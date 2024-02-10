Thriving on popular trust

The Modi administration has undertaken substantial initiatives in poverty alleviation, lifting 250 million people out of multi-dimensional poverty over the past decade,” asserted Anurag Thakur, the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Sports and Youth Affairs. During an exclusive interview with Simontini Bhattacharjee, Special Correspondent for the Millennium Post, the minister discussed a diverse array of subjects — including ‘Modi ki Guarantee’ and key initiatives within both his ministries of Information and Broadcasting and Sports. Thakur continued to strongly criticize the opposition, attributing their disapproval to a dearth of factual information. He emphasized that the government’s policies and programs are intricately crafted to create a significant number of job opportunities. These opportunities span from infrastructure projects to micro-loan schemes, benefiting a diverse demographic. Whereas, the much-touted ‘I.N.D.I. Alliance’, announced with great enthusiasm, has swiftly crumbled within weeks of its formation. The collapse is attributed to a combination of inherent contradictions and unbridled greed.

Mr. Thakur, what is your perspective on the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s emphasis on innovation as the foundation of growth in the recent interim Budget 24?

The interim Budget 2024 aligns with the aim of Viksit Bharat @2047 and the transformative strides India has made in various sectors. The interim budget mentions that a corpus of Rs 1 lakh crore is to be established with a fifty-year interest free loan to provide long-term financing. This corpus will bolster research and innovation, catalysing growth, development and employment. India presently ranks third in the global startup ecosystem, with around 77,000 startups and approximately 100 unicorns. This ranking serves as tangible evidence of the remarkable achievements that our government has accomplished in just a span of 10 years. The giant shift of manufacturing to India, resulting in its position as the second-largest mobile phone manufacturer globally, is a direct outcome of innovation and industrial progress. Furthermore, India’s leadership in digital payments, with UPI strengthening the digital payment infrastructure, reflects the nation’s commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements. The global recognition and adoption of Indian innovations like UPI by developed economies signify the country’s growing influence on the international stage. The encouragement of innovation is a strategic move that will undoubtedly fuel the growth of India.

How does the pre-election interim Budget provide a boost to the government and enhance its appeal to voters?

It is always tempting to use the Interim Budget of an election year to give what are called ‘freebies’ to people. The actual budget, which follows the election, then takes away what was given before the election or the costs are recovered, or, worse, the expenditure is allowed to turn into a yawning fiscal deficit. An irresponsible Government would do this, a Government which knows it will not win the election would indulge in this as a desperate measure, knowing full well the mess would have to be cleaned by the next Government but this government under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji has worked tirelessly to uplift India with the motto of ‘leave no one behind’. Before 2014 the economy was a mess but now India has already moved from the position of 10th to 5th largest economy and is set to become 3rd largest economy by 2027-28. This is despite the fact that our government faced a global pandemic when all economies were at a still but we turned challenges into an opportunity. The Interim Budget together projects our idea of a Viksit Bharat By 2047; we want India to be a developed economy and the journey to achieving this goal has begun. We are not looking at economic growth alone, but also at social development so that the fruits of progress are shared by all. When it comes to voters & electoral outcomes, they are not just a sum total of assumed popular support. They are a sum total of lived and experienced realities as well as perceptions based on them. We are way ahead of everyone else when it comes to both lived realities and perceived perceptions, and hence we are confident of winning the election with a larger margin – Ab ki baar 400 paar – under the leadership of PM Modi.

Amidst the challenges faced by the government in maintaining a 7 per cent growth rate over the past five years due to the global pandemic, how does the latest interim Budget aim to stimulate economic growth?

The latest interim Budget reflects a planned approach to stimulate economic growth through key initiatives. The Modi government has made significant efforts in poverty alleviation, assisting 25 crore people out of multi-dimensional poverty in the last decade. The decision to increase the capital expenditure outlay for infrastructure development and employment generation by 11.1 per cent to Rs 11,11,111 crore, constituting 3.4 per cent of the GDP, is a substantial move towards boosting economic growth. Under the PM Gati Shakti initiative, three major economic railway corridor programs have been identified. The focus on improving logistics efficiency and reducing costs through these corridors sits perfectly with the broader goal of enhancing economic productivity. Reflecting on the period since 2014, the government’s commitment to mend the economy and streamline governance systems has set the stage for the current scenario. Attracting investments, building support for crucial reforms, and instilling hope among the people have been key priorities. The latest interim Budget aims to consolidate these efforts, focusing on sustained economic growth and development. By addressing challenges with targeted investments, modernization of infrastructure, and continued commitment to reforms, our government is positioning itself to drive the nation towards a Developed India.

As the Lok Sabha elections approach, what key accomplishments of the government would you highlight?

There are both visible and non-visible achievements that the Modi Government can justly be proud of. Among the visible achievements — one, strengthening of the Indian economy and taking it out of the ‘Fragile Five’ to the ‘Top Five’. Two, positioning India as more than just a regional power. Three, securing India’s frontiers and ensuring safety for its citizens.

Among the invisible achievements, the most prominent is restoring people’s faith in Government which had totally eroded during the UPA years. This is not a mean achievement. Global studies have shown faith in the Government in India is among the highest in the world. We have demonstrated that a decisive and strong Government works, not a weak and divided Government like the UPA was.

How successful has the incumbent government been in achieving the ‘SABKA SATH, SABKA VIKAS’ slogan?

‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas’ is not just a slogan but a commitment which bears the stamp of ‘Modi ki Guarantee’ and our government has successfully upheld this commitment by implementing impactful and inclusive policies and schemes. The government’s focus on ‘Garib Kalyan’ (Welfare of the Poor) has been evident in the implementation of schemes such as the ‘Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna’, providing free food grains to an astounding 81 crore people. Fulfilling the promise of Smoke-free kitchens, the ‘Pradhan Mantri Ujjawala Yojana’ has provided 10 crore LPG gas connections. It has not only improved the lives of women but also contributed to cleaner and healthier households. 4 crore houses have been built for poor under ‘Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana’, tap water connections to 13 crore households have been provided under ‘Nal se Jal’ initiative, and the successful execution of these initiatives reflects a holistic approach to governance, aligning with ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas’.

In the face of opposition parties’ criticisms on inflation, employment, and price rise, how does the government respond to these allegations?

The opposition’s criticism stems from a lack of factual information, as our policies and programs are meticulously designed to generate a substantial number of employment opportunities, ranging from infrastructure projects to micro-loan schemes, benefiting a wide demographic. We have focused on wealth generation through individual enterprise at the micro-level. Linked to employment generation is poverty reduction. Multiple data sets from multiple studies show there has been huge reductions in absolute poverty, extreme poverty and multidimensional poverty. The data also clearly establishes that the Modi Government’s pro-active and interventionist role ensured the once-in-a-century pandemic’s impact on the Indian economy was far less severe than on the global economy and the developed economies, a fact universally acknowledged, despite some individuals grappling with acceptance.

What is your assessment of the INDIA alliance’s performance in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and their potential to consolidate anti-incumbent votes?

The so-called I.N.D.I. Alliance was announced with great fanfare. But where is it today? Within weeks of its formation it has collapsed under the combined weight of inherent contradictions and limitless greed. They have no single leader, single agenda, single alternative model. Instead of collectively working for the nation, each one of them is dedicated to working for their presiding dynasties and protecting the interests of their first families.

The Congress is not only at its historical low having lost a string of Assembly elections including in States where it believed it was sitting pretty, it is also now the corrupt force around which other scamsters and frauds coalesce to protect themselves and their rackets. People – and media – need to remember that most of these leaders wanting to displace the Modi Government are facing criminal charges; many of the prominent ones are on bail; some of them are convicted to serve jail sentences whereas popularity of PM Narendra Modi is at a historical high: no other PM has come close to Modi Ji’s popularity among, and acceptance by, the masses. This popularity has steadily increased as people kept testing him on his promises and found that his Government’s delivery was not only unbeatable, but also unmatchable. At the end of the day, people elect those whom they trust with their as well as the nation’s future. The ‘Modi Guarantee’ convinces them that the future is safe in his hands. So we are confident of victory

Opposition parties have accused the government of misusing central agencies; how does the government plan to counter these allegations?

Those who are levelling these allegation should look at the cash which has been recovered from the homes of Ministers and close confidants of Opposition Chief Ministers, the mind-boggling scams they have indulged in by manipulating excise laws and how various Ministers are sitting in jail on charges of corruption, with the courts giving them no relief because prima facie the charges are credible and irrefutable. Some people are running away from the agencies because they are also aware of the scams and frauds that they have done. Why are they panicking if they haven’t done anything? We have reached a point where courts have begun passing adverse remarks about those who face charges of corruption. Loud slogans and baseless allegations cannot hide the truth. People know what is true and what is false. And they have demonstrated this during the recent Assembly elections where a CM accused of being involved with running a digital numbers racket has been unceremoniously ejected from office.

Can the historic Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lala in Ayodhya significantly impact the outcomes of the impending General Elections?

The Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla was a dream of people, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has fulfilled his commitment to reinstate Shri Ram to his rightful place at the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya. BJP is the only party in the country which has delivered on such ideological issues that they have adopted from day 1, whether it was Article 370, Triple Talaq and now Ram Mandir. These were just a topic of debate before 2014 but today they stand as an example to our commitment towards fulfilling promises. These decisions have not just increased the popularity of Modi govt but the credibility among masses has also increased as well.

In the realm of Information and Broadcast, what notable decisions has the government made, particularly during your tenure?

The nature and scope of information media, especially broadcasting, are rapidly changing in India, as they are across the world. Be it information media or entertainment media, technology is now playing an increasingly important role. This has brought about tremendous horizontal expansion, with digital media creating an entirely new platform radically different from traditional print media or television media. Add to this the advent of OTT platforms and what you see is a massive churn, which will become more intense with AI projected to dominate the future.

The global response to this evolutionary churn has been driven by two motivations – protecting the interests of Big Tech and raising digital barriers to safeguard national interests. Our response has been to put in place a governance architecture that protects the interests of media consumers and ensures there is compliance with India’s laws and rules, which are at times dynamic and change according to needs, for instance, our IT Rules. Few Governments around the world have been able to achieve what we have been able to put in place.

As far as information media is concerned, we have moved with the times and put in place a digital media policy. We have also replaced the archaic colonial-era law regulating the registration of newspapers and periodicals with a new forward-looking press and periodicals law. The new law removes grey zones and cumbersome procedures; some rules have been entirely removed as they are no longer valid. The IT Rules make platforms accountable and seek to ensure a safe digital space for users.

Adequate safeguards have been put in place to check misinformation and disinformation as well as political intervention by foreign agencies. An example is PIB fact-checking content that is dodgy and amounts to ‘fake news’. A whole-of-government approach has been adopted to deal with the Emerging Information Order that is tech-driven and, as previously, is weighted in favour of the West.

On the entertainment media front, the Modi Government has sought to promote India as the ‘Content Continent’. We have human resource, technology resource, and incentive resource for both pre-production and post-production work being done in India. The Indian entertainment industry has demonstrated how content can make the local into global with films and music that reflect India’s civilisational strength as a land of riveting stories. We have supported the growth of the AVGC-XR sector for which a policy has been crafted by the AVGC Promotion Task Force. The Cinematograph (Amendment) Act aims to comprehensively protect intellectual property rights and plug loopholes that cause the film industry an annual loss of Rs 20,000 crore.

One could also list the upgrading of IIMC as a deemed university and the various changes in the NFDC to make it more relevant for our times as targeted achievements of the I&B Ministry.

As the Sports Minister, what are the key achievements in the field of sports during your tenure?

In the last three years, India has attained best results in the Olympic Games, Paralympic Games, Deaflympics, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and Asian Para Games. The results of the sustained support provided to athletes by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports are there for all to see. Besides this, the biggest achievement is in bringing the sports ecosystem to the same page. From the Indian Olympic Association to the Paralympic Committee of India and National Sports Federations, there is a great alignment with the Union Government’s vision to make India a great sporting nation across disciplines. Away from this, the National Sports Federations have been encouraged to host top-quality international events in India. This has begun to bear fruit as well.

What is your stance on the redevelopment of state sports associations in collaboration with private investment or corporate partnerships?

While sport is a state subject in general, the redevelopment of state sports associations is the prerogative of the respective State Governments, any investment by civil society and corporates has to be welcomed with open arms. It shows a growing realization that if India is to become a sports powerhouse, every part of the assembly line – clubs or district associations or state associations or national sports federations – has to be in the best possible shape and lend its shoulder to the wheel for Indian sport to grow efficiently.

What percentage of the GDP is allocated to sports-related initiatives?

The estimated Nominal GDP or GDP at current prices for Q2 2023-24 stands at Rs 71.66 lakh crore, and as per recent budget announcement, sports budget stands at Rs 3,442.32 crore. Thus 0.48 per cent of GDP is allocated to sports-related initiatives.

Are there any initiatives to promote and popularise both contact and non-contact games at the junior and sub-junior levels, especially in rural areas?

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has been entrusted with the twin tasks of broad-basing sport and enhancing the performance of the elite athletes across disciplines. The Khelo India Scheme, a brainchild of the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has been a gamechanger in promoting both non-contact and contact sports. The Ministry has supported the evolution of all disciplines around the country. Though Sports is a State subject, the Ministry through the Sports Authority of India, has established a number of National Centres of Excellence and SAI Training Centres while encouraging a Khelo India State Training Centre each in many States and Union Territories. Both non-contact and contact sports are facilitated in these centres depending on the local needs and talent pool that is available to train at these centres.

What measures is the government taking to attract investment in sports medicines for both injury treatment and nutrition?

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has been encouraging India Inc to contribute to the National Sports Development Fund, giving them the option of contributing to specific projects. The establishment of the National Sports Science and Research Centre, the National Sports University, and the upgradation of the Sports Injury Centre at the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi are all examples of such areas in which corporates can invest and contribute to the growth of sport in the country. Besides, the National Anti-Doping Agency has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Food Safety Standards Association of India (FSSAI), and will assist in the establishment of a laboratory to test the supplements that athletes consume.

Is there any consideration for establishing new sports injury hospitals under government initiatives?

We have recently established the National Centre for Sports Science at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Delhi which also caters to Sports Injury Management and Rehabilitation. It is being upgraded with the latest state of the art equipment.