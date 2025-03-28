Prime Video announces Season 2 of ‘Dupahiya’

‘Prime Video’ has announced that season two of their much-loved Hindi original series, ‘Dupahiya’, is now in development. A heartland comedy set in the fictional crime-free village of Dhadakpur, the series won over audiences with its razor-sharp humour, unforgettable characters, stellar performances and heartwarming small-town charm. The first season of ‘Dupahiya’ captivated audiences and critics alike, earning widespread love and acclaim and offering a wholesome family viewing experience. The nine-episode series weaves fun and drama with small-town charm, brought to life by an incredibly talented cast, including Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Bhuvan Arora, Sparsh Shrivastava, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Yashpal Sharma in key roles.

“The success of ‘Dupahiya’ has been nothing short of phenomenal and is a testament to the universal appeal of relatable human stories,” said Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals, ‘Prime Video India’.

He added, “We are now beyond excited to bring the next chapter of this much-loved story to audiences. Salona, Shubh and Sonam, along with Avinash and Chirag, have created a spectacular world of equal parts humor and drama and seeing viewers connect with its quirky characters has been incredibly rewarding. With the next season, we are looking forward to delivering more twists, surprises, laughter and an even wilder ride through Dhadakpur.”

“Collaborating with ‘Prime Video’ and bringing ‘Dupahiya’ to life has been an incredible journey, made even more special by the overwhelming love from audiences. Witnessing the show resonating so deeply with viewers has been truly gratifying. As we gear up for season two, we are grateful for the love and appreciation and I can’t wait to return to Dhadakpur. With season 2, we plan on taking things up a notch - bigger laughs, funnier moments, more thrills and even more surprises. We can’t wait for viewers to dive into what’s next in the world of ‘Dupahiya’!” said creators and executive producers Salona Bains Joshi and Shubh Shivdasani.