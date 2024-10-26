Golden years in the City of Joy

A quiz: Name a Kolkatan whose first journey to the city was inextricably linked to Lord Ganesh, who witnessed from close quarters the visit of Pope John Paul II to Mother Teresa’s city and who witnessed a President and a Prime Minister marking milestones associated with a celebrated institution.

Answer: Father Felix Raj, the founder Vice-Chancellor of St. Xavier’s University, Kolkata, who is celebrating 50 remarkable years of dedicated service as a Jesuit in Kolkata.

This golden milestone commemorates his extraordinary journey marked by transformative leadership, unwavering commitment and pioneering achievements. Father Felix Raj shared a remarkable personal anecdote in Telegraph on September 1, 2019, revealing how Lord Ganesh’s divine inspiration led him to embark on a bold journey to Kolkata in June 1973. Of these 50 golden years, 33 years were spent at St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, in various capacities, seven at St. Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and the remaining 10 on Jesuit training in Chennai, Pune and Delhi. Fr. Raj’s illustrious career began in 1984 as a Lecturer in Economics, laying the foundation for a legacy that would inspire generations. During his time as a lecturer, St. Xavier’s College celebrated its 125th anniversary in 1985, with the then-President of India, Giani Zail Singh, gracing the occasion as the chief guest. In 1986, Kolkata welcomed His Holiness Pope John Paul II, who addressed the city’s populace on St. Xavier’s College grounds. Fr. Raj skillfully oversaw security and media arrangements for this historic event. His ascent to leadership commenced in 1997 as vice-principal of the prestigious Morning Commerce department, a role he held with distinction for 12 years. In 1996, he was appointed Rector of St. Xavier’s College, serving for six years. He was the youngest Rector of this renowned college since the independence of India. His subsequent tenure as principal from 2009 onwards heralded a new era of growth, aptly dubbed the “Second Foundation” of St. Xavier’s College.

In 2010, in the very first year of his principalship, Fr. Raj ushered in the celebration of St. Xavier’s College’s 150th anniversary, with the then-Prime Minister of India, Dr. Manmohan Singh, attending as the chief guest. Under Fr. Raj’s visionary guidance, St. Xavier’s College underwent significant transformations. The iconic 100-year-old building was renovated, expanding infrastructure and facilities. The hostel was relocated to BackBagan, and the education department and library transitioned seamlessly. Fr. Raj also garnered funding for an additional floor on the hostel building and installed solar panels on the terrace that generated 25KV of clean energy with CSR funds. Fr. Felix Raj’s pioneering “College to Village and Village to College” initiative, launched in 2005 in South 24-Parganas, revolutionised the intersection of academia and rural development. Founded on the profound notion that “villages are temples of prosperity and educational institutions are temples of wisdom,” this project bridged the gap between the two, sparking transformative change. Known popularly as Prayas, or the “One Rupee Revolution,” this innovative endeavor relied on students’ voluntary daily contributions of just one rupee. This modest yet powerful gesture shifted educational perspectives paradigmatically. Class representatives spearheaded fund-raising efforts, forging connections between urban and rural youth. They shared experiences, fostering empathy and mutual understanding. By empowering rural students through education and skill development, Prayas cultivates collaborative growth between colleges and villages. It promotes cultural exchange, social responsibility and holistic development. This multifaceted project yields far-reaching benefits, demonstrating its potential for nationwide replication. Fr. Raj’s commitment to academic excellence led to significant expansion at St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata. He established a PhD department, fostering cutting-edge research and scholarship, introducing new programmes and enhancing the college’s academic diversity. He expanded postgraduate courses, providing students with a broader range of specialisation.

In 2013, Fr. Raj’s expertise earned him a notable appointment as a member of the West Bengal Education Commission by the governor of West Bengal, providing him a four-year term. Fr. Raj’s 50-year journey has been marked by numerous accolades, including the coveted Bangabhusan and SikshaRatna awards in 2014 and 2016, respectively, from the West Bengal government. These honors testify to his unwavering commitment to education and social service, inspiring generations in Kolkata and beyond. In 2014, he inaugurated the twin hostels in BackBagan build by the donations of loyal alumni, and launched St. Xavier’s College Kolkata’s rural campus in Raghabpur, providing opportunities to 700 students. The following year, he relocated EMMRC from Park Circus to EM Bypass, enhancing educational film production facilities. The crowning achievement of Fr. Raj’s career is founding St. Xavier’s University, Kolkata, in 2017, inaugurated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and L.N. Mittal, an alumnus. Through his tireless efforts, Fr. Raj mobilised Rs 500 crore in investments, primarily through alumni support. Today, St. Xavier’s University, Kolkata, thrives with 4,200 students. Building on this momentum, Fr. Raj emphasises that an additional Rs 300 crore is needed to complete the campus’s remaining infrastructure projects, including an auditorium with 2,500 seat capacity, crucial for the university’s continued growth. On the occasion of his golden jubilee as a Jesuit in January 2024, Mamata Banerjee, the Hon’ble Chief Minister of West Bengal, congratulated him, saying: “This milestone is a testament to your dedication and unwavering commitment throughout your illustrious career. Your long and inspiring leadership at St. Xavier’s has been marked by zeal and passion, earning the institutions a pride of place in the whole of India.” The 150 strong Jesuits of the Kolkata Province will gather to celebrate Rev. Fr. Felix Raj’s jubilee on November 15 at St. Xavier’s University, Kolkata.

The writer is Adjunct Professor of Political Science and Public Administration at Xavier Law School, St. Xavier’s University, Kolkata.

Views expressed are personal