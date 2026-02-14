100 But Young As Ever

On February 13, as the world observed World Radio Day, it celebrated a medium more than a century old that continues to affirm its relevance: not as nostalgia, but as one of humanity’s most enduring and accessible means of connection, communication and community. Established in 2011 by the Member States of UNESCO and formally endorsed by the United Nations General Assembly in 2012, the day commemorates the anniversary of United Nations Radio, which was first launched on this date in 1946. From a modest beginning, radio has grown into a global medium that continues to inform, educate, entertain and unite people across continents and cultures.

At a time when the dominance of social media, streaming platforms and mobile apps can overshadow traditional media, radio’s relevance remains striking precisely because of its simplicity and reach. It is a medium that neither demands a high-speed internet connection nor the latest gadget; a small, battery-powered receiver can carry voices across mountains, through forests, into villages without broadband, and into homes without screens. Radio’s signal, invisible yet powerful, reaches places where other forms of media often struggle, and connects listeners in ways that are both intimate and universal.

The enduring power of radio can be traced not only to its technological ingenuity, from the first wireless telegraphy experiments of the late 19th century to today’s digital broadcasts, but to the role it plays in people’s daily lives. At its heart, radio is human and social. It delivers timely news and vital information, it gives voice to local stories and cultural traditions, and it nurtures a sense of collective experience. Whether it is the drama of a sports commentary or the cadence of local music, radio enriches the texture of everyday life and keeps communities connected.

In India, the impact of radio is deeply woven into the fabric of modern history and public life. Broadcast services began in the early 1920s with the Radio Club of Bombay, followed by the Indian Broadcasting Company (IBC) in 1927 and the State Broadcasting Service in 1930, and assumed an institutional form with the establishment of All India Radio in 1936. At the time of India’s independence, AIR had a network of just six stations; today, India is served by hundreds of public and private broadcasters across the country, transmitting in scores of languages and dialects. This expansion reflects radio’s adaptability and its unique ability to bridge an extraordinarily diverse society.

Radio has been a reliable companion through moments of crisis, celebration and civic engagement. During natural disasters, when power lines fail and networks falter, the radio often remains one of the few ways to receive critical alerts and instructions. In public health emergencies, the radio’s trusted voice has helped disseminate accurate guidance to millions. Its low-cost, wide reach and local presence make it indispensable for emergency communication and disaster resilience.

This year’s World Radio Day theme — “Radio and Artificial Intelligence” — invites broadcasters and listeners alike to reimagine radio’s future while holding fast to its core mission of service. Radio is not going digital instead of analogue; it is becoming hybrid and multifaceted, embracing new tools that can help strengthen audience trust and enrich content. Artificial intelligence, when used responsibly, can assist with tasks like content personalisation, audience insights, fact checking and automation, allowing radio professionals to focus more on creativity and community relevance. But technology alone does not build trust: the human voice, judgment, and values that radio brings to every broadcast are what truly matter.

In a world increasingly fragmented by digital echo chambers, radio still offers a shared space for dialogue and diversity. UNESCO’s founding rationale for this day was to promote a medium that “celebrates humanity in all its diversity” and serves as a platform for all voices to be heard. Radio can nurture democratic discourse by offering a forum for informed debate, local perspectives, and cultural expression that reflects the full spectrum of a society.

India’s own experience with radio exemplifies these values. Programmes like Mann Ki Baat, now in their second decade, demonstrate how radio still remains a platform not only for official communication but for public reflection, storytelling and civic participation. Radio connects the broadcaster and listener in ways that are personal and participatory; the opportunity for listeners to respond, reflect and contribute is part of what keeps radio vibrant and relevant even as media ecosystems evolve.

Community radio, in particular, has emerged as a powerful embodiment of radio’s democratic promise in India. Local stations serve as platforms for voices from remote and marginalised communities, enabling programming in local languages that reflects lived realities and local priorities. These are not distant broadcasts beamed from capital cities; they are community conversations transmitted across fields and towns, rooted in local identities even as they connect listeners to the broader world. As an accessible medium for underrepresented communities, community radio must be preserved, strengthened, and expanded.

Radio’s global and local significance also resonates with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. It supports quality education by offering learning content in places where schools and textbooks may be scarce; it advances gender equality by amplifying voices historically underrepresented in public discourse; and it strengthens institutions by facilitating transparency and accountability through accessible information.

As we mark World Radio Day 2026, it is worth remembering that radio is more than a technological artefact. It is a living medium, ever adaptive and ever present, that carries the stories, struggles and dreams of countless communities. In an age of media noise and algorithmic playlists, radio reminds us of the human voice — its warmth, immediacy and trustworthiness. It reminds us why a story told over the airwaves can feel as though it is spoken into our homes, our cars, our fields and our hearts.

Let us celebrate not just the medium, but the people behind it — the broadcasters, hosts, technicians, and listeners whose collective voices make radio a timeless lifeline. It is also a moment to acknowledge how far this medium has come over more than a century of service, and to recommit to ensuring that radio’s reach continues to expand, in India and around the world. Looking ahead, the future of radio will depend on sustained public investment, regulatory support for community broadcasters, and thoughtful integration with digital platforms—without sacrificing its character and public-service ethos. In a rapidly shifting media landscape, radio endures not as an anachronism, but as a testament to the enduring power of sound to inform, inspire, and unite us all.