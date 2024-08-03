Nourishing bonds

For the first time, there will be an on-site nursery in the Olympic and Paralympic Village in Paris 2024, featuring safe play areas and private breastfeeding facilities.

Breastfeeding is more than just a nutritional choice; it’s a vital component of early bonding between mother and infant. Yet there is a dearth of information, along with plenty of misinformation and stigma surrounding this natural practice. Psychologically, breastfeeding triggers the release of oxytocin, often referred to as the “love hormone,” which not only facilitates milk ejection but also enhances the emotional connection between mother and baby.

Statistics on breastfeeding

- Norway: Approximately 98 per cent of infants are breastfed at birth, with a high continuation rate.

- Sweden: About 95 per cent of infants are breastfed at six months.

- United States: Breastfeeding initiation rates are around 84 per cent, but rates drop to about 58 per cent at six months, influenced by workplace and societal factors.

- India: Breastfeeding rates are relatively high at initiation but drop significantly over time due to a lack of support and resources.

- Indian landscape: The drop in breastfeeding rates in a country like India is a cause for concern. Despite the numerous benefits of breastfeeding, many mothers face significant challenges due to societal judgment and stigma. Public breastfeeding, in particular, can be problematic. Women who breastfeed in public may encounter negative reactions or even confrontations, which can deter them from breastfeeding altogether or cause emotional distress. This lack of support not only affects the mother’s ability to feed her baby but also undermines the bonding experience and the child’s well-being.

- Shame of inability to breastfeed: On the other end of the spectrum is the issue of the inability to breastfeed. There is often a lot of shame associated with not being able to breastfeed, stemming from cultural norms and media portrayals that idealise breastfeeding as a natural and effortless choice. When mothers face difficulties or choose not to breastfeed, they may feel judged or criticised. Some people believe that any deviation from exclusive breastfeeding reflects poor parenting, even though various factors, such as lack of support, poor milk supply, difficulty in latching, a challenging postpartum journey, mental health issues, comorbid conditions, and fear of breastfeeding, can contribute to these challenges. Social media comparisons can increase stress and negatively affect both the mother and her baby.

Enhancing support in various environments:

The way forward is not only to address the lack of support for breastfeeding in public but also to reduce the stigma faced by those unable to breastfeed.

- At home: Families play a crucial role in supporting breastfeeding. Encouraging and educating family members can create a nurturing environment. Partners can help by sharing household responsibilities and offering emotional support to the breastfeeding mother. Instead of making punitive remarks, try to be supportive of the new mother.

- In the office: Employers can implement breastfeeding-friendly policies, such as designated lactation rooms and flexible break times.

- In public: Public spaces can become more accommodating by establishing breastfeeding-friendly areas and raising awareness about the normalisation of breastfeeding through campaigns.

- Medical: Doctors, nursing staff, and lactation experts can create forums to help new mothers receive the right information, understand the process better, and seek guidance. Mental health experts can assist new mothers in managing anxiety, stress, and sleep issues.

- Technology: Apps designed to build a community of new mothers can foster a sense of sisterhood and support.

- Policymakers: By encouraging conversations around these “taboo” topics, stakeholders can help create inclusive policies.

- Media: Media and public figures can play a role in normalising diverse feeding practices by representing a range of experiences and promoting acceptance of all feeding choices. Public campaigns should focus on celebrating parenthood in all its forms and reducing the pressure to conform to a single standard, working towards creating a more supportive environment.

By addressing these issues comprehensively, we can help create a more inclusive and supportive environment for all mothers, regardless of their feeding choices.