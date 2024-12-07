China’s speed demon

China’s overall fixed and mobile broadband speeds have increased by over 2.5 times in three years, according to a recent report.

The report, from the Broadband Development Alliance, showed that in the fourth quarter of last year, the national average fixed broadband download speed reached 83.8 megabits per second, up 17 percent year-on-year; while the average combined 4G/5G mobile broadband download speed exceeded 129 Mbps, up 32 percent year-on-year.

Such speeds would enable the downloading of a 10 gigabyte 1080p high-definition movie in about 16 minutes on a fixed connection, and under 11 minutes on a mobile connection.

China has beaten a global deadline, launching the world’s first next-generation internet service – more than 10 times faster than existing major routes – two years ahead of industry predictions.

The backbone network – so called because it forms a principal data route between cities – can transmit data at 1.2 terabits (1,200 gigabits) per second between Beijing in the north, central China’s Wuhan and Guangzhou in the southern province of Guangdong.

According to the latest data from network analysis company Ookla, the national averages placed China eighth globally for fixed broadband speeds and sixth for mobile performance, with mobile download speeds well above the 51.1 Mbps global average.

The increased fixed broadband speed has been fueled by the accelerated nationwide deployment of gigabit broadband, with 163 million households subscribed to gigabit plans by the end of last year. By February, that user base had expanded to 172 million, accounting for 26.7 percent of fixed broadband users.

China had 805 million 5G subscribers at the end of last year, representing 46.6 percent of mobile users — 2.5 times the global average 5G penetration rate.

The latest data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology show China’s total mobile subscriptions reached 1.74 billion in February, with 5G making up nearly half at 851 million.

From a traffic perspective, 5G data consumption grew 59.8 percent year-on-year through February, contributing 53.3 percent of China’s total 48.7 billion GB of mobile internet traffic.

Among the major operators, China Telecom achieved the highest average fixed broadband download speed in the last quarter of last year at 84.7 Mbps, while China Mobile led mobile broadband with an average download speed of 131 Mbps.

At the provincial level, Shanghai ranked first nationwide for download performance across both fixed and mobile broadband networks.

The city has now set its sights on building an optical fibre network with a communication capacity of more than 10 gigabits per second and developing 5G advanced technologies by the end of 2026.

In a possibly groundbreaking technological development, the world’s first next-generation fiber internet service will have speeds 10 times its closest rivals, the US and South Korea.

At this speed, the network will be able to send 150 4K movies in less than a second. Furthermore, it can send Netflix’s entire global content library in under half an hour.

Activated in July and officially launched recently, the network surpassed all operational tests and performed reliably, marking a significant milestone. The collaboration behind this achievement involved Tsinghua University, China Mobile, Huawei Technologies, and Cernet Corporation.

This accomplishment defies industry predictions, as experts anticipated the emergence of 1 terabit per second ultra-high-speed networks by around 2025. Most of the world’s internet backbone networks currently operate at 100 gigabits per second, with the United States recently completing the transition to its fifth-generation Internet2 at 400 gigabits per second.

The Beijing-Wuhan-Guangzhou connection is part of China’s ambitious Future Internet Technology Infrastructure (FITI) project, a decade-long initiative and the latest iteration of the national China Education and Research Network (Cernet).

Comparing the new internet backbone to a superfast train track, it has been explained that it replaces the need for 10 regular tracks to carry the same amount of data, resulting in a more cost-effective and manageable system.

These backbone networks play a crucial role in national education and research, catering to the growing demand for data transfer from applications like connected electric vehicles and mines utilizing industrial 5G technology.

The FITI project, initiated in 2013 and supported by the government, managed by the Education Ministry, and involving 40 other universities, underscores China’s commitment to reducing its reliance on the US and Japan for routers and other components of internet technology.

Notably, all software and hardware for this system are domestically produced, showcasing advancements in routers, switches, and optical fibre connections achieved by the technical research team, which developed its own superfast router capable of handling unprecedented data volumes.

This leap in internet speed heralds a new epoch brimming with boundless opportunities and potential. Picture a world where downloading full-length movies becomes an instantaneous task, completed in just a few seconds. This speed would not only redefine entertainment but also streamline information access like never before. Additionally, lag-free video conferencing would no longer be a luxury but a standard expectation, facilitating smoother, more efficient remote work and global collaboration.

In the realm of virtual reality, the impact would be absolutely profound. With such high-speed internet, virtual experiences would become so seamless and immersive that they would effectively bridge the gap between the digital and physical worlds. This would not only elevate gaming and entertainment but also open up novel avenues for remote education, virtual tourism, and interactive social engagements.

Beyond personal convenience and entertainment, 1.2 terabit internet has the potential to catalyze groundbreaking innovations across various sectors. In healthcare, for instance, it could enable real-time, high-definition telemedicine consultations and the rapid transfer of large medical imaging files, significantly improving patient care and medical research. In the field of education, it promises an enriched learning environment through high-quality, interactive online resources and virtual classrooms, making education more accessible and engaging.

The impact on scientific research would be equally transformative. Fast internet would facilitate the swift sharing of large datasets and complex simulations, accelerating discoveries and collaboration in fields ranging from climate science to astrophysics. In the business realm, this speed could drive new efficiencies in data analytics and cloud computing, leading to more informed decision-making and innovation.

Moreover, the integration of this ultra-fast Internet with emerging technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) could unlock unprecedented levels of automation and smart technology applications in everyday life, from smart cities to personalised healthcare.

Many business leaders and experts have been engaged in discussions and numerous conferences have been arranged to explore the nature of the latest technologies, their implications for the future, and how the internet ties into it all. The 18th Internet Governance Forum (IGF) in Kyoto, Japan in October was one such gathering aimed at discussing the future of the Internet and how it will impact our lives.

The introduction of 1.2 terabit internet to the larger consumer market would not just be an upgrade in speed; it would mean a gateway to a future replete with unimaginable advancements and opportunities across all facets of society. This technological leap promises to reshape the way we live, work, and interact with the world around us, marking a significant milestone in our journey towards a more connected and innovative future.

