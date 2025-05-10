The ‘Regional’ Renaissance

It’s been a story of sitting on the periphery for decades, with choked voices, despite having a world to express. It’s the unsung saga of regional cinema which, though critically admired, had been consistently reeling under the shady shadow of inaccessibility. Its vibrant voice was lost in the monotonous cacophony of mainstream masala and multiplex monopolies. But the life reverberating in regional cinema refused to die, and, to the delight of real cine lovers, it has found a lease of life, an expansive breathing space in the pool of present-day OTT giants. Streaming platforms have moved beyond just inserting a “regional” section in their menus, as they now provide a stage for voices that the noise of Bollywood used to eclipse. Content diversification initiatives have ushered in a significant cultural reawakening. Today, we are witnessing a transformative transition in regional cinema, which has upped its legacy from being a niche category to becoming a widespread phenomenon.

When Amazon Prime dropped Jai Bhim, a Tamil-language courtroom drama, it didn’t just trend in South India, it ranked among the Top 10 most-watched international films globally. When The Great Indian Kitchen, a modest Malayalam film about gender roles and routine oppression, hit the screens via Prime and later MUBI, it sparked a worldwide dialogue. On Netflix, Minnal Murali became Kerala’s Marvel equivalent as it enchanted audiences throughout Mexico to Mumbai. One should not mistake the success of these modern masterpieces as being one-off wins. They are, instead, indicators of a broader systemic shift. The scope of regional cinema has now expanded beyond its traditional “local” boundaries. International licensing and algorithm-driven discoverability, along with subtitles, have enabled these stories to transcend linguistic barriers. They’re being watched, reviewed, shared, and loved; not despite their language, but because of it. Of course, one of the most profound impacts of OTT platforms is access. Cine enthusiasts no longer need to wait for a film festival, scout a DVD store, or hope for a single-show theatre release. Be it Indie Telugu films, Manipuri folk stories, or Bengali detective tales—they all exist a mere click away. Audiences across continents are now experiencing the emotional depth of regional films which express universal themes through their lyrical rawness: grief, hope, rebellion, love.

The “South Indian Movies” and “Hidden Gems in Indian Languages” sections on Netflix transcend diversity optics by showcasing treasure troves of cinematic works that embody emotional depth and bold storytelling. MUBI stands out for its curation while consistently giving regional films a platform to shine against overwhelming big-banner productions. Needless to say, OTT platforms have destroyed the traditional barriers which kept regional filmmakers restricted to small-scale markets. Today, a first-time Kannada director can pitch a script with confidence; and a Marathi screenwriter can dream of a national, even international, audience. Commercial viability is no longer synonymous with pan-India Hindi; authenticity sells, and there’s a growing audience for it. This space has also created room for experimental and parallel cinema within the regional spectrum. JioCinema’s recent investment in genre-bending Tamil and Marathi originals is a living proof that the market isn’t just open, it’s hungry. There’s something quietly revolutionary about watching a Chhattisgarhi film on Netflix or a Tulu short on Zee5. These visual depictions have paramount potential to serve as a form of cultural documentation. Language, folklore, food, music, values—everything gets preserved, recorded, and reintroduced to both diaspora and younger generations. In a country as fragmented yet interconnected as India, this kind of mainstream preservation of identity is crucial. Digital streaming platforms inadvertently serve as repositories for India’s diverse languages and cultures, so that future generations can watch stories their parents never experienced. Audiences have never had it better. OTT platforms are not only catering to regional viewers in their native languages; they’re also offering viewers from other regions a chance to explore beyond Bollywood. A Punjabi viewer can binge a Malayalam political thriller; a Gujarati teen can fall in love with a Konkani coming-of-age tale. And what’s more? There’s a genuine appetite for authenticity. Regional films provide an authentic experience through their grounded, lived-in texture which stands in contrast to mainstream cinema’s overproduced tropes. These stories resonate with audiences through their unique dialects, intimate family dynamics and detailed socio-political backdrops.

Let’s not forget the global recognition. Films such as Jallikattu, Pebbles (Koozhangal), and Village Rockstars gained international acclaim through strong narratives and OTT support, instead of marketing campaigns. Even big banners have taken note. When Dharma Productions backed Kill, a Hindi-language film with the grittiness and realism of regional storytelling, it signalled something important—impactful cinema no longer needs to be indie to be important. The lines between big and small, regional and national, are blurring, and it’s beautiful. This dynamic momentum in the realm of vividly rich Indian cinema is quite palpable. The once ‘parallel’ or ‘peripheral’ has now come to define mainstream tastes. Viewers are no longer passive recipients but active seekers of narratives rooted on the ground. Furthermore, this growing demand has compelled OTT platforms to expand subtitling, invest in dubbing, and curate regional showcases, setting a new industry standard for inclusivity. With India set to become one of the world’s biggest streaming markets, regional cinema stands as one of its most significant cultural exports. The significance of this development extends beyond market share, it’s about identity, representation, and artistic freedom. We’re no longer just watching films. A cultural revival of local languages and authentic stories with global impact is unfolding before our eyes like magic. It can safely be said that the rise of regional cinema on mainstream OTT platforms isn’t a subplot anymore. It’s the headline.

The writer is Former Civil Servant, writes on Cinema and Strategic Communication. Inputs for the article are provided by Zoya Ahmad and Vaishnavie Srinivasan. Views expressed are personal