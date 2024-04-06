Resilience amid major quakes

Nine people died and more than 1,000 were injured in Taiwan after the island was hit by its biggest earthquake in at least 25 years on April 4 morning. While Taiwan’s earthquake monitoring agency said the quake was 7.2 magnitude, the US Geological Survey (USGS) put it at 7.4.



Taiwan is vulnerable to earthquakes because of its position in the world’s most seismically active zone, known as the Ring of Fire — where 90% of the world’s earthquakes take place.

The epicentre of the quake was located just 18 kilometres south-southwest of Hualien County, which is situated in eastern Taiwan. Multiple aftershocks were experienced, and one of them was 6.5 magnitude, according to USGS.

The island and its surrounding waters have registered about 2,000 earthquakes with a magnitude of 4.0 or greater since 1980, and more than 100 earthquakes with a magnitude above 5.5, according to the USGS, a report by The Associated Press said.

Till this report was filed, the quake knocked out power in several parts of Taiwan’s capital Taipei, affecting 87,000 homes.

At least 26 buildings have collapsed — more than half in Hualien — with 22 people rescued from one severe case and only one missing, the fire department said.

The Central Weather Agency said it was the most powerful earthquake the island has experienced in 25 years, and numerous powerful aftershocks have been recorded.

Taiwan’s air force said six F-16 fighter jets had been slightly damaged at a major base in the city from which jets are often scrambled to see off incursions by China’s air force, but it expected the aircraft to return to service very soon.

Despite the quake striking at the height of the morning rush, the initial panic faded quickly on the island, which is regularly rocked by temblors and prepares residents through drills at schools and notices issued via public media and mobile phones.

The Japanese Meteorological Agency said the earthquake struck at a very shallow depth, making the impact worse.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said a tsunami wave of 30 centimetres was detected on the coast of Yonaguni island, about 15 minutes after the quake struck.

Smaller waves were measured in Ishigaki and Miyako islands. Japan sent military aircraft to gather information about the impact around the Okinawa region.

Flights were suspended at Japan’s main airport in Okinawa from 9:25 am (local time) as a precautionary measure, a transport ministry official stationed at Naha Airport said.

The quake was felt in Fuzhou, Xiamen, Quanzhou and Ningde in China’s Fujian province, according to Chinese state media.

According to the US Geological Survey, Taiwan “lies in a region of complex tectonics near the intersection of three major tectonic plates — the Philippine Sea plate to the east and southeast, the Eurasia plate to the north and west, and the Sunda plate to the southwest.”

As a result of its location, moderate-to-large earthquakes in Taiwan are common, the USGS says.

Taiwan is in an area known as the Ring of Fire (or Pacific Ring of Fire), a horseshoe-shaped zone around the Pacific Ocean where most of the world’s earthquakes take place.

The Ring of Fire is “the most seismically and volcanically active zone in the world,” according to the USGS.

The Ring of Fire traces the meeting points of numerous tectonic plates, including the Eurasian, North American, Juan de Fuca, Cocos, Caribbean, Nazca, Antarctic, Indian, Australian, Philippine, and other smaller plates, which all encircle the large Pacific Plate, according to a report by ‘National Geographic’.

It runs through 15 more countries including the USA, Indonesia, Mexico, Japan, Canada, Guatemala, Russia, Chile, Peru, and the Philippines.

The Ring of Fire witnesses so many earthquakes due to constant sliding past, colliding into or moving above or below each other of the tectonic plates. As the edges of these plates are quite rough, they get stuck with one another while the rest of the plate keeps moving. An earthquake occurs when the plate has moved far enough and the edges unstick on one of the faults.

Taiwan experiences earthquakes due to the interactions of two tectonic plates — the Philippine Sea Plate and the Eurasian Plate.

The existence of volcanoes in the Ring of Fire is also due to the movement of tectonic plates. Many of the volcanoes have been formed through a process known as subduction. It takes place when two plates collide with each other and the heavier plate is shoved under another, creating a deep trench.

Most of the subduction zones on the planet are located in the Ring of Fire and that’s why it hosts a large number of volcanoes.

Taiwan’s deadliest earthquake in recent history hit near the island’s west coast in 1935, killing more than 3,200 people, according to the Central Weather Administration. The USGS says the Hsinchu Taichung earthquake had a magnitude of 7.1 and was one of the world’s deadliest. More than 12,000 people were injured, and tens of thousands of homes destroyed.

Officials said the latest quake was the strongest since 1999, when a 7.6-magnitude tremor struck central Taiwan, killing more than 2,400 people. More than 100,000 houses were damaged or destroyed in that earthquake, one of the most catastrophic in the island’s history, according to Taiwan’s Central Weather Administration.

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake in southern Taiwan brought down a 17-storey building in the city of Tainan in 2016, killing at least 116 people. The epicentre was in Taiwan’s central mountain range, and the quake hit Tainan hardest, cutting off water to many people at the time and ripping a chasm in the ground.

In recent years, local authorities have launched campaigns to make older buildings more earthquake-resistant.

Following one tremor in 2018, the government announced reviews of more than 34,000 buildings, whose owners would be forced to complete improvements to make them safe.

According to Taipei Times, the Interior Ministry had outlined changes to building codes in 2022, including reinforcements for buildings susceptible to earthquakes.

The quake hit in the middle of the morning rush hour yet only slightly derailed the regular commute. Just minutes later, parents were again walking their children to school and workers driving to offices.

“Taiwan’s earthquake preparedness is among the most advanced in the world,” said Stephen Gao, a seismologist and professor at Missouri University of Science and Technology. “The island has implemented strict building codes, a world-class seismological network, and widespread public education campaigns on earthquake safety.”

The government continually revises the level of quake resistance required of new and existing buildings — which may increase construction costs — and offers subsidies to residents willing to check their buildings’ quake resistance.

Following a 2016 quake in Tainan, five people involved in the construction of the 17-storey high-rise building that was the only major structure to have collapsed, killing dozens, were found guilty of negligence and given prison sentences.

Taiwan also is pushing quake drills at schools and workplaces while public media and cell phones regularly carry notices about earthquakes and safety.

“These measures have significantly enhanced Taiwan’s resilience to earthquakes, helping to mitigate the potential for catastrophic damage and loss of life,” as quoted by Gao.

After the 1999 September quake, the government passed the Disaster Prevention and Protection Act and set up two national centres to handle coordination and training for earthquakes.

Japan, a nation well-acquainted with the earth’s seismic temperament, found itself grappling with the aftermath of a powerful 7.6 magnitude earthquake on New Year’s Day this year.

Japan’s journey to becoming a global benchmark in earthquake preparedness is marked by a combination of geological understanding, meticulous planning, and continuous adaptation.

Japan sits at a crossroads where three major tectonic plates, including the Pacific Plate and the Philippine Sea Plate, interact. This geological reality places the nation at the epicentre of dynamic forces arising from the constant shifts in these colossal plates.

Central to Japan’s resilience is the enforcement of stringent building codes. Every home is designed and constructed to endure seismic activity, with an emphasis on two primary resilience levels.

The first level focuses on smaller earthquakes, aiming for undamaged structures, while the second level gears toward withstanding rare, extreme earthquakes. This adaptive approach acknowledges that, beyond a certain magnitude, damage may occur, but the paramount goal is to prevent human casualties.

Japan boasts a sophisticated early warning system, a critical component of its earthquake preparedness.

This system provides vital seconds to minutes of advance notice before strong shaking, empowering citizens and authorities to take immediate action.

Each mobile phone in Japan is equipped with an emergency alert system for earthquakes and tsunamis.

From childhood, Japanese citizens undergo comprehensive education on emergency procedures through regular drills.

This ingrained awareness ensures a population that is not only informed but ready to respond efficiently during seismic events.

Even Japan’s trains, vital for daily commuting, are equipped with seismic sensors triggering a nationwide halt during earthquakes, ensuring passenger safety.

Japan, acutely aware of the tsunami risk associated with earthquakes, has implemented robust coastal barriers, seawalls, and early warning systems. These measures work in tandem to protect coastal areas, reducing the potential impact of devastating waves.

While challenges persist, these nations’ commitment to earthquake readiness serves as a global benchmark, offering lessons on mitigating the impact of seismic events and fostering a resilient society.

Views expressed are personal