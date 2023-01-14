Kale Caesar Salad

Preparation

* Place mayonnaise, lemon juice, garlic, anchovies, Dijon mustard, Worcestershire sauce, salt, and pepper in the bowl of a food processor. Process until smooth. Transfer to a small bowl and stir in grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese. Set aside.

* Place kale in a large salad bowl. Using your hands, massage the kale to soften slightly. Add a few dollops of the dressing on top of the kale, and stir until all pieces are lightly coated with the dressing. Sprinkle it with croutons and top with shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese.

Courtesy: www.allrecipes.com

Ingredients

½ cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 oil-packed anchovy fillets

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

2 tablespoons freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese (optional)

1 bunch kale, ribs removed and leaves torn into pieces

1 cup Caesar salad croutons

2 tablespoons shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese (optional)