Thriving against obstacles

I am a 44-year-old male working in a comfortable position at a leading MNC. I have always struggled with motivation, attention, and procrastination. Recently, my 10-year-old son was diagnosed with ADHD by his school counsellor and then a psychiatrist. It led me to be interviewed, and I was told that I too have the same disorder. As an adult, I am not sure what to make of this news or how to handle it, and why wasn’t it recognised earlier?

October is ADHD Awareness Month. Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is often associated with children, but it can persist into adulthood. Many adults struggle with ADHD-related challenges, and yet, there is still a lack of awareness and understanding surrounding this condition in the adult population.

It is great that you are seeking the right help for your child. The millennial parents are aiming to make mental healthcare that they didn’t receive more accessible from an early age for their children. Here are some FAQs about Adult ADHD.

What is ADHD, and can it continue into adulthood?

ADHD is a neurodevelopmental disorder characterised by inattention, hyperactivity, and impulsivity, typically diagnosed in childhood. The condition ‘always’ begins in childhood and does not suddenly develop in adulthood. It lingers on in 70–80 per cent of adults. Nearly 2.5 per cent of adults in the US have ADHD. While it’s typically diagnosed in childhood, many don’t receive the opportunity due to lack of stigma, awareness and resources. Many people continue to experience symptoms throughout their adult lives.

Why does ADHD occur? How can some children grow out of it with age?

ADHD is a complex neurodevelopmental disorder influenced by genetics, brain structure, neurotransmitter imbalances, prenatal and early life factors, environmental factors, and diet. Its exact cause is not fully understood.

How is ADHD diagnosed in adults?

Diagnosing ADHD in adults typically involves a comprehensive assessment by a qualified mental health professional or psychiatrist. This assessment may include interviews, questionnaires, and a review of medical and psychological history. It’s crucial and imperative to consider childhood symptoms, as ADHD is a lifelong condition. and the use of standardised diagnostic criteria like the DSM-5.

What are the common symptoms of ADHD in adults?

ADHD symptoms in adults can manifest differently than in children but often include:

* Difficulty focusing and sustaining attention on tasks;

* Forgetfulness and disorganisation;

* Impulsivity, leading to poor decision-making and risk-taking;

* Restlessness and a sense of inner restlessness;

* Difficulty following through with tasks and responsibilities;

* Time blindness leading to chronic lateness or procrastination;

* Relationship issues;

* Work-related difficulties due to these symptoms.

Is ADHD curable or treatable for adults and how?

Adult ADD is not curable, but it is treatable. ADHD is a lifelong condition, but its impact can change over time. ADHD is treatable in adults with various treatment options, including medication, behavioural therapy, lifestyle changes, and supportive therapy. Stimulants as well as non-stimulants can help manage symptoms. Healthy lifestyle changes can significantly benefit adults with ADHD. Regular exercise, a well-balanced diet, sufficient sleep, and stress management techniques are important.

Do adults with ADD/ADHD need medication for treatment?

Medication is one treatment option, but it’s not necessary for everyone. The choice of treatment should be individualised based on the person’s specific needs and preferences. Broadly, the groups can be stimulants, non-stimulants and a few antidepressants etc.

Can ADHD be mistaken for other conditions in adults?

Yes, ADHD symptoms can overlap with other conditions such as anxiety, depression, and even bipolar disorder. However, it can also coexist with the above-mentioned conditions. A thorough evaluation is essential to differentiate ADHD from other mental health conditions.

Can adults with ADHD lead successful lives?

Absolutely! Many successful individuals have ADHD. With proper management and support, adults with ADHD can lead fulfilling lives, both personally and professionally. With proper management, support, and coping strategies, they can thrive in various aspects of life.

Famous people diagnosed with adult ADHD include Michael Phelps, the multi-medal Olympic swimmer; Simone Biles, the Olympic gymnast; and reality star Paris Hilton, to name a few.

