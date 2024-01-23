Working with Deepika Padukone is always a pleasure: Akshay Oberoi

Bollywood actor Akshay Oberoi, who is set to feature alongside Deepika Padukone in Siddharth Anand’s upcoming action directorial ‘Fighter’ after ‘Piku’, recently expressed his admiration for the star’s professionalism.

“Working with Deepika Padukone is always a pleasure. She is one of the most thorough professionals I have ever had the opportunity to collaborate with,” he said.

Akshay added, “From our time on ‘Piku’ to now in ‘Fighter,’ nothing has changed. Her commitment to her craft and the collaborative spirit she brings to the set are truly commendable.”

Directed by Siddharth Anand, ‘Fighter’ features an ensemble cast, including Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover, alongside Akshay Oberoi and Deepika Padukone. The film is a gripping tale of Air Force pilots and is slated for release on January 25, promising an exhilarating cinematic experience.

‘Fighter’ brings together a stellar lineup of actors portraying Air Force pilots, adding a dynamic layer to the narrative.

Akshay Oberoi expressed excitement about the project, stating, “Being a part of ‘Fighter’ has been an incredible journey. Working alongside such talented individuals, including Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and of course, Deepika Padukone, has been a privilege.

“Siddharth Anand has crafted an engaging storyline that I believe will resonate with audiences,” he said in the end.