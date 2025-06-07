From Vedas to Virtual

Amid continuing discussions about Sanskrit’s role in modern technology, Delhi University has launched a new course that bridges the ancient language with the digital age. The Department of Sanskrit is now offering an elective titled “Computer Applications for Sanskrit”, aimed at students studying the subject across DU colleges.

Classified as a discipline-specific elective, the course offers students foundational computing skills with a focus on Sanskrit applications. It aims to equip learners with practical knowledge in areas such as Unicode typing in Devanagari script, web development using HTML, optical character recognition (OCR), and techniques for digitising and preserving Sanskrit texts, key components in the field of computational linguistics.

Subhash Chandra, the course designer and faculty member, has been quoted as saying that the objective is to showcase how Sanskrit can be integrated with modern technology. “We’ve developed tools such as grammar checkers, speech-to-text systems, and a research database for Sanskrit,” he has added.

“This course will help students understand the coding and technical framework behind these innovations.”

While it doesn’t delve into advanced programming, it introduces basic coding principles that students can use to create digital platforms supporting the language.

Open to fourth-semester students with a working knowledge of Sanskrit, the course draws on tools developed by Delhi University’s Computational Linguistics Group and integrates concepts from software theory and logic. A dedicated module explores Optical Character Recognition (OCR) for Indian languages, offering students practical insights into its role in digitising and preserving ancient texts.

According to the syllabus, the course aims to familiarise students with ongoing research in Sanskrit computing and showcase tools developed through government and private sector initiatives. The goal is to equip learners with a foundational understanding of computational linguistics in Sanskrit and highlight how digital tools can enhance language study and scholarly research.

At a recent Sanskrit learning event in Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta claimed that NASA scientists had recognised Sanskrit as a scientific and computer-friendly language.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the initiative run by the Delhi government and NGO Samskrita Bharati, Gupta called Sanskrit “the most scientific” and “ideal for coding.”

“The glorious history of India is written in this language, our culture is recorded in it, and it is taught in over 60 universities across the world. While researching, I found that even NASA scientists have written research papers on it, recognising it as a scientific language, one that supports coding and commands,” she said recently.

The Delhi CM further said that Sanskrit is the root of many Indian languages. “Every state has a mother tongue, but in reality, Sanskrit is our mother tongue as every language has descended from Sanskrit. Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Sindhi, Malayalam — these are all branches of Sanskrit,” she added.

In 1985, a paper titled “Knowledge Representation in Sanskrit and Artificial Intelligence” was published by Rick Briggs, who was associated with NASA Ames Research Centre. The article appeared in the Spring 1985 edition of AI Magazine.

Briggs argued that Sanskrit’s structured grammar and rule-based syntax made it a good candidate for artificial intelligence applications. He described it as a “remarkable natural language which is ambiguity and syntax free,” and explained how it could be mapped to semantic networks used in AI.

However, it is important to note that this was not an official NASA endorsement, but rather an academic paper by a researcher affiliated with the organisation.

The CM’s claims echoed the long-circulated reference to the 1985 research paper written by Briggs, who was back then affiliated with NASA. Briggs cited in the paper ancient Sanskrit grammarians who “accomplished” a method for “paraphrasing Sanskrit in a manner that is identical not only in essence but in form with current work in Artificial Intelligence.”

“If India wants to become a Vishva Guru (world leader), then we must gain deeper knowledge through Sanskrit. This is the language that once ran our sciences, businesses, and culture,” the CM asserted.

The Chief Minister also criticised what she described as a cultural bias favouring foreign languages. “When children speak English, French or German fluently, we call them intelligent. But fluency in Sanskrit doesn’t get the same recognition. This mindset needs to change…,” she said, adding that Sanskrit forms the linguistic root of many Indian languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Malayalam and Bengali.

A key factor in Sanskrit’s suitability for science is its highly structured and systematic grammar, exemplified in Panini’s Ashtadhyayi. This foundational work provides an algorithmic approach to language, making it particularly effective for developing scientific terminology and technical documentation. Panini’s grammar consists of explicit rules governing word formation and sentence structure, resulting in a linguistic framework that significantly reduces ambiguity, a frequent challenge in scientific communication.

By minimising linguistic uncertainty, Sanskrit enables complex scientific concepts to be articulated with clarity and accuracy. This precision is essential for fostering understanding and collaboration in scientific communities, where precise language is vital for conveying intricate ideas. As such, Sanskrit stands out as a promising candidate for a contemporary scientific language, offering a robust foundation for future advancements in various scientific fields.

Hailing Sanskrit as “the soul of India”, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot had earlier said that the US space agency NASA had started a department dedicated to research on manuscripts in the ancient language.

Delivering the convocation address a few months ago at the Karnataka Sanskrit University (KSU), of which he is the Chancellor, he advised parents to allow their children to learn Sanskrit along with the local language.

Sanskrit’s rich system of inflections and compound formations allows for the creation of precise and descriptive technical terms. Scientific language often requires the development of new terms to describe emerging concepts and discoveries. Sanskrit’s capacity for forming compound words, known as ‘sandhi’ and ‘samasa’, enables the creation of terms that are both meaningful and concise. For instance, ‘Anuloma-Viloma’ in Ayurveda describes a specific breathing technique, precisely conveying the process of breathing with and against the natural flow. This ability to generate specific and contextually appropriate terms is invaluable for modern scientific discourse, where precision is paramount.

Sanskrit’s phonetic system is another aspect enhancing its suitability as a sci­entific language. Based on a well-defined set of rules that classify sounds according to their points and manners of articulation, this systematic approach ensures consistent pronunciation and reduces variability in spoken communication.

In scientific contexts, where mispronun­ciation can lead to misunderstandings or errors, Sanskrit’s phonetic precision is a significant advantage. This consistency is crucial for oral presentations, discus­sions, and collaborative work across diverse linguistic backgrounds.

Moreover, Nepalese and Indian Sanskrit scholars have proposed to organise an International Sanskrit Conference every year and set up a study centre to conduct research and arrange publication of Sanskrit scriptures, especially the manuscripts found in the Himalayan nation.

Adopting a five-point resolution at the end of a three-day Nepal-India International Sanskrit Conclave in Kathmandu last

year, the participants also adopted a resolution to provide support for the development of gurukuls in Nepal with the collaboration of Maharshi Sandipani Veda Vidya Pratisthan, Ujjain, according to media reports.

The centre will conduct joint research and arrange the publication of Sanskrit scriptures from both Nepal and India and study Sanskrit manuscripts found in Nepal. It is estimated that there are around five lakh unpublished Sanskrit manuscripts preserved at Nepal’s Department of Archaeology.

As per the resolution, Central Sanskrit University, Delhi, will facilitate libraries of Gurukuls in Nepal and provide necessary books to Sanskrit educational institutions in Nepal. The conclave also adopted a resolution to promote the religion, culture, philosophy, history and archaeology of Nepal and India alongside the preservation of Sanskrit, Pali and Prakrit languages.

In contemporary scientific discourse, where collaboration across linguistic and cultural boundaries is increasingly common, Sanskrit’s precision and systematic nature offer significant advantages. Its ability to reduce ambiguity, create precise terminology, and provide a clear framework for complex concepts makes it a valuable asset. The revival of interest in Sanskrit for scientific purposes reflects recognition of these unique qualities and their potential to enhance modern scientific communication.

Views expressed are personal