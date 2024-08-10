Redefining a hero

The girl who had her hair cut off, adjusted her wrestling singlet, ran and skipped overnight in an attempt to lower her weight, was disqualified hours before her gold medal match for exceeding the 50 kg restriction by the weight of a medium-sized banana (100 grams).

Vinesh Phogat, who had reduced Japanese journalists to tears by defeating the top seed Yui Susaki in the opening round of the competition last Wednesday, has a huge reputation in India and is one of the country’s marquee athletes.

The disqualification of Phogat has caused an uproar not only in India but across the global wrestling community. Jordan Burroughs, a six-time World Championship gold medalist and a gold medalist at the London 2012 Olympics, voiced his support for Phogat on social media platform X. Burroughs slammed the current regulations of United World Wrestling (UWW) and called for changes that could prevent such situations in the future.

“Maybe stories like this will wake up the IOC. Wrestling needs MORE than six weight classes! After three tough matches against world-class opponents, no athlete should have to spend the night preparing for a gold medal in this manner. Absolute desperation from the Indian team trying to get the last bit of weight off of Vinesh to qualify for today’s final,” Burroughs wrote.

A three-time Olympian who made her debut at the Games in Rio 2016, 29-year-old Phogat comes from one of India’s most renowned wrestling families.

Phogat has won three Commonwealth Games gold medals, two World Championships bronze medals and one Asian Games gold medal. She is also an activist who has taken a brave stance against sexual harassment in her sport.

At the Paris Games, Phogat was on a winning streak. She beat the reigning gold medalist Yui Susaki of Japan, defeated Ukraine’s Oksana in the quarter-final and bested Cuba’s Yusneylis Guzman Lopez in the semi-final. The heartbreak came after she’d become the first woman to represent her country in the finals.

Phogat swiftly filed an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport CAS, seeking to overturn the decision. On Friday, CAS issued an official statement acknowledging the appeal and outlining the next steps.

While CAS clarified that it could not accommodate her request for a second weigh-in or reinstate her in the gold medal match, the organisation did agree to hear her case regarding the possibility of awarding her a joint silver medal. This move keeps Phogat’s hopes of an Olympic podium finish alive as the legal process unfolds.

“An application was filed at the CAS Ad hoc Division at 16:45 CEST on 7 August 2024 by Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat (the Applicant) in relation to the decision taken by United World Wrestling (UWW) to replace her, because of her failed second weigh-in, before the gold medal match of the Women’s Freestyle 50kg competition at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 that was due to commence at 18:15 CEST the same day (the Challenged Decision),” the statement from the CAS, issued on Friday, read.

In an emotional post on X, Phogat expressed her sense of defeat and gratitude, stating, “Maa kushti (wrestling) won against me, I lost. Forgive me, your dream and my courage have been broken. I don’t have any more strength now. Goodbye Wrestling 2001-2024. I will always be indebted to you all for forgiveness.”

Wrestling Federation of India president Sanjay Singh responded by urging the star wrestler to reconsider her decision. Speaking to ANI, Singh emphasised that her announcement seemed hasty and suggested that she should discuss her retirement with her family, the Federation, and other sports officials upon returning to India.

He highlighted her significant contributions and performance in the sport, indicating that it would be premature to make such a decision in the heat of the moment.

On the other hand, India’s chief medical officer, Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, has been quoted as explaining: “Wrestlers usually participate in a weight category less than their natural weight. It gives them an advantage since they are fighting with [opponents who aren’t as strong]. The process of weight cut involves a calculated restriction of food and water along with sweating from exercises and sauna till the morning weigh-in.

“Vinesh’s nutritionist had calculated this to be 1.5 kg. There sometimes is also a rebound weight gain following competition.

“Vinesh had three bouts, and hence, small amounts of water had to be given to prevent dehydration. Her post-participation weight was found to be increased. The coach initiated the normal process of weight cut that he has always employed with Vinesh and felt confident that it would be achieved.

“However, Vinesh was found to be 100 grams over her 50 kg weight category, and hence, she was disqualified. All possible drastic measures, including cutting off her hair, were used. However, she was not below her allowed weight of 50 kg.

“As a precautionary measure, Vinesh was administered IV fluids following disqualification to prevent dehydration. We are also getting blood tests performed at the local hospital to ensure that all is well. All of Vinesh’s parameters were normal throughout this process, and she feels perfectly well.”

It’s a gruelling process where athletes competing in weight-sensitive combat sports like boxing and wrestling gradually cut down their weight to fit into their desired weight category.

Normally, the athletes begin their gruelling weight loss journey two weeks prior to their event. The athletes shed around 10 per cent of their body mass. During this intense weight-cut journey, they stop consuming carbohydrates and switch to liquid-based diets.

Someone weighing 55 kg and competing in the 50 kg weight category would plan their weight cut in such a way that they lose around 5.5 kilos over the next two weeks.

The last 24 hours before the weigh-in is the most difficult time for any athlete. With time running out of their hands, they put their bodies through extreme physical drills, including indulging in hours of cardio sessions, including jogging, skipping, and cycling wearing sweat suits for quick weight loss.

The idea is to maximise sweating and release as much fluid from the body as possible. Another thing they do the night before their weigh-in is to reduce their liquid consumption significantly.

Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia has been quoted as saying that women wrestlers find it difficult to cut down their weight as compared to their male counterparts. He also revealed that Vinesh had gained a few kilos during the preliminary rounds and losing weight was her primary concern.

It’s true that India fell short of winning a gold medal by 100 grams. It’s true that the star athlete was devastated and announced retirement. It’s also true that not just her own country but the whole world is rallying for her today. Besides all this, what is most essential is the fact that a true champion has been born — a fighter whose resilience, strength and determination have given a new perspective to sport and the glory it brings with it.

As many would agree that our physical limits are finite but there is still so much to be gained from exploring the mind more deeply, more intrinsically, highlighting intense commitment and emotional fortitude to face all the ups and downs that come with the journey that history will always cherish and help us question if mere medals truly define a hero!

