressed are personal