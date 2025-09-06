‘Education Must Build Social Cohesion’

There are considerable discussions being conducted in practically every sector of development and in every stratum of society on creating a Vikasita Bharat by 2047. Such discourses invariably refer to NEP-2020. You have been associated with education policy formulation, implementation and innovations for over five decades. What is your perspective in this context?

JS Rajput: I was selected as a full Professor in 1974 and, though I took voluntary retirement in July 2004 after the change of central government, I have remained more active in retirement than before. I have seen the implementation of the 1968 policy, which was a landmark initiative. I was part of the formulation and implementation of the 1986/92 policy. All the experiences—both positive and negative—were seriously considered by the five-member T.S.R. Subramaniam Committee, which submitted its report on the New Education Policy in 2016, of which I was a member. Subsequently, the NEP-2020 was formulated by a committee headed by Dr. K. Kasturirangan.

I am convinced that this policy, if implemented properly, could effectively create committed manpower equipped to ensure a Vikasita Bharat by 2047. One may recall that new policy formulations in education at suitable intervals are a compulsory responsibility of the nation and governments. Unfortunately, certain elements, instead of cooperating, devote themselves only to finding faults and resisting what does not suit their political ideologies.

I conducted the process of curriculum change during the transition to the Third Millennium, and this curriculum was released on November 14, 2000. It is recommended that all children be made aware of the basics of all religions, learn the commonalities, and respect differences. This would strengthen secularism and religious cohesion. It was vehemently opposed by some and taken to the Supreme Court of India. In its judgment delivered on 12 September 2002, the Court endorsed these recommendations in even stronger terms. It is inferred that if it had been implemented 50 years ago, Indian society would have been far more secular. This, I consider, is the finest achievement of my professional career. Since then, my years have been devoted to enriching and strengthening social cohesion and religious amity. The NEP emphasises these factors strongly, and like most ideologically unrestricted Indians, I also consider social cohesion and religious amity as the basic milestones to achieve Vikasita Bharat.

How convinced are you that NEP-2020 could be implemented in its true spirit?

JS Rajput: I am convinced the goal is achievable, provided political leadership remains supportive and inspiring at every stage. It requires active cooperation between the Centre and states, between national and state institutions, and strong support from society. Having worked in the Ministry of Human Resource Development for five years, my experience makes me cautious. Based on political ideologies, some states have already announced opposition to NEP-2020. This would harm students in schools, colleges, and universities who aspire to contribute to reshaping India.

I often wonder why sectors like education, health, and nutrition could not, even after eight decades of independence, arrive at a national consensus. Other concerns are equally pressing: 56% of schoolchildren are in government schools, which suffer from low credibility. Parents, despite financial strain, try their best to place their wards in private schools. From a literacy rate of 18% in 1947, with a population of 40 crore, India has now touched nearly 80% literacy, despite the population growing to 140 crore. That is commendable. But as systems expanded, quality was not safeguarded, leading to the shocking loss of credibility in government schools.

What improvements do you suggest to remedy the situation?

JS Rajput: I have always opposed the practice of appointing teachers on small honorariums, from schools to universities. NEP-2020 also expresses concern about the quality of teacher-preparation programmes. The first requirement is to fill every vacant teaching post across the system. Those who compromised recruitment examinations must be sacked and penalised. Only then can the confidence of young people be restored in the system.

What is the main outcome of the PMML research you conducted?

JS Rajput: The Indian academic community must give serious, unbiased thought to how we can develop a system of education “rooted in national culture, committed to progress and new knowledge.” To this end, a flow diagram has been created, emphasising the comprehension of the thoughts of Swami Vivekananda, Sri Aurobindo, Gurudev Tagore, and Gandhi—VAT-G. Alongside this, the power of Ideas and Imagination must never be impeded to ensure Innovation—I³.

Further, every teacher must internalise responsibilities: irrespective of the subject, they must nurture Curiosity, Creativity, and Commitment—C³. At independence, the challenge was expressed in terms of STPG—Science, Technology, Production, and Gandhi. This is also reflected in the diagram.