Legacy Lost in Uniform?

The Delhi Police may not enjoy a good image today. However, the force has a glorious history. There was a time when Delhi’s Kotwal was often cited as an example of honesty. The Delhi Police has prominently mentioned stories of the Kotwal’s integrity in its history, yet today, no police officer can be compared to that standard. The situation has deteriorated to such an extent that people are appalled by the corruption within the police force. Policemen themselves are found involved in serious crimes like extortion, robbery, and collusion with criminals. Corruption is rampant within the force.

Corruption is not merely about accepting bribes. If a police officer fails to perform his or her duties honestly, fails to provide individuals with their rightful protections, refuses to register a criminal case, files a false case, implicates or arrests an innocent person, or protects subordinates who collude with criminals, it is not just corruption but a serious crime. The misuse of authority by IPS officers for personal gain, squandering public funds, and using government vehicles for family purposes also constitute corruption.

The origins of the Delhi Police system are believed to date back approximately 800 years. At that time, the Kotwal (City Police Chief) was responsible for maintaining security and law and order in Delhi. Gangadhar, the grandfather of India’s first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, was the last Kotwal of Delhi. The Delhi Police has come a long way from that era to becoming one of the most well-resourced police forces in the country.

Delhi’s first Kotwal (Police Chief) was Malikul Umara Faqruddin. He became Kotwal in 1237 AD at the age of 40. In addition to his role as Kotwal, he was also appointed Naib-e-Gibt (in the absence of the Regent). Due to his integrity, he held this position for a long time during the reigns of three Sultans.

On one occasion, when some Turkish nobles approached him to secure the withdrawal of Balban’s order confiscating their estates, the Kotwal is recorded to have said, “My words will carry no weight if I accept any bribe from you.”

The Kotwal’s police headquarters was located in Qila Rai Pithora, present-day Mehrauli. History also records the name of Kotwal Malik Ala-ul-Mulk, who was appointed by Sultan Alauddin Khilji in 1297 AD. Sultan Khilji once remarked about him, “I am appointing him as Kotwal, even though he is worthy of the position of Wazir (Prime Minister).” It is also mentioned that while leaving for war, Sultan Khilji handed over the keys of the city to Kotwal Malik, instructing him to give them to the victor and serve him with the same loyalty.

When Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan made Delhi his capital in 1648, Ghazanfar Khan was appointed the first Kotwal of the new city of Shahjahanabad. He was later also appointed Mir-e-Atish (Chief of Artillery).

After the 1857 Revolt, the British captured Delhi, and the Kotwal system came to an end. Pandit Gangadhar Nehru, the grandfather of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and father of Motilal Nehru, was the Kotwal of Delhi during the reign of the last Mughal emperor, Bahadur Shah Zafar.

According to the Ain-i-Akbari, the Kotwal was required to be present during court proceedings. He received daily updates on the city’s activities through chowkidars (watchmen) and informants. The British reorganised the police in 1857. At that time, Delhi was part of Punjab. Even after becoming the capital in 1912, policing in Delhi continued under the Punjab Police. The first Chief Commissioner of Delhi was appointed and given powers equivalent to the Inspector General of Police (IG), with headquarters in Ambala.

According to the 1912 Gazette, the Delhi Police was controlled by a DIG-rank officer. The force was commanded by a Superintendent (SP) and a Deputy SP. At that time, there were two inspectors, 27 sub-inspectors, 110 head constables, 985 constables, and 28 cavalrymen in the city. Rural areas had two inspectors, with headquarters in Sonipat and Ballabhgarh. Ten police stations came under three tehsils—Sonipat, Delhi, and Ballabhgarh.

In 1861, the British established five police stations in Delhi: Sabzi Mandi, Kotwali, Sadar Bazaar, Mehrauli, and Mundka (now Nangloi). Police barracks were located in Civil Lines.

The historic Kotwali police station building was later handed over to Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib. The Nangloi police station, established in 1861 for rural areas, was known as the Mundka police station until 1872.

The Delhi Police was reorganised in 1946, and the number of personnel was doubled. In 1948, D.W. Mehra was appointed as the first Inspector General of Police in Delhi. Since his appointment was made on February 16, the date is celebrated as Delhi Police Foundation Day. The Police Commissioner system was implemented in Delhi on July 1, 1978.

On October 31, 2019, the Delhi Police Headquarters shifted to its newly constructed 17-storey building on Jai Singh Marg, near Parliament House in New Delhi. Earlier, the headquarters operated from ITO and Kashmiri Gate. Delhi currently has 225 police stations and a police force of approximately 80,000 personnel.

Today, the Delhi Police is perhaps the largest metropolitan police force in the world, larger than those of London, Paris, New York and Tokyo.

The police have a glorious history. Honest officers must draw inspiration from it and strive to restore the force’s credibility. Only then can its image truly be revived.